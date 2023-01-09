ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Tennessee Lottery’s “Cash 3 Midday” game were:

0-6-4, Wild: 3

(zero, six, four; Wild: three)

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Lottery Gives Tennesseans Chance At Millions

Your headlines from 1/9 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Scott Co. car crash with officer, Winning lottery ticket sold in East Tennessee, missing man found safe. 'The Young Fables' kick off Winter Concert Series at DreamMore Resort. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. 'The Young Fables' are made up of...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Auto insurance claims denied for dozens of Tennesseans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On average a Tennessean pays $1,200 for auto insurance each year. You buy it in the hopes they will help you when you get in a crash. But what happens when it doesn’t?. That’s what happened with a specific insurance company and a growing number...
TENNESSEE STATE
railfan.com

Driver Involved With NS Derailment Arrested, Charged in Tennessee

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — The driver of a vehicle that was struck by a Norfolk Southern train in Tennessee last month, resulting in a major derailment that was caught on camera, has been arrested. The Collegedale, Tenn., Police Department announced this week that Jorge Luis Cruz-Vega had been arrested and...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
WKRN

2023 Bonnaroo lineup released

The Mt. Juliet community is continuing to celebrate the life of Ambria McGregor, a Green Hill High School student who died in a car crash. Metro school board urges changes to 3rd grade reading …. The Metro Nashville School Board is taking action against a polarizing third grade reading law.
NASHVILLE, TN
AL.com

In-N-Out Burger opening first Tennessee location, others on the way

California-based burger chain In-N-Out Burger is coming to Tennessee - establishing its first corporate presence east of Texas. The company announced today plans to establish an eastern corporate hub in Franklin, Tenn., to employ 277. In addition, the chain will open restaurants in the state, with locations in and around Nashville by 2026.
TENNESSEE STATE
chattanoogacw.com

Tennessee bill would allow teachers to carry guns in classrooms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee lawmaker has filed a bill that would allow teachers to carry concealed guns on campus. Rep. Jay Reedy, a Republican, filed HB0041 on Monday. The bill would amend sections of the Tennessee Code relative to having weapons on school property. It would essentially permit schools to adopt a policy that would allow select employees to carry firearms in classrooms.
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Gas Prices to Start This Week, Monday, January 9, 2023

Rutherford County, TN - Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
614K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy