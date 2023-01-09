Read full article on original website
Hiker dies in Guadalupe Mountains National Park
CULBERSON COUNTY, Texas — A hiker has died while in Guadalupe Mountains National Park, National Park Services says. Hikers nearby administered CPR but the park reports that the person died. NPS says a high wind warning was in effect that day, meaning there will be wind gusts over 50...
NBCMontana
Yellowstone National Park: Consider delaying travel into park
MISSOULA, Mont. — Yellowstone National Park sent out a text alert Wednesday morning, encouraging travelers to delay entrance into the park as an intense winter storm, followed by dangerous cold, hits Montana. The alert says there are hazardous road conditions requiring extreme caution near the Temporary North Entrance.
KEVN
Wind Cave National Park closes backcountry for elk management
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wind Cave National Park’s backcountry areas will be closed to hikers 24 hours a day, seven days a week, except on weekends, from January 17 to February 17. The park’s staff will then be able to carry out a management strategy to lessen the number of Rocky Mountain Elk infected with chronic wasting disease (CWD).
Tahoe National Forest closes roads and trails in Mosquito Burn Scar
(KTXL) — Although the more than 70,000 acre Mosquito Fire reached 100% containment on Oct. 22, its burn scar still poses a hazard to those attempting to travel or recreate in the area, according to the United States Forest Service. The USFS announced on Friday that roadways and trails in the area of the Mosquito […]
Update: San Jose couple killed by falling rocks in Yosemite National Park
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK – The two Bay Area residents who died following what was described as a "significant rockfall" at Yosemite National Park earlier this week have been identified.According to park officials, the victims were 51-year-old Georgios Theocharous and 35-year-old Ming Yan, a married couple from San Jose.Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the pair were in their Dodge Ram rental truck on Highway 140 near the Arch Rock entrance when they were hit by rocks that fell 1,000 feet from above the roadway. Officials said the force of the impact pushed the truck off the road, where it landed on the...
Hiker Dies After Horrific Fall at Joshua Tree National Park
A hiker who sustained critical injuries after falling in the Indian Cove area of Joshua Tree National Park on Saturday was declared dead after a major rescue operation mounted by the National Park Service. A sheriff’s deputy told Z107.7 that the hiker–who has not been identified–was spotted by one of the department’s helicopters. They suffered critical injuries after tumbling down “the steep, rocky terrain.” Park rangers and medical staff quickly worked to rescue the hiker, eventually bringing them out of the rocks and and transporting them to an area hospital. The hiker was later declared dead, Z107.7 reported. No further information was currently available.Read it at Z107.7 News
Gephardt Daily
Semi hits multiple bison near Yellowstone National Park, killing 13
WEST YELLOWSTONE, Montana, Dec. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple bison were hit by a semitrailer Wednesday evening, including 13 that police say were either killed or had to be euthanized due to severe injuries. The semi was traveling on U.S. 191 about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when it hit...
This is One of the First Known Maps of Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone National Park is America's oldest national park, but long before thousands of tourists flocked there every year, it looked quite a bit different. If you want to see how much YNP has changed over the past 100 years, check this out. Visitors from all over the world travel to...
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Encouraging Visitors to Come See Kilauea’s Epic Eruption
Last last year, sister volcanoes Kilauea and Mauna Loa erupted simultaneously for the first time since 1984, drawing thousands to witness the rare phenomenon. Mauna Loa has since gone dormant, and for a few weeks, it appeared Kilauea followed suit. But just as volcano viewers began to pack up their lawn chairs and binoculars, Kilauea began erupting again, prompting Hawaii Volcanoes National Park to encourage a return to their unique landscape.
