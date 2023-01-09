ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Sports

Celtics-Bulls takeaways: Grant Williams provides huge boost in C's win

The Boston Celtics returned home and treated the TD Garden crowd to a win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. With the victory, the C's evened the season series vs. the Bulls at two games apiece. Their third consecutive triumph improved their record to an NBA-best 29-12. Boston led...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Doncic and Dallas visit James and the Lakers

Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-22, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Luka Doncic meet when Los Angeles squares off against Dallas. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.1 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 34.0 points per game.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Celtics-Pelicans takeaways: Brown lifts C's to fourth straight win

The Boston Celtics are winners of four straight as they took down the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, 125-114. Both teams were short-handed in the showdown at TD Garden. Big man Robert Williams and veteran guard Marcus Smart were sidelined for the C's while the Pelicans were without star forwards Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.
BOSTON, MA

