Migrants plead with El Paso cops as they’re rounded up ahead of Biden visit: Video
Gripping video captures the moment migrants in El Paso pray in vain as cops rounded them up outside a local church shelter ahead of President Biden’s first visit to the Mexican border on Sunday. “Cover us, Father, in the name of Jesus,” a man is heard praying loudly in Spanish as cops and US customs agents rounded up as many as 150 immigrants in the Texas border city, a report by NBC News shows. “They come seeking your salvation, sir,” the man says. “They are looking for a better future. They’re respecting the law, sir. “We respect the law and they’re doing their...
Biden is in Mexico City. His first action? Asking the Mexican president for help with fentanyl
Joe Biden kicks off the North American Leaders' Summit asking Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for help tackling the fentanyl crisis.
Biden challenged by Mexico President on his 'forgetfulness' during North American Leaders Summit
The leaders of the United States, Mexico and Canada participated in joint press conferences during a two-day the North American Leaders Summit in Mexico City.
Texas Democrat Mayor Defies Joe Biden to Admit Scale of Migrant Crisis
The El Paso mayor had reportedly been urged by the Biden administration not to issue an emergency declaration over concerns about surging migrant crossings.
El Paso clears downtown of expansive migrant camps ahead of Biden visit
AUSTIN, Texas — City sidewalks that transformed into makeshift homeless camps as tens of thousands of illegal immigrants were released into downtown El Paso in recent months have been cleared out ahead of President Joe Biden's arrival Sunday.
Biden at the border: President tours migrant emergency during El Paso visit
If the border fence divides two neighbors, a crisis on one side spells trouble for the other. As President Joe Biden seeks answers to a historic, growing migration crisis that no administration has solved, his visit Sunday to El Paso may offer a warning of the risks of exporting tens of thousands of vulnerable migrants to Mexico, just steps away.
Violence reported as El Chapo son Ovidio Guzmán-Lopez captured in Mexico ahead of Biden visit
Mexican authorities have captured Ovidio Guzmán-Lopez, a drug trafficker and one of former cartel leader El Chapo’s sons, unleashing a spate of violence in Mexico — just days before President Biden’s state visit to the country next week, according to reports. There were reports of violence Thursday throughout northwestern Mexico, where Guzmán-Lopez was captured, including at Culiacán International Airport, although The Post has not been able to verify this. The US Embassy in Mexico tweeted “Reports of gun fire in multiple locations.” Known as “El Raton” or the Rat, Guzmán-Lopez, 32, is a high-ranking member of the Sinaloa Cartel once ruled by...
El Paso cleanup before Biden's border trip slammed as 'lousy tenants' trying to save their deposit
President Joe Biden's border visit was panned by critics after reports surfaced some of the migrant encampments in the area he visited were cleaned up.
Texas attorney general says Biden's new immigration plan may not be legal: 'you're not king'
The Texas Attorney General tells Fox Digital that although President Biden's plan is not "a good or bad idea," Biden has to "follow the rules, the laws just like everybody else."
Robert Fratta's Final Words Before Texas Execution
Robert Fratta, 65, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the 1994 fatal shooting of his estranged wife, Farah.
U.S. asks Mexico to ‘divert’ migrants away from El Paso to South Texas, congressman says
A South Texas congressman says the surge of migrants currently crossing in El Paso soon will be diverted to the Rio Grande Valley on the South Texas border, Border Report has learned.
Texas Governor Abbott Says President Biden's visit to the Border is All For Show and a Photo Op
Since Governor Greg Abbott started Operation Lone Star, the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas National Guard has been busy. They apprehended 340,000 illegal immigrants and more than 23,000 criminal arrests. Additionally, they reported more than 21,000 felony charges. In governor ‘a Abbott’s fight against fentanyl, the Department of Public Safety seized over 355 million lethal doses of the drug.
BIDEN OR ABBOTT: Who’s handling the border crisis better? Americans decide
Americans revealed who they believe has managed the border crisis better — President Biden or Gov. Greg Abbott — with a majority of people siding with the Texan.
KSAT 12
Ahead of El Paso visit, Biden says U.S. will allow 30,000 migrants from four countries to enter monthly
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a weekend visit to the Texas-Mexico border, along with a new immigration plan that would allow 30,000 migrants per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela to enter the country and be able to work legally for up to two years.
KOAT 7
NM elected officials react to Biden's border visit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Since Biden took, office he has not beento the U.S. -Mexico border. On Sunday, that finally happened in El Paso, Texas, but no New Mexico officials joined the president. Over the past year, there has been an influx of migrants in the U.S. - Mexico border.
Texas Gov. Abbott greets Biden with scathing letter as president visits border: 'emboldened the cartels'
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott hand-delivered President Biden a letter upon his arrival in Texas Sunday, criticizing the president for failing to take action on the border.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says Biden failed to secure border in hand-delivered letter
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott hand-delivered a scathing message to President Biden Sunday as the commander-in-chief arrived in El Paso for his first visit to the US-Mexico border since taking office. “Your visit to our southern border with Mexico today is $20 billion too little and two years too late,” Abbott said in a letter he handed to Biden as he stepped off Air Force One for a brief three-hour visit to El Paso, KWTX-TV reported. “Moreover, your visit avoids the sites where mass illegal immigration occurs and sidesteps the thousands of angry Texas property owners whose lives have been destroyed by...
Cornyn says ‘never seen border in this bad of shape’ during visit to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The day after President Joe Biden visited El Paso, U.S. Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Kyrsten Sinema, I-Arizona, came to El Paso to visit the border with a bipartisan group of Senate colleagues. “I’ve never seen the border in this bad of shape,” Cornyn said. The senators took part in […]
Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas 'desperately needs more money' to address the border after spending millions on busing migrants to other parts of the country
During Biden's trip to the border, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott renewed calls for the federal government to send aid to address illegal immigration.
straightarrownews.com
A Californian’s apology for the Texas immigration crisis
As President Biden visited the Texas border town of El Paso last Sunday, the Republican governor of the Lone Star State, Greg Abbott, accused the president of “avoiding sites where mass immigration occurs” and arriving “two years too late.” Others in the GOP are employing a more diplomatic tone. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) is leading a bipartisan group focused on immigration reform and even echoing some of Biden’s language in calls for reform. From his perch in his native California, Straight Arrow News contributor Ruben Navarrette has a unique and somewhat regretful perspective on the crisis at the U.S.-Mexican border.
