Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great

Two-and-a-half decades after the father was racking up accolades for them, the Miami Heat may now be bringing in the son. Bleacher Report’s Adam Borai reported on Wednesday that the Heat have had initial conversations with the Dallas Mavericks on a trade involving veteran swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. Miami has until the Feb. 9 trade... The post Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bleacher Report predicts the Milwaukee Bucks will trade for Kyle Kuzma

It is almost a foregone conclusion that the Milwaukee Bucks will do something in the next few weeks leading up to the 2023 NBA trade deadline. What exactly they will do is the big question. Everyone has their own differing opinions on what the Bucks should do and who they should trade for. At the moment, the likeliest targets for the Bucks appear to be Jae Crowder or Bojan Bogdanovic. However, that has not stopped some fans, including Dan Favale of Bleacher Report, from speculating about who else the team could go after.
Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
Doncic and Dallas visit James and the Lakers

Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-22, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Luka Doncic meet when Los Angeles squares off against Dallas. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.1 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 34.0 points per game.
Brunson, Barrett help Knicks hold off Pacers, 119-113

NEW YORK (AP) — Jaylen Brunson scored 34 points to help the New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers 119-113 on Wednesday night. RJ Barrett added 27 points in his return from a finger injury that sidelined him six games, and Julius Randle had 14 points and 16 rebounds.
The Knicks are Jalen Brunson’s team now — and it’s not even close

The Knicks are Jalen Brunson’s basketball team. That is true today, it was true Wednesday night, and it will be true for the next 3 ¹/₂ years and beyond. RJ Barrett will be by his side, and Julius Randle will be there for at least part of the journey. But until the Knicks land a megastar — if the Knicks ever land a megastar — Brunson will be the money player in the Garden. He will be the best quarterback in the market, better than the two guys most likely behind center in MetLife Stadium, Daniel Jones and Jimmy G. Brunson again...
Porzingis and the Wizards host conference foe New York

New York Knicks (23-19, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (18-24, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kristaps Porzingis and the Washington Wizards host Julius Randle and the New York Knicks in Eastern Conference action Friday. The Wizards are 11-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is ninth...
Knicks Fend Off Late Comeback, Survive Pacers 119-113

The Knicks, led by Jalen Brunson and a returning RJ Barrett, come away with a home victory, despite a second-half flurry from the Pacers. The New York Knicks (23-19) were back in action Wednesday night versus the Indiana Pacers (23-19) as they battled for the hotly contested sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. After missing the last six games (the Knicks went 4-2 in that stretch) with a lacerated finger, RJ Barrett was back in the mix and opened the scoring for the Knicks with a three-pointer. It was an auspicious start for the fourth-year Duke product as he didn’t seem to have any rust to start out. New York dominated for about three and a half quarters, but as is becoming tradition, it never stays easy; in what felt like an insurmountable deficit, Indiana never gave up and fought back in what turned out to be a closer game than anyone would’ve imagined as the Knicks survived a Pacers comeback and etched out a 119-113 victory.
Knicks Look to Bounce Back Against Pacers

After a tough loss that wasted a career-high performance from Jalen Brunson, the Knicks will try to back on track against the Pacers. While there’s still plenty of season left, the Knicks (22-19) currently sit one game behind the sixth-place Pacers (23-18) in the Eastern Conference. New York held off Indiana on the road in their previous meeting on Dec. 18, hanging on for a 109-106 win. Since then, though, the Pacers have reinvented themselves and have picked up plenty of steam, winning eight of their last 10 games. Indiana enters Wednesday’s showdown with back-to-back wins over Portland and Charlotte.
Immanuel Quickley Is the Knicks’ Secret Defensive Weapon

Immanuel Quickley’s defense and rebounding skills have become key parts of his and the Knicks’ success. When Immanuel Quickley was drafted, his defense with the University of Kentucky was not necessarily at the top of minds amongst the Knicks’ front office. What they saw from Quickley — a small but quick guard who was a sharpshooter from three-point range, and at the time, the chance to be the New York Knicks’ answer at point guard — was enough for them to pull the trigger and draft him 25th overall in 2020.
Critical analysis of Knicks basketball, covering breaking news and every game along with original features on the team and coverage of affiliate G League's Westchester Knicks and 2K League's Knicks Gaming

