South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley elected chairman of National Attorney General Alliance
South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has been elected to a one-year term as chairman of the National Attorney General Alliance (AGA). Jackley, who was sworn in as Attorney General Saturday (Jan. 7, 2023), will serve a one-year term that began Monday (Jan. 9, 2023). He said the chairmanship allows him to work with an organization dedicated to helping attorneys general address common issues.
Teacher shortage worsens in South Dakota due to politics, low pay and lack of respect
Concern over the future of the teaching profession in South Dakota has led to more aggressive efforts by education officials to train and inspire a new generation of classroom leaders, with particular emphasis on elementary school classrooms. The push comes as kindergarten through 12th grade teacher shortages worsen across the...
4 Out of the 5 Poorest Counties in the U.S. are in South Dakota
With its population rising and prosperity thriving in much of the state, South Dakota appears to be on the uptick. However, some new stats paint a bleak picture for a number of counties in the Mount Rushmore State. According to World Population Review, not only does South Dakota have the...
Worst Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota Counties for Traffic Deaths
It's a disturbing trend on America's highways and roads - more and more people are dying behind the wheel. According to Stacker, the most recent numbers from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) Fatality Analysis Reporting System show that traffic fatalities rose more than seven percent in 2020 to nearly 39,000 across the country.
Noem’s State of the State speech yesterday was a showcase for her delusions of grandeur about our economy
Gov. Kristi Noem’s State of the State speech yesterday was a carryover of her obsession with proclaiming that South Dakota is the number one state in just about anything that comes to her mind, particularly in the realm of economics. During the speech she went so far as to say that under her administration, South Dakota is an “example” that “America needs.”
NOEM SAYS SOUTH DAKOTA IS HOME TO THE AMERICAN DREAM
SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM TOUTED THE STATE’S AND HER ACCOMPLISHMENTS OVER THE PAST FOUR YEARS IN OFFICE AND WHAT SHE WOULD LIKE TO ACCOMPLISH IN THE NEXT FOUR DURING HER STATE OF THE STATE ADDRESS TUESDAY IN PIERRE. NOEM ADDRESSED A JOINT SESSION OF THE STATE’S HOUSE AND...
SD State Grocery Tax Repeal, City Manager Amanda Mack Discusses Affect on City
South Dakota Legislative session has started, and Governor Kristi Noem has emphasized the need to repeal the state grocery tax to help alleviate people's financial burden. It was once reported that the bill discussion could also affect the City's ability to collect local grocery tax. City Manager Amanda Mack discusses...
Democrats respond the Governor Noem’s State of the State Address
PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release)- South Dakota Democratic leaders issued the following statements in response to Governor Noem’s 2023 State of the State Address:. SDDP Chair Randy Seiler: “Even though Governor Noem was just re-elected to serve the people of South Dakota, it seems she already has her eye on the next job, and her State of the State address reflected that. South Dakota needs a governor focused on serving South Dakota, not generating national attention and controversy to boost a presidential run.”
North Dakota Opposes ND HB 1151
The North Dakota Chapter of BHA has been made aware of House Bill 1151, that has been introduced to the 68th legislative assembly, by Representative Paul Thomas (Velva). North Dakota BHA opposes this legislation that seeks to restrict or control the ability of the collective wildlife professionals at the North Dakota Game and Fish, to do their job by stripping their authority to regulate baiting in the state. That job, according to state law, is managing the public deer resource on behalf of the public, for current and future generations. The legislature should not be overruling biological wildlife decisions made by a network of professional and experienced biologists and veterinarians who specialize in the subject matter of North Dakota wildlife every day.
Democratic Reaction to the “State of the State” speech
South Dakota legislators will now take the recommendations from Governor Kristi Noem’s “State of the State” speech and work them into bills and floor debate. Senate Minority Leader Reynold Nesiba of Sioux Falls says he agrees with much of what the Governor proposed…. Nesiba says there...
Native outreach marks South Dakota official's short term in office
Final moves from temporary Attorney General Mark Vargo include creation of state, tribal collaboration commission
Did The Mega Millions Lotto Have A South Dakota or Iowa Winner?
It's not every day a person has a chance to win $1.1 billion. The odds of even winning this Mega Millions are 1 in 302 million. It's a risky chance. But hey...all you need is just one lottery ticket to change your life. At the time of Tuesday night's drawing,...
Want Legal Pot In Minnesota? Walz Wants You To Sign This Online Petition
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wants recreational marijuana legalized. He says that the current cannabis laws are doing more harm than good, and it's time Minnesotans of legal age can make their own decisions regarding cannabis use. Information about the latest cannabis legalization bill:. Lawmakers introduced a 243-page bill that highlighted...
State agrees to termination of SB180, paving the way for citizen initiatives
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Opponents of the bill believe it allowed the state legislature to “ignore the will of the people”. “This is another great win for direct democracy and the citizen initiative process, and it is our hope that the South Dakota State Legislature will stop trying to cripple the peoples’ right to use citizen initiatives to pass laws and amend our state’s constitution,” said Rick Weiland, co-founder of the health care advocacy group, Dakotans for Health.
What Sioux Falls Doctors Want Us to Know About A Measles Outbreak
First of all, it is important to note that there have been no reports of measles in South Dakota. In fact, the last reported case was in 2015. There have, however, been approximately 20 cases of measles reported in Minnesota and the last time measles was noted in Iowa was in 2019.
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 9 new deaths reported
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nine new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up nine deaths to 3,133. The nine new deaths are four women and five men in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1), 70-79 (3) and 80+ (5). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Brookings, Grant (2), Kingsbury, Lake, Minnehaha (3) and Spink.
Leadership South Dakota Board hires new director
Sioux Falls, SD – (Jan. 10) The Leadership South Dakota Board announces the selection of John Meyer as the organization’s next Executive Director. Meyer, former co-founder and CEO of Lemonly, will transition into the role over the next few months until April 1, when Meyer fully takes the reins.
Jensen drops out of SD GOP chair race, Brunner enters
PIERRE, S.D. - After a brief stint in the race, Kevin Jensen is dropping out of the running for the chair of the South Dakota Republican Party, and being replaced by a former state lawmaker. Jensen, a House lawmaker from Canton, confirmed the news to Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory in...
Nonprofit tagged to enroll low income South Dakotans in monthly internet discount program
A Sioux Falls nonprofit is one of five recipients nationally of a new grant to connect people to the internet. Roughly one in six South Dakotans don’t have access to high-speed internet, according to state data from 2021. In Sioux Falls, the state’s largest city, roughly 15% of households lack internet access at home or on a mobile device, based on a 2020 survey.
Taxes You’ll Pay on Mega Millions Jackpot in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota
Let yourself dream for just a second... It's Tuesday night (January 10) and as you clutch your Mega Millions ticket in your hand you watch as all six of your numbers are drawn. Congratulations! You've just won $1.1 billion - which is the fifth-biggest jackpot in U.S. history. That's the...
