Orange County, FL

bungalower

Orlando Health building new park in SoDo District

Orlando Health is trying to build a park on some newly acquired property at 1700 S. Orange Avenue [GMap] in the SoDo District. The hospital chain has provided some preliminary plans for Lake Beauty Park for the city to review, which include a new retaining wall, public art, shade canopies, a new “reflection zone,” walkways, and a pollinator meadow.
ORLANDO, FL
iheart.com

2023 Downtown Orlando MLK Holiday Parade January 14, 2023

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was an integral part of the Civil Rights Movement which laid the foundation for the equality of treatment and opportunity enjoyed in America and around the world today. The theme for the 2023 parade celebration is “It Starts with Me: Cultivating a Beloved Community Mindset to Break the Cycle of Injustice."
ORLANDO, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County to give away native food trees for Florida Arbor Day

Volusia County Environmental Management is encouraging residents to try out their green thumbs and plant native food trees this January. The county is sponsoring a tree giveaway, and each Volusia County household is eligible to receive two free trees. Trees will be available from 1-4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20 and...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
bungalower

Science Center hosting beer festival at the end of January￼

The Orlando Science Center will host a special beer festival on Saturday, January 21 in Loch Haven Park in Ivanhoe Village. Science on Tap guests will be able to sample over 150 different craft beers from over 30 participating Central Florida breweries as part of the event, with proceeds going back to the Orlando Science Center’s mission to support lifelong science-based programming.
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Disney World to modify park pass requirement for passholders

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World will revise the park pass reservation requirement for annual passholders in the coming months, the company announced Tuesday. Disney World will revise the park pass reservation requirement for annual passholders. Passholders will be able to visit the theme parks after 2 p.m. without needing...
ORLANDO, FL
lazytrips.com

22 Best Road Trips From Orlando

There is no place like Orlando, Florida, one of the most exciting cities in America. On top of all its theme parks, sunny weather, and outdoor activities is its proximity to other top American destinations. You can reach some incredible destinations on a road trip from Orlando, like Ocala National...
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Golden Oak estate tops Horizon West-area sales from Dec. 24 to 30, 2022

A Golden Oak estate topped all Horizon West-area residential real-estate transactions from Dec. 24 to 30, 2022. The home at 10285 Summer Meadow Way, Orlando, sold Dec. 29, for $8,400,000. Built in 2021, it has five bedrooms, five baths, three half-baths and 7,367 square feet of living area. Days on market: 54.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orange County commissioners discuss need for more housing

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Commission met Tuesday to continue the discussion on the proposed housing plan. In an informative session, commissioners met to hear what the development department has been working on regarding the housing plan. Rather than focusing on rent control, which was shut down by a...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
ocfl.net

Statement from Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings | January 9, 2023

“In the strongest possible terms as a community, we denounce the acts of anti-Semitism that took place on Saturday in the Windermere area of unincorporated Orange County. Our community stands for tolerance and inclusion, and we will not stand by in silence against any attempt to demonize the Jewish community. I have full confidence that the Orange County Sheriff’s Office will find the perpetrators and bring them to justice.”
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Orange County opening D-SNAP site for residents applying for food assistance

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at Saturday's top headlines. Monday, an Orange County Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location is set to open. Orange County said the site will be open at the Camping World Stadium from Monday, Jan. 9 to Wednesday, Jan. 11. The hours...
bungalower

Orlando Beer Week kicks off on January 20

It’s a new year, which means it’s time to celebrate the local brew scene with yet another Orlando Beer Week (Instagram). This year’s celebrations are scheduled to kick off on Saturday, January 21, with a special party at A La Cart in the Milk District, and will run through January 29, with events popping up all across the city.
ORLANDO, FL

