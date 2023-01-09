ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southbury, CT

18-Year-Old Apprehended Amid Investigation Into Blaze At Southbury Training School

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46CUdj_0k8ePTOS00
Juliana Sullivan Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

A second person is now facing charges in connection to a fire that destroyed an unoccupied cottage in Connecticut last month.

Litchfield County resident Juliana Sullivan, age 18, of New Milford, surrendered to police on an arrest warrant on Saturday, Jan. 7, in connection to a blaze at the Southbury Training School in New Haven County on the night of Saturday, Dec. 17, Connecticut State Police reported.

Police said Sullivan is charged with:

  • Third-degree criminal trespass
  • Third-degree conspiracy to commit arson
  • Third-degree criminal liability acts of another/arson

Gregory Phillip Gulick, age 21, of Southbury, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 4, and charged with third-degree arson in the case, authorities said.

Police previously reported in Gulick's arrest warrant that the fire was set at an abandoned cottage in the area of 24 Village Road in Southbury.

Gulick allegedly admitted to several people that he set the fire using a lighter and gasoline, and investigators found that there were two other individuals who were with Gulick at the time.

No injuries were reported.

Sullivan posted the $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Jan. 18, police said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.

Comments / 5

Grammila
2d ago

As far as I am concerned, anyone who commits a crime regardless of race, sex, sexual orientation needs to be prosecuted. These young arsonists need to do jail time. No slap on the wrist. As long as there is no personal accountability for crimes, it will keep getting worse.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Third Person Charged In Blaze At Southbury Training School

A third person has been charged by Connecticut State Police for allegedly setting fire to a cottage located on Southbury Training property. Litchfield County resident Julia Ninno, age 18, of New Milford, turned herself in to state police on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in connection with the fire that started around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.
SOUTHBURY, CT
WTNH

New Haven man arrested in connection to Ansonia shooting

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven man was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a shooting in Ansonia, according to authorities. Police said 40-year-old Daycus Bailey was arrested by warrant for his alleged involvement in a shooting on Bridge Street on Dec. 29. An investigation revealed that two people exchanged gunfire, but no one […]
ANSONIA, CT
NBC Connecticut

Plainville Teen Dead After Shooting in Hartford: Police

An 18-year-old Plainville man has died after he was shot on Broad Street in Hartford late Wednesday night. Hartford Police said officers found Julius Rivera, 18, of Plainville, just before 10 p.m. Wednesday when ShotSpotter went off in the area of 695 Broad St. He was taken to an area...
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Plainville Teen Found Shot Dead In Hartford

Hartford marked its first homicide of the year when an 18-year-old Plainville resident was found shot dead on a city street.Julius Rivera was found around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 after police responded to the area of 695 Broad Street for a reported shooting, said Lt Aaron Boisvert of the Hart…
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Missing Simsbury Man Found Dead In Wooded Area

A Simsbury man who has been missing for more than a month has been found dead in a secluded wooded area by police during a search of the area. The body of Bernard Soldate, age 57, of Simsbury, was located around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 by members of the state police K9 unit along with Simsbury detectives on the north side of the Farmington River, which runs along Tariffville Road.
SIMSBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Spring Valley Duo Charged With Murder

Two men have been arraigned on second-degree murder charges for the killing of a Hudson Valley man who was found lying in a roadway. Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh announced the charges on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for Oscar Garcia-Garcia, age 27, and Eustaquio Diaz-Gutierrez, age 40, both of Spring Valley, for the Thursday, Dec. 29 killing of 52-year-old Luis Pinduisaca-Villa.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Marlborough Man's Trash Leads To His Conviction For 4 Rapes In 1984

A Marlborough man has been found guilty of four rapes and kidnappings in 1984 by garbage from his home used to connect his DNA found at the crime scenes. Michael Marion Sharpe, age 71, a former Hartford charter school CEO, was sentenced on Monday, Jan. 2 to 72 years in prison for felony charges related to the kidnappings and sexual assaults of four women in Connecticut dating back to 1984, said Chief State’s Attorney Patrick Griffin.
MARLBOROUGH, CT
Daily Voice

Man Shot Dead By Officers To Stop Him From Stabbing Woman In Southeast, Authorities Say

A man was fatally shot by police in the Hudson Valley in an effort to prevent him from killing a woman after abducting her, according to authorities. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, around 9:45 a.m., agencies in Putnam County responded to a domestic violence incident in Kent that involved an abduction, according to Captain Michael Grossi of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Waterbury Police Officer Fired For 'Unacceptable' Conduct

A Connecticut police officer was fired for "unacceptable" conduct during a traffic stop while he was directing traffic. The incident took place in New Haven County in Waterbury on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the intersection of Thomaston Avenue and Homer Street. During the stop, Officer James Hinkle was directing traffic...
WATERBURY, CT
darientimes.com

Danbury man charged in shooting death of his friend to be sentenced this month

DANBURY —The city man who pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the 2019 shooting death of his friend is expected to be sentenced later this month. David Ramos was originally set to be sentenced Tuesday at state Superior Court in Danbury after accepting a plea deal in October. The 37-year-old’s sentencing is now scheduled for Jan. 23.
DANBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
450K+
Followers
64K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy