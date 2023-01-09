Read full article on original website
Watch Nicolas Cage as freaky vampire in ‘Renfield’ trailer
Nicolas Cage’s turn as a vampire has been heavily anticipated. The actor, known for picking dramatic and strange roles, seems like the perfect fit for a comedy horror film that centers on Dracula’s henchmen. Still, the results are better than anyone expected. “Renfield” has just released its...
Marconews.com
10 upcoming movies to watch in 2023, from Harrison Ford's final 'Indiana Jones' to 'John Wick'
Tom Cruise in a fighter jet brought audiences back to the movies in a big way. So just imagine what might happen when Harrison Ford puts on that familiar fedora. Indiana Jones makes his return to the big screen in 2023 and is bringing a bunch of fellow icons with him. Are you a "Barbie" girl? Just wait for Margot Robbie as a living doll. For Disney fans, a new live-action musical "The Little Mermaid" will probably be part of your world, and now's the time to start preparing for fresh installments in the "Hunger Games," "Fast and Furious" and "Mission: Impossible" franchises.
wegotthiscovered.com
First ‘Renfield’ trailer is concrete proof that whoever hired Nicolas Cage deserves a raise
We all know that a Hollywood project has to be really, really good to get Nicolas Cage to say yes to it, so right off the bat, the upcoming vampire flick Renfield already has more than its fair share of justification for its hype. Toss in the fact that Cage will be playing the one and only Count Dracula whilst surrounded by top-notch cast mates in Nicholas Hoult, Awkwafina, and Ben Schwartz, and all Renfield needs to get people buzzing is a rousing, gut-busting trailer, which we now have as of earlier today.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Trek 4’ rumor claims the cursed sequel could be resurrected with the director nobody wants
Once again, Star Trek 4 appears to have failed to launch. The long-awaited fourth entry in the Kelvin timeline that began with J.J. Abrams’ 2009’s reboot has been stuck in development hell for years, with the movie burning through multiple scripts, directors, and a fierce contractual dispute over pay between the studio and its stars.
theplaylist.net
‘Daredevil’: Mike Colter Hasn’t Talked To Marvel About More Luke Cage & Says The Character is “In The Rearview Mirror”
With Charlie Cox delighting fans with his reintroduction as Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, folks are dying to see what happens in the forthcoming series, “Daredevil: Born Again.” And while everyone is hyped about ‘Born Again’ and how it might integrate the character further into the MCU, fans are wondering if more of Cox’s Netflix/Marvel brethren will be joining the cause. Well, as of now, it appears Mike Colter and his Luke Cage character won’t be making the leap to the MCU.
game-news24.com
Iron Man: Robert Downey Jr.s return to Marvel is what people think’s bigger than they thought
After the end of the Avengers: Endgame, the long chapter of Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Tony Stark aka Iron Man was also closed. And while the creative minds at Marvel Studios are currently busy building a time after Tony Stark, Steve Rodgers and Co. in the MCU, it seems that Robert Downey Jr. is getting some kind of backlash. Selon rumors, we’ll see the Iron Man actor again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Collider
Nicolas Cage Won't Return as Spider-Man Noir in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'
Sony is setting up for a wide cast of Spider-People to appear throughout Miles Morales's (Shameik Moore) journey in the highly-anticipated sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. One Spider-Man that won't be present this time will be his old ally Spider-Man Noir, played by Nicolas Cage. In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Cage revealed that Sony hadn't approached him about reprising his role as the monochromatic Spidey, who was one of Miles's key allies in helping him realize his powers.
ComicBook
James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"
Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
These 8 movies flopped in theaters, but you should still check them out. Here's how.
From "Babylon" to "The Fabelmans," these movies didn't attract audiences to theaters in droves. But they're still worth watching.
wegotthiscovered.com
Those Ben Affleck rumors may prove that Marvel is the real home of Batman, not DC
While Marvel fans were primed for some kind of announcement about either Henry Cavill or Dwayne Johnson signing up for the MCU experience, the latest rumors are pointing to another erstwhile DC hero potentially hopping over to the rival superhero franchise instead. According to some new — and very unconfirmed at this time, it has to be stated — intel, Ben Affleck is in talks with Marvel Studios to play the role of minotaur supervillain Dario Agger in an unknown upcoming project.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Ant-Man 3’ is now the focus of Marvel CGI criticism and Gina Carano rants about her ‘Star Wars’ firing on social media… again
There’s no denying that the MCU is going through a bit of a rough patch with how projects in Phase 4 have turned out in terms of audience reception. But even though they’re looking toward a brighter future not dissimilar from the glory of the Infinity Saga, their upcoming movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is still garnering a ton of criticism when it comes to the CGI.
thedigitalfix.com
Star Trek Picard season 3’s Crusher inspiration comes from Star Wars
Doctor Beverley’s story in Star Trek Picard season 3 takes its inspiration from Star Wars. With the Star Trek Picard season 3 release date now right on the horizon, fans of the new Star Trek series are increasingly eager for more details about the plot of the TV series, and the return of the TNG Star Trek characters.
A.V. Club
Robert Downey, Jr. is right: we need Gerard Butler movies more than ever
Welcome to the Gerard-aissance. After months of confounding theatergoers with posters that simply read “Plane,” Plane, the new January action blockbuster starring who else, Gerard Butler, finally lands in theaters, and the runway is clear. Our dismal movie landscape, in which action, romance, and comedy all get rolled up into Marvel movies, needs Butler’s brand of machismo that straddles the line between sincerity and parody. He hears it all the time.
IGN
The Batman: Matt Reeves Confirms That He Is Working on the Script of the Sequel for One of the Best DC Movies in a While
Fans can rest easy as Matt Reeves has confirmed that a sequel for The Batman is indeed getting made. In an interview with Collider, Matt Reeves assured fanatics that DC's plans for a new universe does not affect the development of his series of movies. The Batman Sequel is Safe.
A.V. Club
Star Trek: Picard team discusses why the show is ending with season 3
All good things must come to an end. In the case of Star Trek: Picard, the end will be here sooner than you think. The show premiered in 2020 on CBS All Access before the platform became Paramount+, and will end with the third season, premiering on February 16, 2023. The show stars Patrick Stewart, who reprises his role as Jean-Luc Picard from Star Trek: The Next Generation. The previous seasons have followed Jean-Luc’s journey in his older age, with several actors returning to the franchise for the show.
‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Wins Golden Globe As Netflix Becomes First Streaming Service To Win Feature Animation Category
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, directed by del Toro and stop-motion vet Mark Gustafson for Netflix, won the Golden Globe for best animated feature, a first in the category for a streaming service. Taking the stage, del Toro enthused how happy he was being back at the event in person: “Some of us are drunk. What can be better?”More from The Hollywood ReporterZendaya Wins, But Isn't There to Accept, Golden Globe for 'Euphoria'Michelle Yeoh Dedicates Golden Globe Win to "All Who Came Before Me Who Look Like Me"Jeremy Allen White, in Best Actor in a TV Comedy Speech, Tells 'The Bear' Team...
Collider
‘The Penguin’ Series to Tie Into ‘The Batman’ Sequel, Matt Reeves Says [Exclusive]
While we still don’t know where DC Studios’ co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran will lead the DC Universe next, Matt Reeves’ BatVerse is still running full steam ahead. During an exclusive interview with Collider’s Steven Weintraub for the 15th anniversary of Cloverfield, Reeves gave away new details about The Penguin series, which stars Colin Farrell, and revealed how the HBO Max miniseries will be essential in setting up The Batman sequel.
ComicBook
Eternals Star Kumail Nanjiani Says Scorsese "Earned the Right" to Superhero Criticisms
Over the course of the past few years, Martin Scorsese has been in the news around these parts not due to any major award wins, but because of his comments suggesting superhero movies aren't legitimate cinema. Since 2019, virtually everyone involved in superhero cinema has responded to the director's comments. According to Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani, no other filmmaker in Hollywood has earned the right to criticize Marvel movies more than Scorsese.
Matt Reeves has been writing The Batman 2 script and he’s "really excited" about the sequel
Despite a DC shake-up, it's all systems go with The Batman sequel
