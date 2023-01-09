Read full article on original website
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
“People are mad at me”: MTG throws Trump under the bus after right-wing backlash over McCarthy
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., complained on Monday that she is receiving hate from the MAGA movement because she supported Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for House Speaker. During an interview with right-wing host Charlie Kirk on the MAGA-oriented Real America's Voice network, Greene responded to an angry viewer who wanted...
'Disgraced' George Santos Faces 'Major Announcement' as Republicans Attack
Republicans will make their "strongest statement yet" regarding Santos amid calls for the GOP congressman to resign over extensive lies about his background.
Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials
After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
The Daily 01-10-23 SF man who sprayed seemingly homeless woman says he'd do it again
On Monday morning, a viral video began circulating of a man in San Francisco hosing down a woman sitting on the ground in front of Barbarossa Lounge on Montgomery Street. With a hose in hand, the man starts spraying her directly in the face as she shouts and tries to shield her body from the oncoming blasts of water in the video. The footage drew outrage, with many appalled by the treatment of someone who appears to be homeless. But the man with the hose, Collier Gwin, told SFGATE he’d do it again.
U.S. Navy Veteran Released From Russian Custody
An American Navy veteran who was detained in Russia for almost a year was released from Russian custody on Thursday, CNN reported after confirmation from his family’s spokesperson. Taylor Dudley, 35, was detained in April 2022 after he crossed the border from Poland into Kaliningrad, a region governed by Moscow. Dudley’s release came after “six months” of negotiations by former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, although his detention had never been officially deemed “wrongful” by the United States before his release.Read it at CNN
Bank to pay $31M for alleged lending discrimination in DOJ's largest-ever redlining settlement
City National Bank has agreed to pay $31 million for alleged lending discrimination in the largest redlining settlement in Justice Department history.
SFGate
Mom Who Cyberstalked, Bullied Daughter's Former Friends, Dates Gets Over 3 Years In Prison
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A Brentwood woman who cyberstalked, bullied and harassed people who had falling outs with her daughter has been sentenced to over three years in federal prison, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday. Ramajana Hidic Demirovic, 47, formerly of San Francisco, pleaded guilty in August of 2022...
Barbara Lee enters increasingly interesting race to succeed Dianne Feinstein
How Porter, Lee and Schiff split the Democratic electorate will be fascinating to watch.
