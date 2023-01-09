ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VOTE: Who was the Murfreesboro area high school boys athlete of the week for Jan. 2-8?

By Cecil Joyce, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
 2 days ago
Who was the Murfreesboro area high school boys athlete of the week for Jan. 2-8?

You can vote below.

Nominees are Oakland's Brody Burchard, Central Magnet's Mason Brown, La Vergne's Landon Bryant, Smyrna's Elijah Armstrong, MTCS' Devin Hill, PCA's M.J. White and Stewarts Creek's Dylan Bernard.

The poll will close at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Note: If the poll doesn't appear below, you may need to refresh your browser.

