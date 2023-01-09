The following article was submitted by Kate Casey, owner of Cats on Mats Yoga. For many of us, the annual flipping of the calendar from December to January means a period of evaluation and self-reflection. What has worked for me over the last year and what hasn’t? What do I want to accomplish in the next twelve months? Who do I want to be and what do I want my life to look like? For many of us, these considerations lead to a recommitment to caring for our physical bodies, learning a new skill, or establishing healthier boundaries with work, relationships, et cetera.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO