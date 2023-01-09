18-Year-Old Apprehended Amid Investigation Into Blaze At Southbury Training School

Juliana Sullivan Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

A second person is now facing charges in connection to a fire that destroyed an unoccupied cottage in Connecticut last month.

Litchfield County resident Juliana Sullivan, age 18, of New Milford, surrendered to police on an arrest warrant on Saturday, Jan. 7, in connection to a blaze at the Southbury Training School in New Haven County on the night of Saturday, Dec. 17, Connecticut State Police reported.

Police said Sullivan is charged with:

Third-degree criminal trespass

Third-degree conspiracy to commit arson

Third-degree criminal liability acts of another/arson

Gregory Phillip Gulick, age 21, of Southbury, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 4, and charged with third-degree arson in the case, authorities said.

Police previously reported in Gulick's arrest warrant that the fire was set at an abandoned cottage in the area of 24 Village Road in Southbury.

Gulick allegedly admitted to several people that he set the fire using a lighter and gasoline, and investigators found that there were two other individuals who were with Gulick at the time.

No injuries were reported.

Sullivan posted the $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Jan. 18, police said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

