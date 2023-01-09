ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
TheDailyBeast

Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials

After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
SFGate

The Daily 01-10-23 SF man who sprayed seemingly homeless woman says he'd do it again

On Monday morning, a viral video began circulating of a man in San Francisco hosing down a woman sitting on the ground in front of Barbarossa Lounge on Montgomery Street. With a hose in hand, the man starts spraying her directly in the face as she shouts and tries to shield her body from the oncoming blasts of water in the video. The footage drew outrage, with many appalled by the treatment of someone who appears to be homeless. But the man with the hose, Collier Gwin, told SFGATE he’d do it again.  
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Navy Veteran Released From Russian Custody

An American Navy veteran who was detained in Russia for almost a year was released from Russian custody on Thursday, CNN reported after confirmation from his family’s spokesperson. Taylor Dudley, 35, was detained in April 2022 after he crossed the border from Poland into Kaliningrad, a region governed by Moscow. Dudley’s release came after “six months” of negotiations by former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, although his detention had never been officially deemed “wrongful” by the United States before his release.Read it at CNN
NEW MEXICO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy