Major Magic Kingdom AnnouncementFlour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
Florida witness reports three triangle-shaped objects went 'invisible'Roger MarshOrange City, FL
Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy ChangesRebekah BartonOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Disney gets a Fireworks Face LiftFlour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
allears.net
Universal’s Newest Ride Broke Down the MOST This Week
When you’re at a theme park, it may seem like you’re in a different world. Unfortunately, though, real world things still happen!. That’s why even though you might plan the perfect itinerary for a day at Universal Orlando or you are trying to complete everything in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, a wrench will be thrown in those plans. Rides close all of the time in theme parks, but this past week, the newest ride at Universal broke down the most.
Mysterious Concept to Debut in Rockledge
It appears that the restaurant will be occupying the space of a rentable marketplace space formerly known as “Let’s Make A Deal Co” which implies the restaurant will feature considerable indoor dining space, apt for large groups or events.
Disney World announces opening date for new Tron Lightcycle ride
A new ride based on the sci-fi "TRON" franchise will be coming to Disney World this spring.
407area.com
Top 10 Must-Visit Restaurants in Orlando 2023
Orlando is well-known for its beautiful parks, which some may say are among the greatest in the world. But beyond these notable attractions, the city is full of real people who enjoy their nights out in various ways. From Epcot's offerings of drinks from around the world, to the trendy...
click orlando
🏌️♂️ Former Magic players to tee up at HGV Tournament of Champions
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions has LPGA pros playing alongside celebrities, competing for cash prizes. It’s a unique family-friendly tournament with some exciting private concerts during the four-day event. “Last year they had the rough super thick, making it challenging for the players...
allears.net
Is This NEW Universal Patent a CLUE About Epic Universe?
Universal Studios is building a THIRD theme park — Epic Universe — that will be home to new lands, attractions, restaurants, and so much more. We’ve been keeping tabs on the construction progress of the new park, and, it appears Universal has filed yet another patent that could be for Epic Universe.
click orlando
Daytona International Speedway hosts hiring event ahead of 2023 races
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona International Speedway officials announced they are hosting a hiring event in advance of the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona. For the event, a host of positions are available including guest services, hospitality, security, emergency services and ticketing. Those who will be a part of the Fan Crew during the Rolex 24 events will also be eligible to work during Speedweeks, which includes the 65th Daytona 500, as well as other events at the venue in 2023, the speedway announced in a news release.
Car shows come to Hamlin in Winter Garden, Florida
Classic Car Show announced for this weekend in Hamlin!Photo byCanva Pro. As the weather begins to get better and better, it lends itself to being outdoors. That means we are always looking for something to enjoy before summer brings the heat and humidity Florida is so well known for. This upcoming weekend of January 14th, 2023, right off of toll road 429 on the Independence exit will be the first ever Hamlin Cruise-In Classic Car show! The cruise-In will take place in the Hamlin area of Horizon West Town Center on the top deck of the parking garage between Cinépolis Movie Theater & Ford’s Garage. We have seen a lot of events popping up in Hamlin which are very well attended in the past year or so and we expect this one to be very similar, so get there early to make sure you get the parking spot in your preferred location.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you also like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never visited any of them, make sure to drop by next time you are around.
Walt Disney World announces changes to park reservation system, resort parking, photo downloads
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World announced three big changes that it promises will bring more “value and flexibility” while visiting the resort. Annual passholders will soon be able to visit theme parks after 2 p.m. without having to make a park reservation first, except on Saturdays and Sundays at Magic Kingdom, Disney said.
mynews13.com
Dry January brings new patrons into Orlando sober bar
ORLANDO, Fla. — The new year brings new resolutions, and for some people it means cutting back on drinking. Many take part in what’s called “Dry January" — a challenge to go alcohol-free for the entire month. One bar in Orlando offers the perfect alternatives for...
Dave’s Hot Chicken to Open Lake Mary Location
Customers seeking relief after a flaming-hot meal can cool off with one of the brand’s varied milkshakes.
orangeobserver.com
Bay Hill estate tops Dr. Phillips sales from Dec. 24 to 30, 2022
A home in Bay Hill topped all Dr. Phillips residential real-estate transactions from Dec. 24 to 30, 2022. The home at 6108 Dartmoor Court, Orlando, sold Dec. 28, for $2,200,000. Built in 1979, it has five bedrooms, four baths, two half-baths and 4,936 square feet of living area. Days on market: 89.
TheDesignAir
Plaza Premium lounge opens in Orlando’s New Terminal C
Plaza Premium might be new to the US, but that doesn’t mean it is coming to the market tentatively. The group’s brand new Plaza Premium Lounge at Orlando International Airport (MCO) is a flagship product in virtually every regard, from space, design through to the range of facilities on offer.
orangeobserver.com
Golden Oak estate tops Horizon West-area sales from Dec. 24 to 30, 2022
A Golden Oak estate topped all Horizon West-area residential real-estate transactions from Dec. 24 to 30, 2022. The home at 10285 Summer Meadow Way, Orlando, sold Dec. 29, for $8,400,000. Built in 2021, it has five bedrooms, five baths, three half-baths and 7,367 square feet of living area. Days on market: 54.
tastychomps.com
10 New Orlando Restaurants To Try in 2023
New Year, New Restaurants to Try! Orlando has been having a boom in new restaurants lately it seems and several neighborhoods – looking at you Mills 50 – have been having a restaurant renaissance / glow up moment. Here are a few from our list that we want to try in 2023, including 10 New Orlando restaurants that recently opened and restaurants that will be opening soon!
tourcounsel.com
The Florida Mall | Shopping mall in Orlando
Being the largest mall in Florida and one of the largest in the country, if you want to go shopping in Orlando you should go to The Florida Mall. It is one of the best malls in Orlando, being the one with the most options for shopping with more than 200 stores. Added to this are entertainment venues and dozens of dining options. Florida Mall is a place that you should definitely visit if you are a shopping lover. There is no other place with more stores in Orlando Floridaand among its hundreds of options you can visit the famous American Girl doll store (which also has a themed restaurant) and renowned fashion brands such as Armani Exchange, Michael Kors or Abercrombie & Fitch. Nor can you miss visiting its department stores as well as Banana Republic, the Spanish brand Mango or the Dick's sports store, among others.
Downtown Orlando ambassadors to address homelessness
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ambassadors patrol the streets of downtown Orlando from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day. But now, they have a new mission: tackling the city’s homeless problem to keep families off the street. The ambassadors are meant to enhance security and hospitality for anyone in...
Happening this week: Orlando Health to hold 2 hiring events
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re looking for a healthcare-related job, you might consider making some room on your calendar this week. Orlando Health announced it will hold job fairs at two of its hospitals Jan. 10 and 11. The first will happen from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m....
