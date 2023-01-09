Massachusetts foster parents hope newly signed 'Bill of Rights' will help recruit more families into system

Read full article on original website
Related
capeandislands.org
Some Connecticut lawmakers want to make free lunches at public schools permanent
Many Connecticut school districts have run out of federal funding that allowed them to provide free school lunches to all students earlier in the pandemic. The state Senate has proposed a bill to make free lunches permanent, and in the meantime, some lawmakers are pushing for emergency funding to keep lunches free through the end of the school year.
capeandislands.org
Connecticut may have enough money to help keep low-income households warm this winter
The Connecticut Energy Assistance Program’s coffers have been swelled with $30 million in additional American Rescue Plan Act money approved by state lawmakers last November, and another $20 million from the federal omnibus spending package passed by Congress last December. That means there might be enough state and federal...
capeandislands.org
'Tons to do, and we're just going': New western Massachusetts lawmakers settle in on Beacon Hill
Two new state legislators from western Massachusetts say they've learned a lot during their first week on the job. They say they've received the usual "onboarding" items — like learning how to file a bill, to navigating the halls of the Statehouse. New lawmakers also share temporary office space...
capeandislands.org
An update from California's Office of Emergency Services on its severe weather
Strong winds and heavy rains have eased a bit and cleanup is underway this morning. So far in California, more than 17 people have died in the onslaught of storms. Much of the state remains under some form of severe weather warning as flooding, fallen trees, downed power lines are making driving particularly dangerous. More rain, though, is in the forecast after some record-setting amounts. Brian Ferguson is with California's Office of Emergency Services and joins us now. Thanks for being here, Brian. Can you tell us right off the bat here where you're seeing the most damage from this weather right now?
capeandislands.org
Parts of California are seeing a break from a series of relentless winter storms
Parts of California are seeing a break from a series of relentless winter storms. Businesses in the Santa Cruz area are using the reprieve to clean up spoiled food and debris. But officials say true recovery can't begin until after the last expected storms in the middle of next week. From member station KAZU, Jerimiah Oetting reports.
Comments / 0