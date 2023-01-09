Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan County’s Rainbow Kids Merges with Family Connections, Inc.
After two years of planning, two Sheboygan County organizations that serve children and families have joined forces. The idea to merge was officially presented to the Boards of Directors for Family Connections Inc. and Rainbow Kids Inc. in November, and the two organizations began to merge in December. The two...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Safety Committee to Gather This Morning
There is one more meeting scheduled for today in the City of Two Rivers. The Safety Committee will be in the Council Chambers in City Hall at 8:15 this morning. After discussing any ongoing issues and reminding employees to use their near-miss reporting procedures, the committee will talk about December’s safety theme, Slips, Trips, and Falls.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Leaders to Recap 2022, Look Ahead to Courthouse Dome Project
There are a pair of governmental meetings scheduled for today in Manitowoc County, both involving the Public Work Committee. The group will gather by themselves at 4:30 p.m. in the Communications and Technology Building. They will receive updates from each division, including reports on drug disposal, tire collection, capital projects,...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Veteran Service Commission to Look Over Assistance Requests This Morning
There is only one governmental meeting scheduled for today in Manitowoc County. The Veteran Service Commission will be in the Vet Service Office at 9:30 this morning. After the public is given time to voice their comments, the group will enter a closed session to review applications for assistance. Veteran...
seehafernews.com
Briess Industries Responds to OSHA Violation Citations
Briess Industries has responded to the report that OSHA has cited them for several violations at their Manitowoc malting plant. We spoke with Ron Schroder, the Director of Marketing at Briess, who admitted that they indeed have been cited. “Briess employee health and safety remain our first priority,” he stated....
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Alderman Calls on State Legislature to Distribute Surplus Money
A city leader in Green Bay is calling on the State Legislature to redistribute the surplus money in the State budget. It has been estimated that the State of Wisconsin will have a $6.6 billion surplus in this coming budget leaving many to wonder what will actually be done with that money.
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan County Human Trafficking Task Force to Wear Blue This Week to Raise Awareness
Human trafficking remains a major issue that tends to slide under most people’s radar. According to the Human Trafficking Institute, seven federal human trafficking cases were filed in 2021, with 14 defendants being convicted. The Sheboygan County Human Trafficking Task Force is looking to raise more awareness of the...
seehafernews.com
Winter Walking Open At Citizen Park Rec Center
The Manitowoc Senior Center is reminding citizens of the Winter Walking program at the Citizen Park Recreation Center. According to Michelle Michaels, Indoor walking is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 to 10:30 a.m. There is no charge for this walking activity and it’s open to everyone. Those participating...
seehafernews.com
OSHA Proposes Fines For Briess Workplace Violations
Briess Industries of Chilton has been notified that it faces multiple violations and a large fine for alleged workplace safety hazards at its Manitowoc malthouse. According to a news release this morning (today) from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, officials proposed penalties of over $174,000 to Briess Industries after inspectors identified two repeated and 14 serious safety and health violations. Authorities responded to a complaint last August of unsafe working conditions at the malthouse where inspectors found workers crafting the malt exposed to machine, respiratory protection, confined space and other hazards. OSHA cited the company for similar violations in 2019. Briess has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the agency’s independent review commission.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Police and Fire Commission to Look Over Patrol Officer Eligibility List
There is only one meeting on the calendar for today in the City of Manitowoc. The Police and Fire Commission will be in the lower level of the Public Safety Building at 4:30 p.m. and will give the public time to comment. Then, after looking over the Police Department, Fire...
seehafernews.com
Fight at an Oshkosh Middle School Requires Police Intervention
The Oshkosh Police Department was called to help break up a fight at Merrill Middle School yesterday afternoon (January 11th). According to police reports, the fight between two students began at around 2:15, and family members and acquaintances forced their way in to cause an additional disturbance. These individuals refused...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public Library Offers Cats on Mats and Teen Lock In Yoga Classes
The following article was submitted by Kate Casey, owner of Cats on Mats Yoga. For many of us, the annual flipping of the calendar from December to January means a period of evaluation and self-reflection. What has worked for me over the last year and what hasn’t? What do I want to accomplish in the next twelve months? Who do I want to be and what do I want my life to look like? For many of us, these considerations lead to a recommitment to caring for our physical bodies, learning a new skill, or establishing healthier boundaries with work, relationships, et cetera.
seehafernews.com
Severe Damage In A Sheboygan County Housefire Monday
A fire caused major damage to a home in Sheboygan County early last evening. Sergeant Trevor Bethke of the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office said 13 fire agencies assisted the Haven Fire Department in battling the blaze at N7321 Deerfield Lane in the Town of Mosel. Arriving deputies from a...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan City Council Terminates Administrator Todd Wolf
The Sheboygan City Council has terminated City Administrator Todd Wolf. During last night’s Common Council meeting, eight alders voted in favor of removing Wolf from his position while two opposed. The exact reason for the termination was never officially released, however, WHBL Radio in Sheboygan reported that it revolves...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc to Host Inaugural Wisconsin Sand Sculpting Festival
The City of Manitowoc will be playing host to the Wisconsin Sand Sculpting Festival this summer. This three-day event, which is being hosted by the Manitowoc Sunrise Rotary and Visit Manitowoc, kicks off on Friday, July 14th at Red Arrow Beach. Ten competitive semi-pro sand sculptors will be on hand...
seehafernews.com
Teen Charged in Overdose Death of a De Pere Teen
A teenage Green Bay girl is facing charges in connection to the overdose death of another teen. A criminal complaint claims that 15-year-old Maylia Sotelo provided fentanyl to a teenage boy in De Pere last month which resulted in his death. The victim was found after his grandmother called 911...
seehafernews.com
Suspect Pleads Not Guilty in 2021 Fond du Lac Homicide Case
One of the men arrested in connection to a 2021 homicide in Fond du Lac has pleaded not guilty. 28-year-old Eric Perry is charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide and Armed Robbery. Perry, along with Julius Freeman, were arrested following the death of 26-year-old Benzel T. Rose who was found...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Board of Appeals and Plan Commission to Begin the Week
There are two meetings scheduled for today in the City of Two Rivers. The Board of Appeals will gather in the Council Chambers at 4:00 p.m. where they will discuss an appeal submitted by a resident that lives in the 800 block of Buchholz Street. This resident is looking to...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Two Burglary Suspects
The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a duo believed to be responsible for a string of burglaries. Javier Romero and Haley Romero are believed to have burglarized car washes in Manitowoc and the surrounding area and stayed at different hotels throughout their crime spree.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc United Falls to Waupaca, Shows Vast Improvement
The Manitowoc United JV Hockey team fell 4-1 to Waupaca last night in front of a nearly packed Manitowoc County Ice Center. The visitors scored a pair of goals in the first period, and tallied another in the second before Teddy Dhein was able to gather a loose puck in front of the net a pound home United’s only goal of the day.
