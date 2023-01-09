ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-cities, WA

102.7 KORD

Exploring the 6 Best Mountain Towns in Washington State

Here Are Six Of The Most Beautiful Mountain Towns In Washington State. Washington State is home to some of the most stunning mountain towns in the US. What Are The Best Mountain Towns To Visit In Washington State?. From the bustling, small-town charm of Leavenworth to the breathtaking views of...
WASHINGTON STATE
News Talk KIT

Bon Appétit! 3 of the Best Restaurants in Washington State are in Yakima

A huge congrats to these restaurants in the Yakima Valley. They were picked as the best places to eat by the editors of Seattle Met. But what is the Seattle Met? Well, it’s a magazine that covers everything from lifestyle, shopping, traveling, real estate, health, and eating and drinking, not only in Seattle but throughout Washington State. The Best Restaurants in Washington State had their editors spend a year traveling throughout our state in search of the best of the best in eats.
YAKIMA, WA
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Road In Washington”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone

Washington state is home to a number of haunted roads, each with its own unique history and ghostly legends. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Washington:. 1. Deception Pass Bridge: Located on Whidbey Island, this bridge is said to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who committed suicide by jumping off the bridge. Witnesses have reported seeing a woman in a white dress standing on the edge of the bridge or looking down into the water below.
WASHINGTON STATE
102.7 KORD

Washington State DOT Snow Plows Have the Best Nicknames Ever

Do You Know That Some WADOT Trucks Have Fun Nicknames?. One of my favorite Facebook pages is the Washington Department of Transportation. It might surprise you to know that they've given a few of their snow plow nicknames and that they are hilarious. You can't but love a truck that's name is Sir Plows-A-Lot in Washington State.
WASHINGTON STATE
News Talk KIT

Here’s A Look At Every Type Of Washington License Plate For 2023

When you buy a new car, one of the things that get factored into the sticker shock is the cost of your license plates. Washington state has one of the highest taxes in the country and our car tabs are not excluded from the list of things that cost too much. Regardless of the cost of the license plate, sometimes we just want a cool special plate on the back of our ride.
WASHINGTON STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Waste Management invests $15 million into Eastern Washington recycling

KENNEWICK, Wash. — In November of 2022, Waste Management Northwest announced they would invest $56 million in regional recycling throughout Washington state. The Spokane Materials and Recycling Technology Center, is one of those locations. “Just keeping our communities green and clean,” Tami Haggerty with the company said WM is Washington’s biggest processor of curbside recyclables, “plastic bottles, paper, cardboard, cans,”...
SPOKANE, WA
102.7 KORD

This is More Common in Tri-Cities, and Washington, Than You Think

Today is one of hundreds, maybe thousands, of days marked on the calendar for us to make a note. Many of these days are to celebrate certain foods, items, or inventions. Some, like today, are meant to raise awareness about an issue that is arguably the biggest issue you don't hear enough about... today is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Suburban Times

Disabled Military Veterans in WA State: Keeping them in their homes Part 2

Submitted by Kevin Ballard. In the previous article I outlined statistics related to property tax exemptions for disabled veterans in Washington state. Additionally, I stated that Washington remains one of 9 states that tie an income threshold to a disabled military veteran property tax exemption. There are 41 states that provide a property tax exemption in some form without requiring a disabled military veteran provide proof of income for him/herself and/or a spouse/partner for eligibility.
WASHINGTON STATE
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Small federal contractor in Richland is state’s Employer of the Year

When Salina Savage took the stage on Nov. 17 to receive the Association of Washington Business Employer of the Year award, she was understandably excited. If the Northwest hadn’t heard of Apogee Group LLC before it received AWB’s top honor, it soon learned about the small, woman-owned company from Richland and its nuclear nonproliferation work for the U.S. government.
RICHLAND, WA
ABOUT

102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

