This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Between inflation driving up the cost of living and interest rates rising in response, 2022 was an expensive year. Talk of a recession continues, so 2023 may come with its own money challenges. And consumers are worried: NerdWallet’s annual household debt study found that nearly 7 in 10 Americans (69%) have financial concerns about the next 12 months.

2 DAYS AGO