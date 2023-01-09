The Knicks, led by Jalen Brunson and a returning RJ Barrett, come away with a home victory, despite a second-half flurry from the Pacers. The New York Knicks (23-19) were back in action Wednesday night versus the Indiana Pacers (23-19) as they battled for the hotly contested sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. After missing the last six games (the Knicks went 4-2 in that stretch) with a lacerated finger, RJ Barrett was back in the mix and opened the scoring for the Knicks with a three-pointer. It was an auspicious start for the fourth-year Duke product as he didn’t seem to have any rust to start out. New York dominated for about three and a half quarters, but as is becoming tradition, it never stays easy; in what felt like an insurmountable deficit, Indiana never gave up and fought back in what turned out to be a closer game than anyone would’ve imagined as the Knicks survived a Pacers comeback and etched out a 119-113 victory.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO