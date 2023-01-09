Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major highways could close as Salinas River flooding threatens Monterey County communities
SALINAS, Calif. — On Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 2:30pm, the Salinas River reached the "action phase" in the Spreckels area, and according to predictive models from the National Weather Service and the Monterey County Water Resources Agency, the river is expected to reach flood stage at or around 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, and continue through 9 p.m. Sunday, January 15.
NBC Bay Area
Westbound Highway 92 in San Mateo County Closed Due to Sinkhole Potential
Westbound Highway 92 in San Mateo County is closed between Crystal Springs Reservoir and Pilarcitos Creek Road due to the possibility of a sinkhole opening up, officials said Wednesday. The California Highway Patrol said there is a dip in the westbound lane of the highway west of upper Highway 35...
SUHSD and SRUSD cancel classes as a result of flooding threat
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) In anticipation of the possibility the Salinas River will overflow and cause flooding on major access roads between Monterey and Salinas, the Salinas Union High School District and the Santa Rita Union School District has decided to cancel classes for January 12. Roads possibility impacted by flooding include: Highway 68 near the The post SUHSD and SRUSD cancel classes as a result of flooding threat appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Storm aftermath: Santa Cruz County residents begin to recover
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — The Santa Cruz mountains were hit hard by strong winds overnight on Tuesday as it toppled trees and even trapped some residents in their homes. As gusty winds in the Santa Cruz mountains knocked over 200-foot trees and broke power lines for communities in the Zayante and Lompico areas.
KSBW.com
Monterey County road closures
SALINAS, Calif. — Dozens of roads are still closed in Monterey County because of current weather conditions. The Monterey County Public Works Department has maintained a list of road traffic advisories. That list can be found here: Road traffic advisories, closures & information. Currently closed roads include:. Arroyo Seco...
Sheriff: Peninsula could become an island as flooding is expected for Salinas Valley
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office in conjunction withthe Department of Emergency Management has issued evacuation orders between Highway 68 and the Salinas Lagoon in a Wednesday press conference. Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto said they expect flooding to overtake the Salinas River and spread across the peninsula like in 1995. She stressed The post Sheriff: Peninsula could become an island as flooding is expected for Salinas Valley appeared first on KION546.
Seacliff State Beach still closed after suffering 'catastrophic' damage to pier, seawall, campground in storms
Ocean swells that destroyed a seawall at Seacliff State Beach and wiped out 63 campsites and 26 hookup sites. Recent storms also destroyed half of the pier at Seacliff and left the remaining sections "severely damaged." Chris Spohrer, district superintendent for the Santa Cruz District of California State Parks, warned that forecasts were calling for another large, western swell to hit the area Friday.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County road closures
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Several roads remain closed in Santa Cruz County after mudslides, fallen trees, floods and rain swept the area.
sanbenito.com
Rain lets up, but won’t stop in Hollister’s latest forecast
The latest weather forecast for Hollister might not include sunny skies, but some relief from the heavy downpours that have been characteristic of recent storms over South Valley might be on the way. After the latest atmospheric river on Jan. 10 cleared the region there will be an “unsettled pattern”...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County storm damage total $27 million
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A torrential downpour, landslides and flooding wreaked havoc across Santa Cruz County Monday, causing a lot of damage now mounting about $27 million and rising, according to a county spokesperson. In an unincorporated part of Santa Cruz County, the Via Del Sol bridge collapsed into...
Highway 92 closed in both directions at Skyline Boulevard
SAN MATEO COUNTY -- CHP confirmed Wednesday that CA-92 is currently shut down in both directions at Upper Skyline Boulevard in San Mateo County due to "unsafe conditions." The closure was first reported shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.CHP said the closure at Skyline Boulevard -- also known as State Route 35 -- was due to unsafe road conditions due to weather. There were additional CHP reports that the issue was a sinkhole. Westbound traffic is being diverted at Skyline Boulevard. Drivers are advised to use I-280 and Hwy 1 through Pacifica if heading to Half Moon Bay.
KSBW.com
6 Monterey County school districts closed Thursday due to Salinas River flooding risk
SALINAS, Calif. — Multiple school districts in Monterey County have announced that all classes and extracurricular activities will be canceled Thursday, Jan. 12. The following schools districts have announced closures as of 11:00 p.m. Wednesday:. Salinas Union High School District. Santa Rita Union School District. Washington Union School District.
KSBW.com
Evacuation orders issued for areas along Salinas River between Monterey Bay and Highway 68
SALINAS, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's Office upgraded evacuation warnings to evacuation orders between Highway 68 and the Monterey Bay. The Evacuation Order now includes the following areas of the Salinas River: North of Highway 68 to the Pacific Ocean. This includes zones B-073, A-026, A-027, C-035, C-039,...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:39 p.m.–(Info on Highways 96 and 299] Flooding, Snow, and Wild Wind: Northwestern Californian Highways Take a Beating
The storms continue to pour rain, pile up snow, and throw wind at northwestern California today. While rain falls in the lower elevations, snow is blanketing the higher mountains. “A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of N Trinity County above 4500 ft thru 10 PM this evening,” according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. However, snow is already covering some areas. Chains are required on parts of Hwys 3 and 36. The Weather Service predicts, “Additional #snow accumulation of up to 10″ at Scott Mountain Summit [on Hwy 3]. Snow levels will rise overnight… .”
KSBW.com
Sheriff Nieto: Monterey Peninsula could be cutoff, flooding expected for Salinas Valley
SALINAS, Calif. — In a press conference on Wednesday, Sheriff Tina Nieto announced that the county is preparing for the Monterey Peninsula be cut off from the rest of the state due to on-coming flood waters if the Salinas River continues to flood. >>Watch the press conference in the...
pajaronian.com
Photos: Main Street bridge closed due to flooding concerns
Monterey County Public Works officials close down the Main Street bridge from Watsonville into Pajaro above the Pajaro River Wednesday morning as the possibility of the river breaching rises. Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo said that though Pajaro has been under mandatory evacuation orders, cutting back on traffic flow will keep roadways open in case of flooding.
kion546.com
Monterey and Santa Cruz County crews working to repair and reinforce levees on the Pajaro River
PAJARO, Calif., (KION-TV) - Rainwater putting a strain on the levees in Pajaro. Crews have been out overnight, reinforcing and repairing the levee. Trying to fix it because of the damages the storm has left behind. CAL FIRE drone teams from Pebble Beach have been on flyover operations this week,...
KSBW.com
Caltrans update on Highway 1 closures
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Northern closures of Highway 1 on the Big Sur Coast have now been moved south of Deetjen's Big Sur Inn. Caltrans crews say that they have responded to multiple active mudslides within the area on Wednesday. As of now, crews say that the gates at...
KSBW.com
Several storm evacuation zones downgraded to warnings near the Pajaro River in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — The evacuation orders for certain areas in danger of flooding in Santa Cruz County have been downgraded to evacuation warnings. The zones are in south Santa Cruz County in the Watsonville area near the Pajaro River. The downgraded zones are:. CRZ-067, E068, E069, E070,...
KSBW.com
Officials concerned that Salinas River could block Highway 68 and Highway 1
SALINAS, Calif. — After another atmospheric river dropped record rainfall on the Central Coast, officials turned their eyes to the rivers and creeks for continued flooding. According to the National Weather Service, the Salinas River is expected to rise well above flooding early Wednesday morning. Forecasts from the NWS shows the river reaching nearly 30 feet at the point where Highway 68 crosses the river. If that were to happen, the water would flow over the bridge and block the highway.
