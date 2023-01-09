PPD: Arrest of suspect leads to 2 officers being exposed to fentanyl

Read full article on original website
Man gets 3 years in Pelezzio Reception Venue shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man received three years in prison Wednesday after pleading no contest to two felonies in connection to a shooting at the Pelezzio Reception Venue. Anthony Felix, 23, pleaded no contest to assault with a gun and possession of a gun by a felon. He has prior convictions for stalking, gang […]
Bakersfield Californian
KCSO seeks 2 suspects in Oildale robbery
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men suspected of robbing people last month at an Oildale business. On Dec. 19, two men described as Hispanic entered Sam’s Mart at 1303 Oildale Drive and held people at gunpoint while stealing items, KCSO said in a news release Wednesday.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying two men suspected of robbing a business at gunpoint. According to the sheriff’s office, the two men allegedly robbed a business on Oildale Drive near El Tejon Avenue on Dec. 19, 2022. If anyone has information regarding the […]
Man arrested for stealing multiple catalytic converters in South Bakersfield
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) arrested a man in South Bakersfield for possessing suspected stolen catalytic converters and other stolen items on Sun, Jan 8.
PD: 2 Porterville Police officers possibly exposed to Fentanyl
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two Porterville police officers were hospitalized following suspected exposure to Fentanyl, according to the Porterville Police Department. Officers say they were called to a business on the 1300 block of West Henderson Avenue regards at a shoplifter. Officers identified the suspect, named as 41-year-old Wesley Dale Long from Bakersfield. He was […]
Attorney: Records provided in case of slain CDCR counselor
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Records have been turned over to defense counsel pertaining to the case of a man charged with fatally shooting a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation counselor, a city attorney said Tuesday. The attorney said during a court hearing Bakersfield Police Department records had been provided to Deputy Public Defender Lexi […]
Woman accused of transporting 30K fentanyl pills sentenced
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who authorities say was pulled over with more than 30,000 fentanyl pills in her car has been sentenced to a year in jail. Johana Gallegos, 36, was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to transporting drugs, according to court records. Gallegos had a 14-year-old traveling in her Mazda sedan […]
Man pleads not guilty in 2021 shooting, kidnapping case
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of shooting and paralyzing a man in 2021 and kidnapping the man’s girlfriend pleaded not guilty Monday to charges including attempted murder and aggravated mayhem. Noel Al-Hamidi, 33, was ordered held without bail and his next hearing set for Jan. 20. The shooting happened Jan. 24, 2021, after […]
Accused drunken driver didn’t cause deadly crash: DA
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An accused drunken driver arrested last year in a deadly southwest Bakersfield crash will not face felony charges after prosecutors determined the speed of the other driver was the primary cause of the collision. Kimberly Phommasouk has been charged with three misdemeanor DUI charges in connection with the March 9 crash […]
Major traffic accident in southeast Bakersfield; 1 injured, 1 dead
The Bakersfield Police Department says speed was a factor in the collision that injured one man and killed another.
Santa Rosa police arrest Bakersfield man for allegedly having meth, fentanyl for sale
SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) – Santa Rosa police arrested a man allegedly possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine for sale Sunday evening, according to police. An officer patrolling near retail outlets at about 5:10 p.m. questioned a man in a "suspicious" vehicle on the 800 block of Hopper Avenue, police said in a statement. The officer found that the occupant, 36-year-old Corey Williams of Bakerfield - who police say was a transient - was on probation. A search of his vehicle allegedly turned up approximately 5.5 grams of methamphetamine in a bag on the front passenger seat, 2.31 ounces of fentanyl, a scale, and narcotics packaging. Williams was arrested and booked into jail for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, felony transportation of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor violation of probation
Bakersfield man sentenced to over 23 years in prison for drug possession
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man was sentenced to 23 years and eight months in prison for methamphetamine possession with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm for a drug trafficking crime, according to the state Department of Justice. Officials said Troy Wayne Reiss, 60, of Bakersfield possessed more than 6 pounds […]
Pursuit of carjacking suspect ends in crash in Oildale
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspected carjacking suspect suffered major injuries after a crash that ended a pursuit Saturday night in Oildale, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. A 21-year-old driver allegedly carjacked a vehicle from a 73-year-old man at North Chester and Beardsley avenues, according to KCSO deputies. The suspect forced the driver […]
MISSING: Maximus Juarez, 9 and Albert Juarez, 15
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating two missing juveniles at risk.
Man arrested in rooftop standoff pleads no contest to assault charge
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who armed himself with a machete and threw rocks at vehicles after climbing to the roof of a downtown Bakersfield pharmacy has pleaded no contest to a felony assault charge. Raymond Valenzuela, 45, pleaded not contest Friday to assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun. He’s scheduled […]
GV Wire
Bakersfield Meth Dealer Gets Nearly 24 Years in Federal Pen
A 60-year-old Bakersfield man received a prison sentence Monday of 23 years and eight months for methamphetamine trafficking. Troy Wayne Reiss received the stiff sentence in Fresno federal court following his convictions for intent to distribute meth and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced in a news release.
wascotrib.com
Shafter police make weapons, drug arrests to start new year
The Shafter Police Department made two arrests in the last week involving drugs and weapons. On New Year's Eve at 11:03 p.m, a Police Department officer made a traffic stop in the 300. block of Jackson Avenue for a vehicle code violation. A search of the vehicle was conducted and.
Victim identified in deadly assault at Superior Grocers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was fatally injured in an assault outside the Superior Grocers on Union Avenue has been identified. Juan Carlos Urvina, 54, was assaulted just before midnight on New Year’s Day and died the following afternoon at Kern Medical, according to coroner’s officials. Demetrius Ford Jr., 29, was arrested on […]
Bakersfield police ask for help to locate woman missing for several months
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help to locate a woman who has not been seen since late August or early September 2022. Breanna Boatman, 32, was last seen in the 1300 block of Chester Avenue, but she might have traveled to the Los Angeles area around the time of […]
2 alleged SW Bakersfield street takeover organizers arrested
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said two people suspected of organizing a street takeover event in southwest Bakersfield have been arrested. Bakersfield Police Department officials said they arrested Juan Aguilera, 20, and Alfonso Mendoza, 28, in connection to the so-called street takeover at the intersection of McCutchen and Old River roads on Dec. 30. Both […]
