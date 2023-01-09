ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Introduces The Original Girl Gang in First Teaser Trailer

By Kayla Cobb
 2 days ago

The best gang in all of Rydell High is coming back to us all thanks to Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies . At the Television Critics Association’s 2023 winter tour , Paramount+ announced that its Grease prequel will be premiering on Thursday, April 6. The streamer also released a teaser trailer and art from the upcoming show, so grab your pink jacket and prepare to feel empowered.

The 10-episode musical series comes from showrunner, writer, director and executive producer Annabel Oakes, who has previously worked on Minx and Atypical. The series takes place prior to the events of 1978 mega-hit. According to Paramount+, “In 1954 before rock ‘n’ roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up, outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.”

You can see for yourself in the teaser trailer below. Packed with bright colors and sassy comebacks, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies has all of the fabulous pizazz you know from the original. Just imagine that charm across 10 hourlong episodes, and you have Paramount+’s new series.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies stars Marisa Davila ( Atypical, I Am Not Okay with This ) as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso ( Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin ) as Cynthia, and TriciaFukuhara as Nancy. Additionally, the series stars Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally, and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee. There may be a bunch of newcomers on this list, but, boy, can they sing.

The first episode will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on Thursday, April 6 in the U.S. and Canada. New episodes will then premiere on Thursdays. As for U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France, the first episode will premiere on Friday, April 7 with new episodes on Fridays. South Korea’s premiere date will be announced at a later date.

