OKC residents get extra gift after holidays
Oklahomans who are still in the spirit of giving after the holidays are donating evergreen trees left over from the holidays in an annual giveaway provided by Social Greenery Potted Christmas Trees are being planted across the metro area.
blackchronicle.com
Exclusive sneak peek of abandoned Crossroads Mall in South Oklahoma City set to soon reopen
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The people in charge of revamping the Crossroads Mall, also known to some as the “Zombie Mall” near the Oklahoma City interchange of I-240 and I-35, are working hard to beautify the abandoned mall. KFOR got an exclusive sneak peak of the progress and what the mall will hopefully soon offer.
news9.com
Local Pastor Celebrates 60 Years At Same Church
Never before in the state of Oklahoma has there been a pastor in an African American church for 60 years, until now. Pastor John Reed has been the pastor at Fairview Missionary Baptist Church at 1700 NE 7th in Oklahoma City, for 60 years. “On the third Sunday night in...
405magazine.com
10 Chicken Strip Spots in OKC
People love chicken strips (tenders, boneless wings, tendies, etc.). Perhaps it’s palate-formation from a childhood built around chicken nuggets in bright red boxes, or perhaps chicken strips done right are crunchy, savory and delicious. Add gravy, ranch or ketchup, and things just get better. Yes, they’re a staple, and yes, there are not-great versions that come in big bags of frozen chicken bits, but staples can be delicious, and some places do it right, and we have suggestions. Here are 10 Chicken Strips You Need to Try Now.
Applications for heat utility assistance program now open
Oklahoma Human Services is now accepting online applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program to help low-income Oklahomans keep the heat on in their homes this winter.
KOCO
Drive-thru grocery store to open first location in Oklahoma City metro
EDMOND, Okla. — A curbside drive-thru grocery store is about to open in the Oklahoma City metro. JackBe will open its first location Tuesday morning at 178th Street and May Avenue in Edmond. The store will be the first of three locations scheduled to open in 2023. A news...
okcfox.com
Metro group helping Oklahomans keep up with the rising costs of living
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — It’s a new year and a new you, but in Oklahoma, some folks are feeling the same squeeze on their finances since the pandemic hit. One group in Oklahoma City is doing their best to make sure you have what you need to keep up with the rising costs of living.
okcfox.com
Tulsa man creates Toasted food products, available in Tulsa, Oklahoma City grocery stores
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A local man who created his own food line called Toasted is celebrating after some Tulsa and Oklahoma City grocery stores began to sell his product. Corey Carolina said his journey began 12 years ago when he began making his own homemade jelly. He was inspired to try after he grew up watching his grandmother make jelly and wanted to make her proud.
Water leak leaves Oklahoma City man, pickup stuck in deep water outside business
It was a scary start to the morning for one Oklahoma City man with his truck getting stuck in 5-6 feet of water.
Photos: 103 dogs in need of loving homes in OKC
If you are looking for a new dog or cat, officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they have over 100 dogs in need of a loving home.
‘It’s been nonstop headache,’ Oklahoma homeowners feel landlocked after they can’t use a private street to get home
Two Oklahoma homeowners are feeling landlocked, since they can’t legally use the road to their homes.
Disabled Veteran cutoff notice says VA lost paperwork
A disabled veteran with a life-threatening medical condition that requires at home electricity has been denied a short term medical waiver that could grant him a short extension to make payments on an overdue electric bill.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OKC VeloCity
Bar K offers membership deal as opening day approaches
Oklahoma City’s newest dog park is offering an exclusive deal for its first members. Bar K, an upcoming dog park, bar and restaurant in the city’s Boathouse District, will open in February and is offering an “Early Dog” membership in anticipation. The “Early Dog” package provides a $50 discount on annual memberships, as well as an additional $25 discount for those registering with more than one dog. Early Dog members will also be invited to take part in an exclusive three-day preview of the Bar K property prior to the public opening.
visitokc.com
TIGER SUGAR to Open First Location in Oklahoma City on Saturday Jan 14, 2023
Tiger Sugar, an internationally praised boba tea and drink brand known for ‘tiger stripes’ infused into all of their drinks with hand-poured syrups, this week announced they are officially opening their first location in Oklahoma City, OK on Saturday January 14, 2023. Recognized for using a proprietary 8-hour...
KOCO
Record-breaking numbers cause strain on personnel at fire departments in Oklahoma
GUTHRIE, Okla. — Fire departments across Oklahoma have seen record-breaking numbers in 2022 with the number of calls they’ve responded to. For some departments, this is causing a strain on their personnel. KOCO 5 spoke with Guthrie fire officials to see how they’re planning to deal with the increase.
KOCO
Students at two Edmond schools left shocked after an inappropriate image during video presentation
EDMOND, Okla. — Students at two Edmond Public Schools were left shocked after an offensive, inappropriate image was on display during a video presentation. Now, the district and Edmond police are investigating the incident. The district didn’t say what exactly was shown to the students but it was enough for them to notify parents at the two schools that were impacted.
KOCO
Family escapes Oklahoma City home after heat lamp sparks fire, officials say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A family escaped a southwest Oklahoma City home after a heat lamp caught fire early Wednesday morning. Authorities said the fire started shortly before 2 a.m. near Southwest 32nd Street and Douglas Avenue. When crews arrived at the scene, they found the family had already gotten out and the home was full of heavy smoke and flames.
News On 6
19-Year-Old Located After Emergency Alert In OKC
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has found a person they believed to be at-risk in Oklahoma City. The description OHP provided during the search described the person as a black female at around five feet, two inches tall, in a black hoodie and blue leggings. It is unknown what condition the...
This Small Town in Oklahoma is the Watermelon Capital of the World
There's a small town in Oklahoma that's known as the watermelon capital of the world. If you've spent any time in the Sooner State or know your watermelons, you're familiar with this place and its EPIC MELONS!. It's been said that you can't find a better watermelon anywhere else and...
