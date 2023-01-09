MO Lottery
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ These Missouri lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky For Life
03-05-24-26-31, Lucky Ball: 5
(three, five, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one; Lucky Ball: five)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
1-0-9
(one, zero, nine)
Pick 3 Midday
8-5-1
(eight, five, one)
Pick 4 Evening
7-0-4-1
(seven, zero, four, one)
Pick 4 Midday
8-2-1-1
(eight, two, one, one)
Powerball
18-43-48-60-69, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(eighteen, forty-three, forty-eight, sixty, sixty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $360,000,000
Show Me Cash
03-20-21-28-29
(three, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $212,000
