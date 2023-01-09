ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KFOR

OKC residents get extra gift after holidays

Oklahomans who are still in the spirit of giving after the holidays are donating evergreen trees left over from the holidays in an annual giveaway provided by Social Greenery Potted Christmas Trees are being planted across the metro area.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Local Pastor Celebrates 60 Years At Same Church

Never before in the state of Oklahoma has there been a pastor in an African American church for 60 years, until now. Pastor John Reed has been the pastor at Fairview Missionary Baptist Church at 1700 NE 7th in Oklahoma City, for 60 years. “On the third Sunday night in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
405magazine.com

10 Chicken Strip Spots in OKC

People love chicken strips (tenders, boneless wings, tendies, etc.). Perhaps it’s palate-formation from a childhood built around chicken nuggets in bright red boxes, or perhaps chicken strips done right are crunchy, savory and delicious. Add gravy, ranch or ketchup, and things just get better. Yes, they’re a staple, and yes, there are not-great versions that come in big bags of frozen chicken bits, but staples can be delicious, and some places do it right, and we have suggestions. Here are 10 Chicken Strips You Need to Try Now.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Tulsa man creates Toasted food products, available in Tulsa, Oklahoma City grocery stores

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A local man who created his own food line called Toasted is celebrating after some Tulsa and Oklahoma City grocery stores began to sell his product. Corey Carolina said his journey began 12 years ago when he began making his own homemade jelly. He was inspired to try after he grew up watching his grandmother make jelly and wanted to make her proud.
TULSA, OK
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OKLAHOMA STATE
OKC VeloCity

Bar K offers membership deal as opening day approaches

Oklahoma City’s newest dog park is offering an exclusive deal for its first members. Bar K, an upcoming dog park, bar and restaurant in the city’s Boathouse District, will open in February and is offering an “Early Dog” membership in anticipation. The “Early Dog” package provides a $50 discount on annual memberships, as well as an additional $25 discount for those registering with more than one dog. Early Dog members will also be invited to take part in an exclusive three-day preview of the Bar K property prior to the public opening.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Students at two Edmond schools left shocked after an inappropriate image during video presentation

EDMOND, Okla. — Students at two Edmond Public Schools were left shocked after an offensive, inappropriate image was on display during a video presentation. Now, the district and Edmond police are investigating the incident. The district didn’t say what exactly was shown to the students but it was enough for them to notify parents at the two schools that were impacted.
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Family escapes Oklahoma City home after heat lamp sparks fire, officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A family escaped a southwest Oklahoma City home after a heat lamp caught fire early Wednesday morning. Authorities said the fire started shortly before 2 a.m. near Southwest 32nd Street and Douglas Avenue. When crews arrived at the scene, they found the family had already gotten out and the home was full of heavy smoke and flames.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

19-Year-Old Located After Emergency Alert In OKC

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has found a person they believed to be at-risk in Oklahoma City. The description OHP provided during the search described the person as a black female at around five feet, two inches tall, in a black hoodie and blue leggings. It is unknown what condition the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

