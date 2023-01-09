Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soonKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Draft Profile: Brock Bowers, Tight End, Georgia Bulldogs
"I remember watching Brock Bowers' tape when I was at Oklahoma the first time I think from a seven-on-seven camp or something like that that he went to. Some of the catches he made in that. He's freakishly talented. They complement each other well, got a deep skill set. They'll be a challenge." -- South Carolina HC Shane Beamer on Georgia TE Brock Bowers.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Spencer Rattler announces his NFL Draft decision
Spencer Rattler on Tuesday announced his decision about the 2023 season. The South Carolina quarterback posted a video on social media to announce that he was returning to the Gamecocks for his senior season. The video began with a clip from “The Wolf of Wall Street” where the main character changes his mind and announces... The post Spencer Rattler announces his NFL Draft decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Draft Profile: Stetson Bennett, Quarterback, Georgia Bulldogs
A crafty quarterback whose leadership and managerial play style parlayed Georgia into a National Championship. Undersized frame lacking height and mass pertaining to NFL standards. Quick-game efficiency is notable thanks to his footwork and catch-and-shoot ability on screens and smoke routes. Can dot receivers over the middle of the field, putting the ball on the body on the break. Unafraid to take deep shots, with downfield accuracy that he can hang his hat on. Knows his landmark on back-shoulder throws. Will work outside-in according to his progression, anticipating sit routes and middle-of-the-field concepts. Knows when he’s hot and will throw accordingly. Velocity is better when the pocket is moved and he gets mobile. Shows some touch and layered shots. Pesky scrambler with underrated open-field agility. Late to see it way too often, with flat feet and questionable eyes. Opts for the check down too quickly, especially considering his pass protection. Not many high end traits in terms of arm talent. Lacks the needed ball location and has some bad misses due to a wobbly base. While Bennett doesn't have many high-end traits, his consistency and ability to perform in the face of adversity will help him in the pre-draft process.
Oklahoma OL Officially Declares for NFL Draft
Chris Murray is off to the professional ranks after spending the previous three seasons with the Sooners.
Detroit Pistons: Most intriguing Draft prospect you’ve never heard of
The Detroit Pistons will leave no stone unturned in their quest to add talent in the NBA Draft, free agency and trades. Grant Nelson of North Dakota State has been making waves on the internet as a future draft prospect. The 6-foot-11 junior can handle the ball like a guard and shoot like one too.
Miami Dolphins fans hold on to slim hope for win in Buffalo
The Miami Dolphins chances of beating the Buffalo Bills on Sunday are pretty slim. Fans know this but they still hold out hope nonetheless. Miami is now a 13 point underdog after lines shifted following Wednesdays news that Tua Tagovailoa would not be available. It will be his third game in a row that he misses after suffering a concussion against the Packers three games ago.
A history of NBA attendance: The largest and smallest crowds ever
On this episode of Over and Back, Jason and Rich discuss the history of NBA attendance, focusing on the largest and smallest crowds in league history. To celebrate the San Antonio Spurs’ “Back Home in the Dome” game on January 13, 2023, against the Golden State Warriors, the Over & Back Podcast dives deep into NBA attendance history!
