Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry returns to action after 11-game absense
Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry will make his long-awaited return to the Golden State Warriors’ lineup for their home game
Duke's Jones brothers put on show in Memphis
Two Duke basketball greats and brothers, Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones and San Antonio Spurs point guard Tre Jones, battled on Monday night in the Grizzlies' 121-113 home win. It was the first time each of the Jones brothers had drawn a starting nod for one of their meetings. And it's ...
Huge Announcement Given On Cavaliers Guard Ricky Rubio
On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio is expected to make his season debut on Thursday, January 12.
BREAKING: Ja Morant's Final Injury Status For Monday's Game
Ja Morant has been ruled out for Monday's game.
Lakers' LeBron James, Cavs' Donovan Mitchell named NBA Players of the Week
Lakers forward LeBron James and Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell have been named the NBA’s Players of the Week, the league announced Monday. Interestingly, both players only appeared in three of their teams’ four games, though they were both undefeated when they played. James won for the Western Conference, while Mitchell was the East’s winner.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable to return
Murray exited Wednesday's contest against the Suns with a left ankle sprain and is questionable to return. Murray managed to score 16 points and dish out six assists across 25 minutes before leaving the hardwood. With the Nuggets up by a wide margin, Murray shouldn't be needed for the rest of the contest even if he is healthy enough to return. Bones Hyland will likely pick up a couple more minutes Wednesday if Murray stays sidelined.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Nursing ankle sprain
Ayton is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors due to a left ankle sprain, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports. It's unclear as to when Ayton picked up the injury, but his status is now up in the air as Tuesday's tipoff approaches. The team should have a better idea of his availability after morning shootaround and pregame warmups.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Officially probable vs. Suns
Curry (shoulder) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Kendra Andrews of ESPN reports. Curry took part in practice Friday, went through another full session Monday and now appears to be on track to play for the first time since Dec. 14. If the two-time MVP does play Tuesday, it'll put an end to an 11-game streak of absences due to a left shoulder injury. Given the layoff, it's possible the Warriors could exercise caution with Curry's workload for a game or two, but fantasy managers should feel mostly comfortable locking the star guard into lineups this week. Prior to the injury, Curry was averaging 29.7 points, 7.0 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 threes over his last 20 games.
Steph Curry Expected to Return vs. Suns
The Phoenix Suns will be down some players of their own heading into Tuesday's matchup with Golden State. The Warriors can't say the same, as Steph Curry is expected to play.
NBC Sports
Steph upgraded to probable for Warriors-Suns showdown
Steph Curry and the Warriors were hopeful he would make his return to the lineup against the Spurs on Friday in San Antonio, but that timeline has been pushed up by a few days. The Warriors on Monday upgraded Curry to probable for the final game of their eight-game homestand...
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Scoreless in 17 minutes
Bertans produced zero points (0-5 FG, 0-5 3Pt), one assist, one block and one steal in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 113-101 loss to the Clippers. Although Bertans looks 100 percent after recovering from an illness, his involvement with the offense remains minimal. The excellent play of Tim Hardaway and Norman Powell has created a logjam below them on the depth chart, and it's forced Bertans' playing time to a near standstill. It's a stark difference for Bertans, who enjoyed a more significant role during his three-year tenure with the Wizards.
Yardbarker
Pistons’ Alec Burks Receiving Interest From Playoff Contenders
Burks has been linked to the Cavaliers right here at Hoops Wire, but is also on the radar of several others. Sources told Hoops Wire that the Bucks and Mavericks are also among those interested. Burks, 31, is having a fine season with the rebuilding Pistons, averaging 14 points and...
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Tabbed questionable
Lillard is listed as questionable for Thursday's tilt against the Cavaliers with a left ankle sprain. Lillard hasn't missed a game since Dec. 3 but is at risk of missing Thursday's contest with a sprained ankle. If he were to sit out, Anfernee Simons would take over as the No. 1 option while Shaedon Sharpe and Gary Payton (ankle) could see extended run.
Yardbarker
Jamal Murray, Nuggets ends LeBron-less Lakers' win streak
Jamal Murray scored a season-high 34 points, Nikola Jokic had a season-high 16 assists to go with 14 points and 11 rebounds for his 11th triple-double of the season, and the host Denver Nuggets beat the LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers, 122-109 on Monday night. Jokic made all five of...
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Won't play Tuesday
Ayton (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played 30 minutes during Sunday's loss to Cleveland and notched his third straight double-double during the matchup, but it appears he sustained an ankle injury during the contest as well. He'll sit out Tuesday with the issue, but his status for the second half of the Suns' back-to-back Wednesday in Denver remains unclear, though he can presumably be considered, at best, questionable. In Ayton's absence, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Dario Saric are candidates for increased playing time.
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: Late scratch Wednesday
Turner will not play in Wednesday's matchup with the Knicks due to back spasms. Turner was slated to play and was listed in the starting lineup but will not suit up Wednesday due to back spasms. James Johnson will take his place in the starting five while Isaiah Jackson and Goga Bitadze are candidates to see more action with Aaron Nesmith (illness) and Oshae Brissett (hamstring) both sidelined. Turner's next chance to play will come Friday against Atlanta.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Available, starting Tuesday
Thompson (knee) is available and starting Tuesday against the Suns, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Thompson was considered probable due to the knee issue after he sat out Saturday's contest, and his absence will be limited to one game. The 32-year-old has averaged 33.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists across his past five games.
CBS Sports
Lions' Maurice Alexander: Inks futures deal with Detroit
The Lions signed Alexander (ankle) to a reserve/future contract Monday, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports. Alexander moved back and forth between Detroit's active roster and practice squad over the first half of the season. The 25-year-old then picked up an ankle injury while making his third and final practice-squad elevation against Miami in Week 8. Alexander thus finished the 2022 campaign with one reception for seven yards over four appearances, and he'll now look to carve out a permanent spot on the active roster heading into the 2023 campaign.
FOX Sports
Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five...
