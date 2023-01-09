Read full article on original website
15 huge horror movies that will scare your pants off in 2023
New year, new scares – 2023 looks like it will have a lot of them, if the upcoming slate of horror movies is anything to go by. Among them, expect to be given a fright by AI-assisted dolls, childhood favourites gone feral and, er, a cocaine-eating bear. Don’t worry, Hollywood is still giving us all the usual ghosts and ghouls too, so get ready for an incredibly spooky year ahead with these unmissable horror films.
‘M3GAN’ Is a Horror Film for the TikTok Generation
She’s an internet sensation and trend-setter. She’s a four-foot-tall killer with attitude. She’s M3GAN, and for producers James Wan and Jason Blum, she may very well be one of the most important additions to Universal’s library of monsters in recent years. Frankenstein’s monster for the iPad generation has been created, and if her social media success translates to box office sales, the studio may have a new horror icon, something fans who grew up on ’80s and ’90s horror have been clamoring for. But just as it was in decades past, the fate of this modern Prometheus, rests in the...
‘M3GAN’ Review: Blumhouse Killer Doll Movie Puts Fun Twist On Well-Worn Horror Genre
Hoping to take the sub-horror killer doll genre to new heights, producers James Wan and Jason Blum have teamed on what they hope to be a modern technology-infused combo somewhere along the lines of Annabelle meets The Terminator. Short of literally doing that, they have cooked up the latest Blumhouse fright picture, M3GAN, which for the most part follows a formula but shakes it up just enough to have strong appeal — especially for the teen-girl audience that gravitates to these PG13-safe kind of movies. Although it is all entirely predictable, there is some fun entertainment to be had here as...
First ‘Renfield’ trailer is concrete proof that whoever hired Nicolas Cage deserves a raise
We all know that a Hollywood project has to be really, really good to get Nicolas Cage to say yes to it, so right off the bat, the upcoming vampire flick Renfield already has more than its fair share of justification for its hype. Toss in the fact that Cage will be playing the one and only Count Dracula whilst surrounded by top-notch cast mates in Nicholas Hoult, Awkwafina, and Ben Schwartz, and all Renfield needs to get people buzzing is a rousing, gut-busting trailer, which we now have as of earlier today.
Return to ‘Titanic’: Record-breaking film to show in theaters for 25th anniversary
Fans of James Cameron’s epic film “Titanic” — and for those who have never let go — will be able to join Rose and Jack onboard the cinematic ship once again. To celebrate the film’s 25th anniversary, a remastered “Titanic” will sail onto the big screen in 3D 4K HDR and a high-frame-rate, Mashable reported. The film was originally released in 1997.
Five films that capture the essence of summer
In need of something to watch? ACMI film curator Reece Goodwin has shared his top picks for films that capture the essence of summer. The hot, sultry days of summer are back and what better way to cool off than in the shade of a cinema with a film classic? Luckily for you, ACMI film curator Reece Goodwin has saved us the trouble of picking and has revealed his top five films that capture the dreamy dog days of summer.
James Wan Pushes Back Against Horror Fans Complaining That M3GAN Isn’t R-Rated
Producer James Wan pushes back on fans' complaints over M3GAN’s PG-13 rating.
Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade
A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”
General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
Most Anticipated Horror Movie Releases Coming In January 2023
2022 has been a fantastic year for the horror genre, and as 2023 approaches, anticipation is building ahead of a new year. With January historically offering up the likes of Scream (2022), Cloverfield, and Andy Muschietti's Mama, there is much to look forward to in the new year. From an...
Skinamarink: The experimental horror being called the ‘scariest film ever made’
Horror fans have a new contender for “scariest film ever” on their hands.Each new year sees the release of a bunch of buzzy new titles hoping to be met with acclaim and approval from fans of the genre.In the last five years, films that generated word-of-mouth excitement ahead of being unveiled included Ari Aster’s Hereditary, Dashcam in 2021 and, last year, Terrifier 2.Now, you can add Skinamarink to that list. The film, an independent release from Canadian director Kyle Edward Ball that cost just $15,000 (£12,000) to make, is currently making waves on the horror scene.To fully explain the...
‘M3GAN’s PG-13 Reshoots Indicate That the Future of Horror Movies Is Tamer and More Thrilling Than We Think
M3GAN’s director recently spoke about how scary the movie will be -- and why the PG-13 rating made it even more frightening than before.
One of Horror's Most Underseen and Unsettling Experiences Is Now Streaming on Shudder
In the age of streaming, no matter how acclaimed or beloved a movie or TV show might be, unless you can easily pull it up on your platform of choice, audiences are known to completely overlook it. Additionally, even if an older film earned a release, more obscure titles don't necessarily make it to DVD, thus making it more unlikely to be upgraded to HD formats, or even modern households having Blu-ray players capable of watching such films in the event that a viewer takes the time to track down a copy. Luckily, thanks to the passionate horror fans at Shudder, Andrzej Żuławski's Possession is just a click away from any subscriber, unleashing a world of inhuman ecstasy on modern audiences.
Few MCU Fans Can Identify the 1st Marvel Movie Ever — a 1986 Box Office Bomb That’s Gained a Cult Following
Marvel movies are usually guaranteed successes these days. But at one point, they didn't receive quite the major blockbuster treatment.
Goonies really do never say die: Ke Huy Quan still “open to revisiting” The Goonies
Ke Huy Quan, the good-feeling machine who’s enjoying a career comeback thanks to his turn as Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All At Once, won a well-deserved Golden Globe for the role last night. It’s been a dream watching him not just in the movie, but on the red carpets, in interviews, and in the winners’ circle as he gushes with gratitude for the opportunity to perform for his adoring public once again.
House Party review: reboot brings some of the original's humor, but not its charm
As House Party begins, co-protagonist Kevin (Jacob Latimore) tells us “There’s some crazy, beautiful, weird-ass shit about to go down.” When we meet his co-lead, Tosin Cole’s Damon (pronounced duh-MON), another character declares “It smell like ass and onions in here!” Both offer reviewers irresistibly easy comparisons, but this attempted franchise reboot doesn’t fully resemble either remark. Certainly, it works best when indulging its weird-ass side, but like onions, some scenes really could have used additional preparation to be more palatable.
Robert Downey, Jr. is right: we need Gerard Butler movies more than ever
Welcome to the Gerard-aissance. After months of confounding theatergoers with posters that simply read “Plane,” Plane, the new January action blockbuster starring who else, Gerard Butler, finally lands in theaters, and the runway is clear. Our dismal movie landscape, in which action, romance, and comedy all get rolled up into Marvel movies, needs Butler’s brand of machismo that straddles the line between sincerity and parody. He hears it all the time.
Too Old To Die Young
Fans of Nicolas Winding Refn know the director’s affinity for exploitation films and grimy underworlds. The Drive auteur established a career that unflinchingly looks at the gears that grind the minds and bodies of people caught up in them. However, when giving the director license to create Too Old To Die Young, it seems Amazon was not totally up to speed on Refn’s work.
Cult 1980s Slasher Movie Getting Sequel Almost 40 Years Later
Almost 40 years after the 1984 release of the original, The Mutilator is getting a sequel in 2023. Surprisingly, writer/director Buddy Cooper is still at the helm after all this time, and he's bringing actors from the original back in a Wes Craven's New Nightmare-style meta horror exploration. In the film, The Mutilator is apparently a movie, but when someone decides to make a remake, real-world murders start up.
Skinamarink review: low-budget film delivers big-time horror
Skinamarink emerges on the 2023 horror scene having already cast a strange spell on a sizable portion of horror fandom. After making the rounds at festivals late last year, Kyle Edward Ball’s low-budget, single-location film surfaced on TikTok and elsewhere and became a viral indie sensation as users (legally or otherwise) dug into its grainy imagery, vivid use of sound, and terrifying premise. By the time 2022 rolled over into 2023, even before general audiences had the chance to see the film, it was clear that Skinamarink might be worthy of inclusion on the list of Scariest Movies Ever Made.
