What Happened to Connie Chung? See the Trailblazing Journalist Now
As the first woman to anchor a network evening news program and co-host at Today, Barbara Walters shattered the glass ceiling for female journalists. One of those women is Connie Chung. Chung, a first generation American, the tenth of 10 children, broke barriers of her own. She became the first...
CNN Investigative Reporter Drew Griffin Sadly Has Died at Age 60
There was a time when people looked to the news for hard truths, soft comforts, and all that lives between the two. As of late, distrust for the media has grown larger and more daunting even as consumers cry out for knowledge. There are few reporters viewers can look to for well-researched, thoughtful stories. Unfortunately that pool just got a little more shallow.
John Wayne Revealed 1 Thing He Hated About Acting That Made Him a Lot of Enemies
'The Searchers' actor John Wayne once revealed that he hated an element that came with acting that made him a lot of enemies in Hollywood.
Popculture
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers For January 10: Sonny Tells Nina A Horrifying Truth
GH spoilers for Tuesday, January 10, 2023, reveal shocking revelations, family frustrations, police investigations, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights: Nina Can’t Believe Her Ears. Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) was just idly looking at the...
Christina Hall’s Husband Reveals He ‘Medically Retired’ From Being a Police Officer, Calls It a ‘Thankless Job’
Christina Hall's husband, Josh, got candid about his former work in the police force, and said "all officers are not saints."
Popculture
'General Hospital' Star Tests Positive for COVID-19
General Hospital star Nancy Lee Grahn is dealing with a bout of COVID-19. On Instagram, she confirmed her positive diagnosis and opened up about battling the illness. She also penned a lengthy message about the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic. Grahn began her message, which came alongside a selfie,...
‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”
General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
The Scandalous Diaries and Divorce of Mary Astor: "A Trial By Acting"
According to People Magazine in early 1987, "From childhood, Mary Astor's best friend was her diary. Unfortunately, she couldn't manage to be quite that faithful to her husband. Instead, the brainy actress began an impassioned affair in 1933 with the urbane playwright George S. Kaufman and confided every luscious detail to her little black book."
soaphub.com
Damn You, DAYS, You Killed Kayla Brady Johnson and Kate Roberts Brady
In a single episode of Days of our Lives, a flat-lining Kate Roberts Brady was declared dead as son Rex, and husband Roman wept, and Kayla Johnson Brady breathed her last, with husband Steve by her bedside. Two major legacy characters! Dead! In one episode! Both had been living in Salem, on and off — and with sometimes different faces — since the 1980s. And this is what they got?
soaphub.com
B&B Recap For January 9: Deacon Vows To Stand By Sheila
The B&B recap for Monday, January 9, 2023, sees a besotted lover swearing devotion and the lives of would-be witnesses being complicated tenfold. In this episode, Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) promised Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) that he’d never let her feel lonely, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) dug his heels in, and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) looking on the bright side of life. Now, let’s take a deeper look into what went on.
soaphub.com
The General Hospital Nurses Ball To Return In 2023
The Annual General Hospital Nurses Ball got suspended over the last couple of years, most likely due to COVID-19 production restraints. However, the soap announced a development about the annual gala that is sure to get a reaction from the show’s fans. General Hospital Nurses Ball Returns in 2023.
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers for January 11: Mike Guthrie Lusts Over The She-Devil
B&B spoilers for Wednesday, January 11, 2023, tease Sheila Carter’s old bestie, Mike Guthrie, gets caught up in his feelings as he looks back on his time as the baddie’s right-hand man. B&B Spoilers Highlights. It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, but...
soaphub.com
DAYS Spoilers Photos: Hot Takes, Hard Truths, And A Heart Breaks
DAYS spoilers photos for Friday, January 13, 2023, are here! Catch a glimpse of your favorite Salemites stirring up drama. This is going to be an episode you will not want to miss. DAYS Spoilers. Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) is on the warpath, and Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowens) is her target....
John Wayne Wanted to Be Remembered by 1 Meaningful Mexican Spanish Phrase
'Red River' actor John Wayne once used a Mexican Spanish phrase that he thought best represented the life that he lived and the legacy that he left behind.
soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers Photos: Angry Confrontations And Big Hugs
Y&R spoilers photos for Wednesday, January 11, 2023, are here! Catch a glimpse of your favorite Genoa City residents stirring up all the drama. This is going to be an exciting episode you will not want to miss. Y&R Spoilers. Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) seems a bit put out by...
soaphub.com
B&B’s Ashley Jones Attends Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey Baby Reveal
Ashley Jones is real-life pals with The Big Bang Theory and The Flight Attendant actress Kaley Cuoco. Recently, the B&B actress attended a special event in honor of the upcoming bundle of joy that’s on the way to Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey, who is known to soap opera fans as Guiding Light’s Jonathan Randall.
soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers Photos: Comfort, Despair, and Secrets
Y&R spoilers photos for Wednesday, January 11, 2023, have arrived! Check out a sneak peek at some of your favorite Genoa City residents stirring up drama. You won’t want to miss a moment of this exciting episode. Y&R Spoilers. Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) contemplates life while he sits on...
soaphub.com
Heather Webber Has A Hospital Hopping History on GH
General Hospital fans are having a hard time wrapping their minds around the reveal that Heather Webber is The Hook who’s been killing all around town for weeks. For one thing, if she was doing it for the benefit of Esme Prince, why did the killing begin before Esme even came to Port Charles? And, for another, isn’t Heather supposed to be locked up in a mental hospital? Shouldn’t those places have, you know, security? At least a lock on the door? How was Heather able to pull it off? Would it help to know…this isn’t her first time?
