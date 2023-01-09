Ector County Indictments: Jan. 9, 2023

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

ABANDON ENDANGER

Kitrena Renee Pettigrew, 39, was indicted Dec. 13 on abandon endanger child intentional/knowing/reckless/criminal negligence, state jail felony.

ASSAULT

David Steve Ortiz, 30, was indicted Sept. 9, 2022 on assault family/house member impede breath/circulation, third degree felony.

Garry Wayne Huff, 46, was indicted Dec. 13 on aggravated assault date/family/house serious bodily injury, first degree felony.

Nathaniel Ochoa, 27, was indicted Dec. 13 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Neil Carlo Hernandez, 30, was indicted Dec. 13 on assault family/house member impede breath/circulation, third degree felony.

Oscar Romero, 28, was indicted Dec. 13 on assault public servant, third degree felony.

Robert Steadham, 42, was indicted Dec. 13 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Wesley Morgan Draughn, 39, was indicted Dec. 13 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

BURGLARY

Alexis Dominguez Garcia, 29, was indicted Dec. 13 on burglary of habitation, second degree felony.

Patrick Dorell Garland, 37, was indicted Dec. 13 on burglary of habitation, second degree felony.

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE

Britnee Nicole Craven, 35, was indicted Oct. 31, 2022 on continuous violence against the family, third degree felony.

CREDIT CARD/DEBIT CARD ABUSE

Brandon Michael Long, 21, was indicted Dec. 13 on credit card or debit card abuse, state jail felony.

Tanya Nicole Everhart, 40, was indicted Dec. 13 on credit card or debit card abuse elderly, third degree felony.

DWI

Adrianna Mae Borho, 23, was indicted Dec. 13 on driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age, state jail felony.

Gil Villalobos Velasquez, 51, was indicted Dec. 13 on driving while intoxicated third or more, third degree felony.

Reyes Leyva Jr, 31, was indicted Dec. 13 on driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age, state jail felony.

ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

Aurora Marie Mancha, 40, was indicted Oct. 4, 2022 on engaging in organized criminal activity, second degree felony.

EVADING ARREST

Alex Reyna, 27, was indicted Dec. 13 on evading arrest detain with previous conviction, state jail felony.

Erin Roque, 23, was indicted Dec. 13 on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Jerry Raymond Freels, 34, was indicted Dec. 13 on evading arrest detain with previous conviction, state jail felony.

Joseph Michael Cross, 30, was indicted Dec. 13 on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Miguel Angel Guzman, 26, was indicted Dec. 13 on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

FRAUD

Manuel Hernandez, 34, was indicted Dec. 13 on fraud use/possession identifying info, less than five, third degree felony.

GRAFFITI PECUNIARY LOSS

Jackson Warnick, 17, was indicted Dec. 13 on graffiti pecuniary loss, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

Samuel Simmons, 17, was indicted Dec. 13 on graffiti pecuniary loss, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY

Cory Bryce Horrell, 30, was indicted Dec. 13 on two counts of injury child/elderly/disable with intentional bodily injury, third degree felony.

David Steve Ortiz, 30, was indicted Sept. 9, 2022 on injury child/elderly/disable with intentional bodily injury, third degree felony.

Omar Alejandro Ortega, 32, was indicted Dec. 13 on injury child/elderly/disable with intentional bodily injury, third degree felony.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Crystal Amber Banuelos, 37, was indicted Dec. 13 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

David Matthew Salinas, 36, was indicted Dec. 13 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Erin Roque, 23, was indicted Dec. 13 on possession of a controlled substance, less than 28 grams, state jail felony.

Erin Roque, 23, was indicted Dec. 13 on possession of marijuana, more than four ounces, but less than 50 pounds, third degree felony.

Griselda Alexandra Chavira, 23, was indicted Dec. 13 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Jason Allen Maldonado, 38, was indicted Nov. 14, 2022 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Julian Lopez Cadena, 37, was indicted Dec. 13 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Kevin Fernando Maradiaga, 29, was indicted April 16, 2022 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Rick Mesa Dominguez, 37, was indicted Dec. 13 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Rosa Linda Rascon, 32, was indicted Dec. 13 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Tony Anthony Davis, Jr., 36, was indicted Dec. 13 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

PURCHASE STOLEN CATALYTIC CONVERTER

Crystal Delira, 24, was indicted Dec. 13 on purchase stolen catalytic converter, state jail felony.

Mike Torres, 55, was indicted Dec. 13 on purchase stolen catalytic converter, state jail felony.

ROBBERY

Ruben Bejaran, 42, was indicted Dec. 13 on robbery, second degree felony.

SOLICIT PROST/OTHER PAYOR

Juan Silva, 26, was indicted Dec. 13 on solicit prost/other payor, state jail felony.

Keontay Abcuefonzo Herman Bluford, 27, was indicted Dec. 13 on solicit prost/other payor, state jail felony.

Luis Gonzalez, 26, was indicted Dec. 13 on solicit prost/other payor, state jail felony.

Miguel Angel Hinojoza, 28, was indicted Dec. 13 on solicit prost/other payor, state jail felony.

Paul Clark, 47, was indicted Dec. 13 on solicit prost/other payor, state jail felony.

Ramsey Bass, 22, was indicted Dec. 13 on solicit prost/other payor, state jail felony.

THEFT

Isaiah Renteria, 26, was indicted Dec. 13 on theft of firearm, state jail felony.

James Edward Ybarra, Jr., 47, was indicted Oct. 31, 2022 on theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, state jail felony.

James Edward Ybarra, Jr., 47, was indicted Oct. 31, 2022 on theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, state jail felony.

Phillip Micheal Lopez, 40, was indicted Dec. 13 on theft of firearm, state jail felony.

Rick Mesa Dominguez, 37, was indicted July 25, 2022 on theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass less than $20,000, state jail felony.

Silvio Gavaldon Jimenez, 40, was indicted Dec. 13 on theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, state jail felony.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Brandon Fredrick McDaniel, 30, was indicted Dec. 13 on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

Jeran Tim Loschiavo, 29, was indicted Sept. 19, 2022 on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

Lyndee Shenea Pogue, 35, was indicted Dec. 13 on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

Nathanyl Guy Jasso, 19, was indicted Dec. 13 on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON

Aaron Kacey Rowden, 36, was indicted Dec. 13 on unlawful possession firearm by felon, third degree felony.

Jerry Raymond Freels, 34, was indicted Dec. 13 on unlawful possession firearm by felon, third degree felony.

