ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 8

Guest@86
1d ago

No one should have to wonder were their child is at,. praying that she is found safe and unharmed 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼. get the Media involved it might help?

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn residents about string of burglaries on West Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a string of burglaries that occurred in the Austin neighborhood over the last month. In each burglary, an offender pried open a garage door using a pry tool and took miscellaneous property from within. The incidents occurred at the following locations and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Armed carjackers outrun police in Skokie

SKOKIE, Ill. - A man was carjacked by at gunpoint in a Skokie parking lot on Sunday. Skokie police say nearby agencies were alerted after the incident around 11:27 a.m. Officers with a another agency saw the stolen vehicle traveling but were unable to stop it. The victim was approached...
SKOKIE, IL
CBS Chicago

Family says hospital failed to store deceased loved one's body properly

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A West Side family is heartbroken because they weren't able to have an open casket for their loved one.As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Tuesday night, the deceased woman's family claims her remains were not properly stored at an Oak Park hospital, a claim the hospital denies. "She was the funny one in the family," Tenea Adams said of her late sister, Carol Walton. "She was a bus attendant. She did crossing guard. She loved children."Walton died on Dec. 17 at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park. Her sister said the 71-year-old suffered a stroke....
OAK PARK, IL
cwbchicago.com

Boy, 17, charged with carjacking woman in West Loop

Chicago — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking for a West Loop crime that was caught on video, according to Chicago police. Officers arrested the teen on Monday in the 1100 block of South Hamilton. That’s the same block where the county’s juvenile justice center is located, suggesting he may have other pending matters.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Armed robbers target people unloading their cars in Brainerd

CHICAGO - There have been four armed robberies within a few blocks of each other in Chicago's Brainerd neighborhood in the past two weeks. Police say two offenders approach the victims who are either on foot or unloading their cars and they demand their property at gunpoint. The incidents happened...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot while walking on North Lawndale sidewalk

CHICAGO - A 29-year-old woman was shot while walking on a sidewalk in Chicago's North Lawndale Tuesday morning. Police say the victim was in the 700 block of Independence Boulevard around 3:21 a.m. when someone fired shots out of a white truck. The victim was dropped off at Rush Hospital...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Front window smashed at West Loop Nail Salon

CHICAGO - The front window of a business in West Town was smashed sometime between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, police say. West Loop Nail Salon located in the 200 block of North Halsted Street was vandalized between 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 4:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to police. It is...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Several UChicago students, faculty member robbed overnight in Hyde Park

CHICAGO - A faculty member and several students at the University of Chicago were robbed in separate incidents early Monday on or near campus in the Hyde Park neighborhood. A university faculty member was getting out of their car around 12:55 a.m. off-campus at 5342 S. Greenwood Ave., when four people exited a white sedan and demanded their property, according to U of C officials.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, man killed in murder-suicide in South Loop, alderman says

CHICAGO - Two people found dead inside a South Loop residence Monday have been identified. Leticia Zaragoza, 45, and Joseph P. Fry, 36, were discovered in their home in the 2000 block of South Indiana Avenue around 3 p.m. Monday, according to police. According to police, both victims suffered gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago Man Pointed Rifle at Parents, Children During Carjacking, Prosecutors Say

A Chicago man is accused of pointing a rifle at a man, his fiancee and their three young children during a North Lawndale carjacking late last year. Sederick Wright, 22, will remain held without bail following his arrest this week on felony charges of armed robbery and aggravated vehicular hijacking stemming from a Dec. 15 carjacking in which he and three others allegedly stole a family’s vehicle at gunpoint.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Block Club Chicago

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy