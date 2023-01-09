ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia vs. TCU Live Stream: How To Watch The 2023 National Championship Game Live Online

By Josh Sorokach
 2 days ago
Live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the TCU Horned Frogs and Georgia Bulldogs collide in the CFP National Championship!

The No. 1 Bulldogs will try to capture back-to-back titles when they battle No. 3 TCU in the National Championship. Georgia memorably defeated No. 4 Ohio State in a classic 42-41 game on New Year’s Eve to advance, while the Horned Frogs outlasted No. 2 Michigan in an epic 51-45 Fiesta Bowl shootout. If you don’t want to watch the traditional broadcast on ESPN, Pat McAfee is offering an alternate MegaCast on ESPN2.

From start time to live stream information, here’s how to watch TCU vs. Georgia live online.

WHAT CHANNEL IS THE 2023 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME ON TONIGHT?

Tonight’s title game (January 9 ) airs on ESPN and ESPN2.

WHAT TIME DOES THE TCU-GEORGIA GAME START?

The National Championship game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN app. Pat McAfee will host an alternate MegaCast on ESPN2 beginning at 7:45 p.m. ET.

HOW TO WATCH THE GEORGIA-TCU 2023 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME LIVE:

If you have a valid cable login, you can watch tonight’s National Championship game live on ESPN or the ESPN app. You can also stream the TCU-Georgia game with an active subscription to an over-the-top streaming service that offers ESPN, including fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, or YouTube TV.

FuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV offer free trials for eligible subscribers.

CAN I WATCH THE 2023 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME LIVE ON HULU?

Yes! Hulu + Live TV ($69.99/month) subscribers can watch the game live via Hulu’s ESPN live stream.

