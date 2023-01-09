ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

Osage County Ballot Deadline Jan. 30

The deadline to request absentee ballots by mail is approaching for the February 14, 2023, City of Pawhuska Municipal General, Town of Wynona Municipal General, Bartlesville I0304 Public Schools Special, Osage Hills C00357 Public Schools Special, Skiatook I0072 Public Schools Special & Woodland I09057 Public Schools Special Elections. Applications must be received by the County Election Board no later than 5:00 p.m. Monday, January 30, 2023.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
Wash. Co. Commissioners to Consider Donation, More

Cemeteries in rural Washington County may soon benefit from a donation from the Cherokee Nation. The Washington County Commissioners will consider the $1,000 gift for District 2's cemetery fund when they meet on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building, located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
Osage County Looking For Planning and Zoning Board Members

Pawhuska City Council had its monthly meeting earlier this week. It was a shorter meeting than usual with eight items on the agenda. One item was to appoint four people to become board members for the Pawhuska and Osage County planning and zoning to serve a four-year team. Assistant City...
Voter Registration Deadline Nears for School Elections

The Washington County Election Board reminds you that Friday, Jan. 20 is the last day to apply for voter registration. Registration is necessary if you wish to vote in the Bartlesville Special School Election and the Skiatook Special School Election on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
Dewey Homecoming for Thursday

This is Homecoming week at Dewey High school and in conjunction with the festivities this week, KRIG has been bringing you interviews all week with Bulldogger homecoming royalty. Tonight’s program starts at 5:45 on KRIG 104.9 and it will feature, senior Summer Mcdaniel, daughter of Shannen Braun and Dylan McDaniel.
DEWEY, OK
BPD Prepares for 2nd Block Party Cook Off

The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) is ready to fire up the grill for its 2nd annual Block Party Cook Off. While a date for the event is yet to be determined, Lieutenant Daniel Elkins says they are excited to bring the cook off back for more community fun. Lt. Elkins says they want to get people pumped up about getting out this spring. He says the event was a ton of fun last year and that they want to build off of that momentum.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Bartlesville: Auction Set for Surplus Items

The City of Bartlesville's City Beat notes that vehicles, mowers and other equipment are set to be sold at a public auction later this month. The auction will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the City Operations Center, 1721 W. Fifth Street. Some items that will...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Dewey Man Seen on Public Intoxication and Obstruction Charges

A Dewey man was seen in Washington County Court over an arrest that happened back in August of 2021. A Bartlesville Police officer responded to a possible domestic call in progress at the intersection of Hwy 75 & 3800 rd involving a Roy Cameron. According to an affidavit, the officer arrived noticing a Black Hyundai Sonata on and running in a driveway of the house.
DEWEY, OK
Former Felon Seen on Possession Charge

Russell Campbell was seen in Washington County Court this Friday afternoon on a charge of possessing a firearm after a felony conviction. According to an affidavit, Campbell had been walking down the 1000 block of Oak with another party in Bartlesville when a police officer made contact with Campbell to conduct a field interview.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
WCSO Recognized for Partnership with Osage Co. Sheriff

Mutual respect goes a long way, especially when it comes to partnerships established by local law enforcement agencies. The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) was invited to an awards banquet put on by the Osage County Sheriff' Office (OCSO) at the Elks Lodge in Pawhuska last Saturday. WCSO Sheriff Scott...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
Ascension St. John Jane Phillips to Offer STOP THE BLEED® Classes

Ascension St. John Jane Phillips nursing associates will provide a STOP THE BLEED® interactive course on the following dates in 2023. Each class will be held at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips, in the 1st floor classroom, located at 3500 SE Frank Phillips Blvd, Bartlesville, OK. The STOP THE...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KRMG

Property owner who helped revitalize downtown Tulsa dies

Michael Sager, who is widely considered to be one of the driving forces behind the resurgence of downtown Tulsa, has died. Sager owned several properties in the Blue Dome District and even owned the Blue Dome building at one time. He’s largely credited for creating what we know today as the Blue Dome District.
TULSA, OK
Martin Luther King Day Closures, Trash Schedule

City of Bartlesville offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Monday trash routes will be serviced on Wednesday, Jan. 18, due to the holiday. Monday customers will need to put their trash out no later than 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, for their trash to be collected.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Bartlesville Woman Arrested for Impersonation

Kelley McCormack was seen in Washington County Court this Monday afternoon on charges alleging driving a defective vehicle, no valid driver's license and impersonating another. According to an affidavit, McCormack was pulled over due to a tail light being out. After being stopped, McCormack allegedly gave officers a fake name...
BARTLESVILLE, OK

