Orlando Health building new park in SoDo District
Orlando Health is trying to build a park on some newly acquired property at 1700 S. Orange Avenue [GMap] in the SoDo District. The hospital chain has provided some preliminary plans for Lake Beauty Park for the city to review, which include a new retaining wall, public art, shade canopies, a new “reflection zone,” walkways, and a pollinator meadow.
2023 Downtown Orlando MLK Holiday Parade January 14, 2023
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was an integral part of the Civil Rights Movement which laid the foundation for the equality of treatment and opportunity enjoyed in America and around the world today. The theme for the 2023 parade celebration is “It Starts with Me: Cultivating a Beloved Community Mindset to Break the Cycle of Injustice."
Orange County Leads the Way in Creating “EPIC” ESOL Pilot for International Drive Hotel Employees
Sadya Pierre has a tough job. For the last five years, she has worked as a housekeeper at the Rosen Centre Hotel on International Drive. Originally from Haiti, Pierre’s limited language proficiency led to challenges communicating with guests at the resort, as well as with simply living in a largely English-speaking community.
Disney World Is Left Behind as Brightline Works to Open Its New Orlando Station
Arriving at the Walt Disney World Resort is a breeze, with the Orlando International Airport located only about 35 minutes from hotels and theme parks. Ground transportation chosen by Guests after they land at the airport, however, can really make or break the amount of time it takes to arrive at their Resort.
Volusia County to give away native food trees for Florida Arbor Day
Volusia County Environmental Management is encouraging residents to try out their green thumbs and plant native food trees this January. The county is sponsoring a tree giveaway, and each Volusia County household is eligible to receive two free trees. Trees will be available from 1-4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20 and...
Science Center hosting beer festival at the end of January￼
The Orlando Science Center will host a special beer festival on Saturday, January 21 in Loch Haven Park in Ivanhoe Village. Science on Tap guests will be able to sample over 150 different craft beers from over 30 participating Central Florida breweries as part of the event, with proceeds going back to the Orlando Science Center’s mission to support lifelong science-based programming.
Chicago hot dog chain Portillo's opens new Central Florida location
Core Orlando fans of their Midwestern powerhouse menu still have a bit of a drive
City of Winter Park staffers urge commission to vote no on proposed redevelopment of old library
The City of Winter Park has been courting a proposal to convert its former public library building at at 460 E. New England Avenue [GMap] into a new wellness-focused incubator of sorts, but city staffers are now urging commissioners to reject the project at an upcoming public meeting. The City...
Disney World to modify park pass requirement for passholders
ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World will revise the park pass reservation requirement for annual passholders in the coming months, the company announced Tuesday. Disney World will revise the park pass reservation requirement for annual passholders. Passholders will be able to visit the theme parks after 2 p.m. without needing...
Residents in West Orange County neighborhood find antisemitic flyers on doorstep
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A West Orange County neighborhood is outraged after dozens of flyers with antisemitic language ended up on people’s doorsteps Saturday. Many people found flyers with disturbing content related to the Jewish community. Neighbors said the people who were responsible for putting the flyers up...
Downtown Orlando ambassadors to address homelessness
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ambassadors patrol the streets of downtown Orlando from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day. But now, they have a new mission: tackling the city’s homeless problem to keep families off the street. The ambassadors are meant to enhance security and hospitality for anyone in...
22 Best Road Trips From Orlando
There is no place like Orlando, Florida, one of the most exciting cities in America. On top of all its theme parks, sunny weather, and outdoor activities is its proximity to other top American destinations. You can reach some incredible destinations on a road trip from Orlando, like Ocala National...
Trash troubles for Lake County residents continue into the new year
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — When Lake County contracted with a new waste company for residential waste collection last year, residents expected some hiccups. With the new year, some residents still wait for their recyclables and yard waste to be picked up. Lake County resident Jody Mullens said the problems...
Orange County to open disaster assistance site at Camping World Stadium
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County is preparing to open a site for Hurricane Ian victims to get help buying groceries. The on-site Disaster Snap location is set to open Monday at Camping World Stadium. People at the site can apply and interview for benefits. This is for anyone who...
Golden Oak estate tops Horizon West-area sales from Dec. 24 to 30, 2022
A Golden Oak estate topped all Horizon West-area residential real-estate transactions from Dec. 24 to 30, 2022. The home at 10285 Summer Meadow Way, Orlando, sold Dec. 29, for $8,400,000. Built in 2021, it has five bedrooms, five baths, three half-baths and 7,367 square feet of living area. Days on market: 54.
Orange County commissioners discuss need for more housing
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Commission met Tuesday to continue the discussion on the proposed housing plan. In an informative session, commissioners met to hear what the development department has been working on regarding the housing plan. Rather than focusing on rent control, which was shut down by a...
Statement from Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings | January 9, 2023
“In the strongest possible terms as a community, we denounce the acts of anti-Semitism that took place on Saturday in the Windermere area of unincorporated Orange County. Our community stands for tolerance and inclusion, and we will not stand by in silence against any attempt to demonize the Jewish community. I have full confidence that the Orange County Sheriff’s Office will find the perpetrators and bring them to justice.”
Orange County opening D-SNAP site for residents applying for food assistance
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at Saturday's top headlines. Monday, an Orange County Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location is set to open. Orange County said the site will be open at the Camping World Stadium from Monday, Jan. 9 to Wednesday, Jan. 11. The hours...
Orlando Beer Week kicks off on January 20
It’s a new year, which means it’s time to celebrate the local brew scene with yet another Orlando Beer Week (Instagram). This year’s celebrations are scheduled to kick off on Saturday, January 21, with a special party at A La Cart in the Milk District, and will run through January 29, with events popping up all across the city.
Mystery patient arrives at Orlando hospital, deputies ask for help identifying him
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Health is asking the public’s assistance identifying a patient currently at Orlando Regional Medical Center. Hospital officials said the patient was struck by a vehicle in a crash on Dec. 31 at 6:20 p.m. in the Colonial and Dorchester area and was transported to the hospital by Orange County Fire Rescue.
