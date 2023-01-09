Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man killed after violent dispute with 54-year-old woman in Corpus ChristiEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
This Portland football star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPortland, TX
Devastating fire destroys Corpus Christi home, leaves family homelessEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Alarming increase in tuberculosis cases in Corpus Christi, TX, urges actionEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
Related
Corpus Christi neighborhood stays positive in the midst of a rise is crime
More cases of theft are happening in small local neighborhoods. Annapolis Drive residents said they've had enough.
Aransas Pass Thrift Store Filled with Treasures
, , , , , SMALL BUSINESS CORNER: DUSTY DRESSER, ARANSAS PASS There’s an old saying, “one person’s trash is another’s treasure,” a phrase often repeated by dedicated bargain hunters, many who may have seen the popular PBS TV series, ‘Antiques Roadshow’ where individuals have what they suspect are family heirlooms appraised by an expert only for the majority to learn they possess priceless collectibles someone else might have dismissed as junk. So, when Alanna Cartwright and her husband James opened ‘Dusty Dresser’ at 1746 W. Wheeler Ave. in Aransas Pass they didn’t know what to expect. But since they began...
thebendmag.com
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Events in Corpus Christi
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed annually on the third Monday in January to honor the civil rights leader’s extraordinary life and legacy. In Corpus Christi, various groups and organizations celebrate with community events and programming over several days. Make plans to attend one or more of the events below to observe this important holiday.
Robstown Police Department investigating a homicide
Officials found several bullet casings leading up to where they found Roberto Perez, a 43-year-old lying on the ground with injuries to his body.
Body found in trailer near Bob Hall Pier
The Nueces County Constable Precinct 4 responded to the call and Kleberg County sheriffs assisted with the investigation.
At least one dead after 18-wheeler, passenger car collide on SH-44
AGUA DULCE, Texas — A deadly crash has traffic snarled on SH-44 near the Nueces County and Jim Wells County line. The eastbound lanes of SH 44 are closed in the area, but eastbound traffic is being allowed to travel in a westbound lane, with officials directing traffic in the area. That leaves only one lane of travel open westbound.
southtexascommunitynews.com
Arrest Warrant (Nueces County) False Statement to Police
At approximately 1:50PM on Sunday, January 8, 2023, A Bishop Police Department Officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for an observed Texas transportation code violation, in the area of U.S. Highway 77 (Business) and E. 4th Street, in Bishop, Texas. Contact was made with the driver, identified as...
Corpus Christi police make arrest in connection to early December murder case
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers arrested a man Friday evening in connection to a murder that took place in early December of last year. 42-year-old Phillip Cheatham was arrested at 6:15 p.m. on the 4500 block of E Causeway, near U.S. Highway 181 access road, without incident, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.
Woman arrested after officials say she intentionally ran over man with car, killing him
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police have opened a homicide investigation after a person was killed after being intentionally hit by a car Tuesday evening. Officers were called to Giants Drive around 6:24 p.m. Tuesday and found a man in the street with serious injuries, according to CCPD Lt. Michael Peña.
Police report: Woman arrested after allegedly running over boyfriend
CCPD officials confirmed a man died after he was intentionally run over by a woman's car. She has been arrested by police.
southtexascommunitynews.com
Nueces County 10 Most Wanted - Jan. 2023
NUECES COUNTY (News Release) - Below are the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office 10 Most Wanted Fugitives for January 2023. If you have information on the whereabouts of one of these wanted persons, please call 361.826.2900 or you can submit a tip anonymously by calling crime stoppers at 361-888-TIPS (8477) or toll free at 1-800-827-TIPS (8477).
Comments / 0