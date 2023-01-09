ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys basketball: Vote now for the lohud Player of the Week

By Mike Dougherty, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
 2 days ago

Get your thumbs ready. We're hitting the pause button for a quick look back and spotlighting the student/athletes who made headlines on the court. Nominations are submitted each week by the coaches. Read what these finalists got done in between the lines and vote. The poll will remain open until 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Boys basketball rankings:Unbeaten Tappan Zee begins to inch higher

Dougherty:Four takeaways from the Slam Dunk Showcase and Crusader Classic

Dylan Colon, Mount Vernon

The senior guard was shut out in the opening half, but delivered 17 points after the break in a Slam Dunk win over Xaverian, including a pair of critical 3s down the stretch.

Chris Whyte-Luciano, Lakeland

The senior guard has propelled the Hornets to a 10-1 start. He delivered 32 points and four steals in a win over Eastchester and 21 points and nine rebounds in a win over Brewster.

Jaiden Newton, Ossining

The junior forward was a major player in a win over White Plains, getting 17 points and 10 rebounds. He added 16 points in a win over Greeley.

John Ranaghan, Pearl River

The senior guard was good from behind the arc 10 times in a pair of wins, finishing with 31 points against Ardsley and 24 points against Haldane. Ranaghan also grabbed 14 rebounds.

Braylan Ritvo, Stepinac

The junior forward helped the Crusaders move into first place in the CHSAA AA standings, averaging 13.5 points and 11.5 rebounds in wins over St. Raymond and Iona Prep.

Chris Torres, Suffern

The senior point guard came up with 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a loss at North Rockland and followed up with 20 points and four assists in a win over Ramapo in the Javin Williams Memorial Game.

Mike Dougherty covers basketball for The Journal News and lohud.com. He can be reached at mdougher@lohud.com or via Twitter @lohudhoopsmbd.

