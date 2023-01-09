ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass Thrift Store Filled with Treasures

, , , , , SMALL BUSINESS CORNER: DUSTY DRESSER, ARANSAS PASS There’s an old saying, “one person’s trash is another’s treasure,” a phrase often repeated by dedicated bargain hunters, many who may have seen the popular PBS TV series, ‘Antiques Roadshow’ where individuals have what they suspect are family heirlooms appraised by an expert only for the majority to learn they possess priceless collectibles someone else might have dismissed as junk. So, when Alanna Cartwright and her husband James opened ‘Dusty Dresser’ at 1746 W. Wheeler Ave. in Aransas Pass they didn’t know what to expect. But since they began...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
thebendmag.com

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Events in Corpus Christi

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed annually on the third Monday in January to honor the civil rights leader’s extraordinary life and legacy. In Corpus Christi, various groups and organizations celebrate with community events and programming over several days. Make plans to attend one or more of the events below to observe this important holiday.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Arrest Warrant (Nueces County) False Statement to Police

At approximately 1:50PM on Sunday, January 8, 2023, A Bishop Police Department Officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for an observed Texas transportation code violation, in the area of U.S. Highway 77 (Business) and E. 4th Street, in Bishop, Texas. Contact was made with the driver, identified as...
BISHOP, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Nueces County 10 Most Wanted - Jan. 2023

NUECES COUNTY (News Release) - Below are the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office 10 Most Wanted Fugitives for January 2023. If you have information on the whereabouts of one of these wanted persons, please call 361.826.2900 or you can submit a tip anonymously by calling crime stoppers at 361-888-TIPS (8477) or toll free at 1-800-827-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 0

Community Policy