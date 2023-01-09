ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Migrants plead with El Paso cops as they’re rounded up ahead of Biden visit: Video

Gripping video captures the moment migrants in El Paso pray in vain as cops rounded them up outside a local church shelter ahead of President Biden’s first visit to the Mexican border on Sunday. “Cover us, Father, in the name of Jesus,” a man is heard praying loudly in Spanish as cops and US customs agents rounded up as many as 150 immigrants in the Texas border city, a report by NBC News shows. “They come seeking your salvation, sir,” the man says. “They are looking for a better future. They’re respecting the law, sir. “We respect the law and they’re doing their...
EL PASO, TX
New York Post

Violence reported as El Chapo son Ovidio Guzmán-Lopez captured in Mexico ahead of Biden visit

Mexican authorities have captured Ovidio Guzmán-Lopez, a drug trafficker and one of former cartel leader El Chapo’s sons, unleashing a spate of violence in Mexico — just days before President Biden’s state visit to the country next week, according to reports. There were reports of violence Thursday throughout northwestern Mexico, where Guzmán-Lopez was captured, including at Culiacán International Airport, although The Post has not been able to verify this. The US Embassy in Mexico tweeted “Reports of gun fire in multiple locations.” Known as “El Raton” or the Rat, Guzmán-Lopez, 32, is a high-ranking member of the Sinaloa Cartel once ruled by...
COLORADO STATE
Tom Handy

Texas Governor Abbott Says President Biden's visit to the Border is All For Show and a Photo Op

Since Governor Greg Abbott started Operation Lone Star, the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas National Guard has been busy. They apprehended 340,000 illegal immigrants and more than 23,000 criminal arrests. Additionally, they reported more than 21,000 felony charges. In governor ‘a Abbott’s fight against fentanyl, the Department of Public Safety seized over 355 million lethal doses of the drug.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Ahead of El Paso visit, Biden says U.S. will allow 30,000 migrants from four countries to enter monthly

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a weekend visit to the Texas-Mexico border, along with a new immigration plan that would allow 30,000 migrants per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela to enter the country and be able to work legally for up to two years.
EL PASO, TX
KOAT 7

NM elected officials react to Biden's border visit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Since Biden took, office he has not beento the U.S. -Mexico border. On Sunday, that finally happened in El Paso, Texas, but no New Mexico officials joined the president. Over the past year, there has been an influx of migrants in the U.S. - Mexico border.
EL PASO, TX
New York Post

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says Biden failed to secure border in hand-delivered letter

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott hand-delivered a scathing message to President Biden Sunday as the commander-in-chief arrived in El Paso for his first visit to the US-Mexico border since taking office. “Your visit to our southern border with Mexico today is $20 billion too little and two years too late,” Abbott said in a letter he handed to Biden as he stepped off Air Force One for a brief three-hour visit to El Paso, KWTX-TV reported. “Moreover, your visit avoids the sites where mass illegal immigration occurs and sidesteps the thousands of angry Texas property owners whose lives have been destroyed by...
TEXAS STATE
straightarrownews.com

A Californian’s apology for the Texas immigration crisis

As President Biden visited the Texas border town of El Paso last Sunday, the Republican governor of the Lone Star State, Greg Abbott, accused the president of “avoiding sites where mass immigration occurs” and arriving “two years too late.” Others in the GOP are employing a more diplomatic tone. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) is leading a bipartisan group focused on immigration reform and even echoing some of Biden’s language in calls for reform. From his perch in his native California, Straight Arrow News contributor Ruben Navarrette has a unique and somewhat regretful perspective on the crisis at the U.S.-Mexican border.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy