Guest@86
1d ago
No one should have to wonder were their child is at,. praying that she is found safe and unharmed 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼. get the Media involved it might help?
South Loop shooting: After 2 found shot to death in home, incident deemed murder-suicide
A 45-year-old woman was killed, and a 36-year-old man died by suicide, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn residents about string of burglaries on West Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a string of burglaries that occurred in the Austin neighborhood over the last month. In each burglary, an offender pried open a garage door using a pry tool and took miscellaneous property from within. The incidents occurred at the following locations and...
fox32chicago.com
Armed carjackers outrun police in Skokie
SKOKIE, Ill. - A man was carjacked by at gunpoint in a Skokie parking lot on Sunday. Skokie police say nearby agencies were alerted after the incident around 11:27 a.m. Officers with a another agency saw the stolen vehicle traveling but were unable to stop it. The victim was approached...
Arrest made after woman fatally shot, 2-year-old girl found unharmed in Joliet
The suspect was detained Tuesday in Chicago.
West Side residents concerned about Chicago police officer's ties to Proud Boys
There was a serious discussion Tuesday in Chicago's Austin neighborhood about allegations of racist cops and how they're being handled by the Chicago Police Department.
Update On Boyfriend, Girlfriend Found Dead Inside Chicago Condo
A cause of death was determined.
Young mom found shot to death in car, 2-year-old daughter left unharmed in backseat: Joliet police
A young mom was found shot to death in her car alongside her toddler daughter, who was left unharmed, police said.
Chicago police: 1 killed in hit-and-run on West Side
A 33-year-old man was fatally struck in a hit-and-run on the West Side Tuesday night, Chicago police said.
Family says hospital failed to store deceased loved one's body properly
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A West Side family is heartbroken because they weren't able to have an open casket for their loved one.As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Tuesday night, the deceased woman's family claims her remains were not properly stored at an Oak Park hospital, a claim the hospital denies. "She was the funny one in the family," Tenea Adams said of her late sister, Carol Walton. "She was a bus attendant. She did crossing guard. She loved children."Walton died on Dec. 17 at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park. Her sister said the 71-year-old suffered a stroke....
CPD warns of burglaries in South Austin where garage doors are pried open
Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.
Armed thieves targeting seniors in Pill Hill, Calumet Heights, Chicago police warn
Angela Hongo's Kia was stolen from right in front of her Calumet Heights home two days after Christmas.
Ald. Derrick Curtis involved in Southwest Side shooting — again
The shooting occurred about three months after Curtis shot himself in the wrist while cleaning a gun.
cwbchicago.com
Boy, 17, charged with carjacking woman in West Loop
Chicago — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking for a West Loop crime that was caught on video, according to Chicago police. Officers arrested the teen on Monday in the 1100 block of South Hamilton. That’s the same block where the county’s juvenile justice center is located, suggesting he may have other pending matters.
fox32chicago.com
Armed robbers target people unloading their cars in Brainerd
CHICAGO - There have been four armed robberies within a few blocks of each other in Chicago's Brainerd neighborhood in the past two weeks. Police say two offenders approach the victims who are either on foot or unloading their cars and they demand their property at gunpoint. The incidents happened...
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot while walking on North Lawndale sidewalk
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old woman was shot while walking on a sidewalk in Chicago's North Lawndale Tuesday morning. Police say the victim was in the 700 block of Independence Boulevard around 3:21 a.m. when someone fired shots out of a white truck. The victim was dropped off at Rush Hospital...
cwbchicago.com
Man had two AK-47s in stolen car before North Side SWAT standoff, Chicago police say
Chicago — An 18-year-old man was seated next to a pair of loaded AK-47 rifles in a stolen car before running into a Near North Side apartment building as Illinois State Police troopers and Chicago police moved in, prosecutors said Wednesday. The incident prompted a SWAT response by the Chicago Police Department on Tuesday afternoon.
fox32chicago.com
Front window smashed at West Loop Nail Salon
CHICAGO - The front window of a business in West Town was smashed sometime between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, police say. West Loop Nail Salon located in the 200 block of North Halsted Street was vandalized between 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 4:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to police. It is...
fox32chicago.com
Several UChicago students, faculty member robbed overnight in Hyde Park
CHICAGO - A faculty member and several students at the University of Chicago were robbed in separate incidents early Monday on or near campus in the Hyde Park neighborhood. A university faculty member was getting out of their car around 12:55 a.m. off-campus at 5342 S. Greenwood Ave., when four people exited a white sedan and demanded their property, according to U of C officials.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, man killed in murder-suicide in South Loop, alderman says
CHICAGO - Two people found dead inside a South Loop residence Monday have been identified. Leticia Zaragoza, 45, and Joseph P. Fry, 36, were discovered in their home in the 2000 block of South Indiana Avenue around 3 p.m. Monday, according to police. According to police, both victims suffered gunshot...
Chicago Man Pointed Rifle at Parents, Children During Carjacking, Prosecutors Say
A Chicago man is accused of pointing a rifle at a man, his fiancee and their three young children during a North Lawndale carjacking late last year. Sederick Wright, 22, will remain held without bail following his arrest this week on felony charges of armed robbery and aggravated vehicular hijacking stemming from a Dec. 15 carjacking in which he and three others allegedly stole a family’s vehicle at gunpoint.
Block Club Chicago
Chicago, IL
Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
