Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Golden State Warriors Are Struggling Because Of Jordan Poole's Biggest Flaw, Claims NBA Analyst
The Golden State Warriors are having issues this season because of a key issue in Jordan Poole's game, says Monte Poole of NBC Sports.
Dwyane Wade Told Stephen Curry That He Realized He Was An NBA Star After Kobe Bryant Defended Him
Dwyane Wade told Stephen Curry about the moment he realized he was an NBA star and how Kobe Bryant was involved in it.
Lakers And Bucks Have Reportedly "Inquired" About This Knicks Player
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams that have "inquired" about New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish.
Dennis Rodman Once Explained Why He Hated To Play Against James Worthy
Over the years, many talented athletes have tried their luck in the NBA. But there haven't been many players who have had the same playing style as former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman. Instead of polishing every aspect of his game, Dennis Rodman focused on just a single aspect of...
Enes Kanter Freedom Claims He's Been Blackballed From The NBA: "I Could've Played In The League Another 6 Years"
Enes Kanter Freedom said he could have played for 6 more years in the NBA, and that he's been blackballed from the NBA.
Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great
Two-and-a-half decades after the father was racking up accolades for them, the Miami Heat may now be bringing in the son. Bleacher Report’s Adam Borai reported on Wednesday that the Heat have had initial conversations with the Dallas Mavericks on a trade involving veteran swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. Miami has until the Feb. 9 trade... The post Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Robert Horry Told LeBron James And The Lakers What They Need To Do To Make The Playoffs
Robert Horry opened up on what the Los Angeles Lakers need to do to make it to the postseason and have some success this season.
Bleacher Report predicts the Milwaukee Bucks will trade for Kyle Kuzma
It is almost a foregone conclusion that the Milwaukee Bucks will do something in the next few weeks leading up to the 2023 NBA trade deadline. What exactly they will do is the big question. Everyone has their own differing opinions on what the Bucks should do and who they should trade for. At the moment, the likeliest targets for the Bucks appear to be Jae Crowder or Bojan Bogdanovic. However, that has not stopped some fans, including Dan Favale of Bleacher Report, from speculating about who else the team could go after.
Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group
Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
Lakers rumors: Knicks lower asking price for Cam Reddish trade
The Los Angeles Lakers are bound to make some kind of move at the NBA trade deadline — at least that is what fans are hoping for. This team has too much potential when everything is right to not make some kind of move to try and improve the roster.
Doncic and Dallas visit James and the Lakers
Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-22, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Luka Doncic meet when Los Angeles squares off against Dallas. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.1 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 34.0 points per game.
Brunson, Barrett help Knicks hold off Pacers, 119-113
NEW YORK (AP) — Jaylen Brunson scored 34 points to help the New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers 119-113 on Wednesday night. RJ Barrett added 27 points in his return from a finger injury that sidelined him six games, and Julius Randle had 14 points and 16 rebounds.
The Knicks are Jalen Brunson’s team now — and it’s not even close
The Knicks are Jalen Brunson’s basketball team. That is true today, it was true Wednesday night, and it will be true for the next 3 ¹/₂ years and beyond. RJ Barrett will be by his side, and Julius Randle will be there for at least part of the journey. But until the Knicks land a megastar — if the Knicks ever land a megastar — Brunson will be the money player in the Garden. He will be the best quarterback in the market, better than the two guys most likely behind center in MetLife Stadium, Daniel Jones and Jimmy G. Brunson again...
Porzingis and the Wizards host conference foe New York
New York Knicks (23-19, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (18-24, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kristaps Porzingis and the Washington Wizards host Julius Randle and the New York Knicks in Eastern Conference action Friday. The Wizards are 11-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is ninth...
Knicks Fend Off Late Comeback, Survive Pacers 119-113
The Knicks, led by Jalen Brunson and a returning RJ Barrett, come away with a home victory, despite a second-half flurry from the Pacers. The New York Knicks (23-19) were back in action Wednesday night versus the Indiana Pacers (23-19) as they battled for the hotly contested sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. After missing the last six games (the Knicks went 4-2 in that stretch) with a lacerated finger, RJ Barrett was back in the mix and opened the scoring for the Knicks with a three-pointer. It was an auspicious start for the fourth-year Duke product as he didn’t seem to have any rust to start out. New York dominated for about three and a half quarters, but as is becoming tradition, it never stays easy; in what felt like an insurmountable deficit, Indiana never gave up and fought back in what turned out to be a closer game than anyone would’ve imagined as the Knicks survived a Pacers comeback and etched out a 119-113 victory.
Knicks Look to Bounce Back Against Pacers
After a tough loss that wasted a career-high performance from Jalen Brunson, the Knicks will try to back on track against the Pacers. While there’s still plenty of season left, the Knicks (22-19) currently sit one game behind the sixth-place Pacers (23-18) in the Eastern Conference. New York held off Indiana on the road in their previous meeting on Dec. 18, hanging on for a 109-106 win. Since then, though, the Pacers have reinvented themselves and have picked up plenty of steam, winning eight of their last 10 games. Indiana enters Wednesday’s showdown with back-to-back wins over Portland and Charlotte.
Immanuel Quickley Is the Knicks’ Secret Defensive Weapon
Immanuel Quickley’s defense and rebounding skills have become key parts of his and the Knicks’ success. When Immanuel Quickley was drafted, his defense with the University of Kentucky was not necessarily at the top of minds amongst the Knicks’ front office. What they saw from Quickley — a small but quick guard who was a sharpshooter from three-point range, and at the time, the chance to be the New York Knicks’ answer at point guard — was enough for them to pull the trigger and draft him 25th overall in 2020.
3 takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks' gritty win over the New York Knicks
Jrue Holiday led the Bucks down the stretch to help his team get the road victory.
