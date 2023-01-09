ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Tennessee Lottery’s “Cash 4 Midday” game were:

8-4-5-6, Wild:

(eight, four, five, six; Wild: zero)

