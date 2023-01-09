ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerville, SD

Comments / 0

Related
drgnews.com

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley elected chairman of National Attorney General Alliance

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has been elected to a one-year term as chairman of the National Attorney General Alliance (AGA). Jackley, who was sworn in as Attorney General Saturday (Jan. 7, 2023), will serve a one-year term that began Monday (Jan. 9, 2023). He said the chairmanship allows him to work with an organization dedicated to helping attorneys general address common issues.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
B102.7

Worst Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota Counties for Traffic Deaths

It's a disturbing trend on America's highways and roads - more and more people are dying behind the wheel. According to Stacker, the most recent numbers from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) Fatality Analysis Reporting System show that traffic fatalities rose more than seven percent in 2020 to nearly 39,000 across the country.
MINNESOTA STATE
sdstandardnow.com

Noem’s State of the State speech yesterday was a showcase for her delusions of grandeur about our economy

Gov. Kristi Noem’s State of the State speech yesterday was a carryover of her obsession with proclaiming that South Dakota is the number one state in just about anything that comes to her mind, particularly in the realm of economics. During the speech she went so far as to say that under her administration, South Dakota is an “example” that “America needs.”
FLORIDA STATE
kscj.com

NOEM SAYS SOUTH DAKOTA IS HOME TO THE AMERICAN DREAM

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM TOUTED THE STATE’S AND HER ACCOMPLISHMENTS OVER THE PAST FOUR YEARS IN OFFICE AND WHAT SHE WOULD LIKE TO ACCOMPLISH IN THE NEXT FOUR DURING HER STATE OF THE STATE ADDRESS TUESDAY IN PIERRE. NOEM ADDRESSED A JOINT SESSION OF THE STATE’S HOUSE AND...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
hubcityradio.com

Democrats respond the Governor Noem’s State of the State Address

PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release)- South Dakota Democratic leaders issued the following statements in response to Governor Noem’s 2023 State of the State Address:. SDDP Chair Randy Seiler: “Even though Governor Noem was just re-elected to serve the people of South Dakota, it seems she already has her eye on the next job, and her State of the State address reflected that. South Dakota needs a governor focused on serving South Dakota, not generating national attention and controversy to boost a presidential run.”
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
backcountryhunters.org

North Dakota Opposes ND HB 1151

The North Dakota Chapter of BHA has been made aware of House Bill 1151, that has been introduced to the 68th legislative assembly, by Representative Paul Thomas (Velva). North Dakota BHA opposes this legislation that seeks to restrict or control the ability of the collective wildlife professionals at the North Dakota Game and Fish, to do their job by stripping their authority to regulate baiting in the state. That job, according to state law, is managing the public deer resource on behalf of the public, for current and future generations. The legislature should not be overruling biological wildlife decisions made by a network of professional and experienced biologists and veterinarians who specialize in the subject matter of North Dakota wildlife every day.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
wnax.com

Democratic Reaction to the “State of the State” speech

South Dakota legislators will now take the recommendations from Governor Kristi Noem’s “State of the State” speech and work them into bills and floor debate. Senate Minority Leader Reynold Nesiba of Sioux Falls says he agrees with much of what the Governor proposed…. Nesiba says there...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
B102.7

Want Legal Pot In Minnesota? Walz Wants You To Sign This Online Petition

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wants recreational marijuana legalized. He says that the current cannabis laws are doing more harm than good, and it's time Minnesotans of legal age can make their own decisions regarding cannabis use. Information about the latest cannabis legalization bill:. Lawmakers introduced a 243-page bill that highlighted...
MINNESOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

State agrees to termination of SB180, paving the way for citizen initiatives

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Opponents of the bill believe it allowed the state legislature to “ignore the will of the people”. “This is another great win for direct democracy and the citizen initiative process, and it is our hope that the South Dakota State Legislature will stop trying to cripple the peoples’ right to use citizen initiatives to pass laws and amend our state’s constitution,” said Rick Weiland, co-founder of the health care advocacy group, Dakotans for Health.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 9 new deaths reported

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nine new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up nine deaths to 3,133. The nine new deaths are four women and five men in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1), 70-79 (3) and 80+ (5). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Brookings, Grant (2), Kingsbury, Lake, Minnehaha (3) and Spink.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
mitchellnow.com

Leadership South Dakota Board hires new director

Sioux Falls, SD – (Jan. 10) The Leadership South Dakota Board announces the selection of John Meyer as the organization’s next Executive Director. Meyer, former co-founder and CEO of Lemonly, will transition into the role over the next few months until April 1, when Meyer fully takes the reins.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kotatv.com

Jensen drops out of SD GOP chair race, Brunner enters

PIERRE, S.D. - After a brief stint in the race, Kevin Jensen is dropping out of the running for the chair of the South Dakota Republican Party, and being replaced by a former state lawmaker. Jensen, a House lawmaker from Canton, confirmed the news to Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory in...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
southdakotasearchlight.com

Nonprofit tagged to enroll low income South Dakotans in monthly internet discount program

A Sioux Falls nonprofit is one of five recipients nationally of a new grant to connect people to the internet. Roughly one in six South Dakotans don’t have access to high-speed internet, according to state data from 2021. In Sioux Falls, the state’s largest city, roughly 15% of households lack internet access at home or on a mobile device, based on a 2020 survey.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

B102.7

Sioux Falls, SD
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy