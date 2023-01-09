Read full article on original website
Hailey Bieber Rocks Short Shorts Under Oversized Sweater With Husband Justin For Brunch
Hailey Bieber, 26, enjoyed brunch at Beverly Glen Deli with her husband Justin Bieber, 28, on the morning of Dec. 17 and rocked a casual and stylish outfit. The model‘s look included an oversized dark blue and white sweatshirt, gray short shorts, and blue sneakers with white socks. She had her some of her hair pulled up into a high ponytail and added sunglasses as she carried a black purse over one shoulder.
seventeen.com
Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner Show Their Night Out Styles in Aspen
Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner gave two examples of how to dress for a winter night out. The supermodel BFFs were photographed while dining out in Aspen yesterday, where they were accompanied by Hailey's husband Justin Bieber. For the outing, the friends showed their unique styles with cold-weather accessories. The...
Justin Bieber Wore A Blanket While Out To Dinner With Hailey Bieber, And It's Kind Of A Mood
Justin's not always known for his extreme style choices, but this is certainly one that stands out.
Leonardo DiCaprio Is Reportedly Getting Serious With This Famous Nepo Baby Since Moving On From Gigi Hadid–They Spent New Year’s Together!
This post has been updated since it was originally published on Dec. 30, 2022. As the great singer-songwriter, Taylor Swift said, “I get older but your lovers stay my age.” Similarly, Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, may grow old, but his girlfriends won’t ge...
Tatjana Patitiz’s cause of death revealed: Supermodel was Vogue, MTV icon
Legendary supermodel Tatjana Patitz died of breast cancer, it has been revealed. Patitz’s agent, Corrine Nichols, disclosed the 56-year-old’s cause of death to CNN on Wednesday afternoon — just hours after the initial news of Patitz’s passing broke online. The mom-of-one passed away at her home in Santa Barbara, Calif. She is survived by her 19-year-old son, Jonah. Patitiz, who is famed for her 40-year career, was described by Vogue as “the quietest and perhaps the most intense of the original supermodels.” “Tatjana was always the European symbol of chic, like Romy Schneider-meets-Monica Vitti,” Anna Wintour, the chief content officer of...
Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Pic Of Daughter Khai, 2, In Pajamas For New Year’s Eve: Photo
Gigi Hadid gave her fans quite a treat for the end of 2022 as she shared a rare peek at her 2-year-old daughter Khai, whom she shares with her ex, pop star Zayn Malik. The stunning supermodel took to her Instagram Stories on New Year’s Eve to post a photo of her baby girl in a pair of adorable pajamas, as seen here. With Khai’s tiny hand holding onto a sparkling gold Prada handbag, Gigi captioned the snap, “Happy New Year Y’all! sendin biiiig love & wishing u the best.”
Ne-Yo Reportedly Expecting Another Child With Alleged Baby Mama Sade Amid Divorce From Crystal Smith
As he navigates his divorce from his longtime partner and now-estranged-wife Crystal Smith, Ne-Yo is reportedly expecting another baby.
In Style
Kendall Jenner Paired the Slinkiest Muted Maxidress With Sky-High Booties
Kendall Jenner knows that a great mirror selfie starts with an expertly crafted outfit, and she put both her posing and fashion skills on full display when detailing her latest OOTD on her Instagram Story. On Thursday, the supermodel shared a snap of her ensemble with her 269 million Instagram...
Gigi Hadid’s daughter Khai, 2, clutches $3,700 Prada purse in rare photo
Gigi Hadid’s daughter, Khai, celebrated New Year’s Eve in style. The supermodel shared a rare photo of her 2-year-old on her Instagram Stories to ring in 2023, stopping short of sharing Khai’s face but giving fans a look at her chic countdown outfit: pint-sized black-and-gold pajamas covered in a festive print and paired with a matching crystal-embellished Prada Cleo Bag ($3,700). “Happy New Year, y’all!” Hadid, 27, captioned her post. “Sendin biiiig love & wishing u the best.” The catwalker welcomed her first child with ex Zayn Malik in September 2020; while she and the former One Direction singer broke up in October...
The Fashion World Pays Tribute to Supermodel Tatjana Patitz Following Her Death at 56
"This is deeply, deeply sad," fellow supermodel Helena Christensen shared of Tatjana Patitz's death at 56 The fashion industry is remembering the life and legacy of late German supermodel Tatjana Patitz. On Wednesday, Vogue announced the news of her death at 56. Her agent later confirmed to PEOPLE the cause was breast cancer. Considered one of the original supermodels, the Germany-born, Sweden-raised catwalker was also known for her appearance in George Michaels' "Freedom '90" music video. Patitz starred alongside her peers and fellow supers Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell and Linda Evangelista. Remembering her legacy...
netflixjunkie.com
Heartwarming Moment: Elsa Pataky Aged Early for Chris Hemsworth as He Might Get Alzheimer’s
Have you ever imagined what the people around you will look like when they grow old? People do not usually do that because we never want our loved ones to grow old. But you will be surprised to know that Chris Hemsworth has taken the challenge and experienced something new in his project with National Geographic.
Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family may be keeping a stiff upper lip in public after Prince Harry’s recent round of interviews for his memoir, Spare, but behind the palace walls, they are reportedly reacting to his claims. Kate Middleton, who was once close to her brother-in-law, apparently is having a hard time digesting all of the private family stories going public. The Princess of Wales now doesn’t know who to trust in the monarchy because Prince Harry was once a confidante of hers....
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Alyssa Scott Emotionally Packs Late Son Zen's Dresser To 'Make Room' For Second Child With Nick Cannon
The death of Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon's late son Zen continues to carry a heavy weight on his parents, even after the bittersweet arrival of their newborn daughter, Halo, last month."Well, today is the day I had to pack up Zen's dresser," the 29-year-old emotionally announced of her and Cannon's first child together, who devastatingly passed in December 2021 from brain cancer. "Thinking I was going to have a boy brought me some comfort because I didn't think I would have to face this part," Scott continued via her Instagram Story on Sunday, January 8, alongside a pile...
netflixjunkie.com
Bravery or Shame? Hailey Bieber Receives Backlash for ‘Nepo Baby’ Tee, With Internet Calling Out Her Father
Hailey Bieber caught up in the nepo baby boom! If you were active on social media at the end of 2022 you might have heard about this term. People have been obsessing over the fact that the kids of famous kids in the industry always have an above hand when it comes to getting opportunities. Adding fire to the prolonged controversy New York Magazine took a violent topic for the final cover story of the year.
In Style
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Twinned Yet Again in Itty Bitty Bras and Model Off-Duty Basics
ICYMI, best friends Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber hit up a West Hollywood pilates studio yesterday, showing off their most luxe athleisure ‘fits yet. Jenner opted for a pair of high-waisted black leggings from ‘It’ girl brand Alo Yoga — the second time she’s been spotted wearing the same coveted pair with BFF Bieber in the past month. She’s also been known to wear Alo Yoga’s Gen Z-loved flutter legging, so it’s clear to see that she’s a fan. Jenner completed the look with a tiny scoop-neck halter sports bra, accessorizing with slim cool-girl sunglasses, white tube socks, and chunky dad sneakers.
Prince Harry reveals Meghan, Kate’s fiery texts over wedding dresses that caused tearful feud
It was a text message tiff that turned into a real royal row. Prince Harry is giving his side of the infamous dress-fitting fallout between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, which reportedly had the “Suits” star “sobbing on the floor.” In his new memoir “Spare,” the wayward royal, 38, claims Middleton, 41, started a passive-aggressive argument via text message four days before his 2018 wedding to Markle, 41. Middleton’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, now 7, was set to serve as a bridesmaid at the royal wedding. According to Harry, Middleton messaged Markle to complain that the youngster’s dress did not fit correctly....
NME
Leonardo DiCaprio goes viral on TikTok for his dance moves
Leonardo DiCaprio has gone viral after a night out clubbing in Miami. The actor was seen in the Lounge at Gekko in Miami throwing some shapes on the dancefloor. Another reveller at the night spot, which is owned by rapper Bad Bunny, captured DiCaprio mid-dance in a video. The video...
Gwyneth Paltrow responds to Hailey Bieber’s ‘nepo baby’ shirt
Gwyneth Paltrow has weighed in on the ongoing nepotism baby debate, joking that she needs the “nepo baby” shirt recently worn by Hailey Bieber.Last week, Bieber, who was recently labelled a nepo baby by New York Magazine due to her famous relatives and husband, made a statement about the title with a white T-shirt emblazoned with the words “nepo baby”.The statement tee prompted an Instagram post from InStyle over the weekend, who noted that Bieber was “saying it with her whole chest”.The Instagram post was met with a number of amused comments -- including one by Paltrow.“I might need...
‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”
General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
