Pullman boys basketball player Jaedyn Brown voted the WaFd Bank Washington High School Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Pullman guard Jaedyn Brown for being voted SBLive’s WaFd Bank Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Dec. 26-31!

The highly-regarded Greyhounds' leader tore up the competition at the Eagle Holiday Classic, tallying 35 points, including five 3-pointers (and also eight rebounds), against Lakewood before finishing up with 43 points and seven rebounds against Timberlake (ID). The reigning Class 2A runner-up is still undefeated this season.

Brown received 58.6 % of the vote, beating out La Salle basketball standout Ellie Bost , who finished second with 28.3 % .

—

Here are the other athletes who were nominated for the week of Dec. 26-Dec. 31:

WASHINGTON NOMINEES

Ellie Bost, La Salle girls basketball : The sophomore sizzled at the Eagle Holiday Classic, hitting five 3-pointers on her way to a school-record 39 points in a win over Newport. She also had 20 points in the team’s win over Kettle Falls.

Chloe DeHaro, West Valley of Spokane girls basketball : The junior guard helped the Eagles get their first win of the season, scoring a career-high 46 points - making 23 of 24 free-throw attempts - as they defeated Cheney in their own winter holiday tournament. She also had 37 points in a loss to Ferris, and 25 points in a loss to University.

Addison Harris, Camas girls basketball : With fellow 4A GSHL first-teamer Reagan Jamison injured, the junior had three double-doubles of at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in the POA Holiday Classic, including a 22-point, 10-rebound effort in the Papermakers’ loss to nationally-ranked Sierra Canyon (CA) in the championship game.

Miles Heide, Mount Si boys basketball : San Diego State signee averaged 18.0 points, 17.5 rebounds and 3.0 blocks as the Wildcats won all four games to win the title at the Desert Holiday Classic in Palm Spring, California. Heide was named the tournament’s most valuable player.

Thor and Lars Michaelson, Bremerton wrestling : The siblings were simply unstoppable at the Pacific Coast championships in Vancouver. Thor won the 170-pound title with an 11-3 decision over Capital’s Ezekiel McEwen while Lars edged Granger’s Conan Northwind, 3-1, to take the 182 championship.

Ryana Moss, Neah Bay girls basketball : If it’s one thing this family is known for in basketball, it’s scoring. And this junior did, pouring in a game-high 29 points as the Red Devils edged Mossyrock to win the title at the Mount Vernon Christian holiday basketball tournament.

Joshua Perez, Toppenish boys basketball : The Wildcats’ senior point guard helped take down a pair of 2A state-tournament teams from last March - North Kitsap (23 points) and Port Angeles (game-high 28 points) at the 2022 SunDome Shootout.

Ava Schmidt, Eastlake girls basketball : The Wolves won the Lynden Christmas tournament - and this NAU signee was a big reason why. She tallied a season-high 31 points - 20 coming in the first half - in a semifinal win over 3A top-three Arlington. In the finals against host and reigning 1A champion Lynden Christian, the senior had 14 points to nab the win - and MVP honors.

Tait Spencer, Battle Ground boys basketball : The junior guard is getting dangerously close to a few 50-point games. He scored a tournament-high 46 points against Kamiak in the championship game of the Clark County Holiday Invitational, leading the Tigers to victory. He had a 32-point outing earlier in the tournament against Weed out of California.