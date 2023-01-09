Read full article on original website
Natrona County Arrest Log (1/11/23 – 1/12/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Casper Homicide Suspect: ‘I Think My Brain Is Broken’
The declining health of an elderly couple, and concerns over their caregivers may have contributed to the circumstances leading to the fatal attack on the husband and the critical wounding of the wife. The affidavit accompanying the second-degree and attempted second-degree murder charges against George Kevin Dickerson outlines the events...
Mother Asks for Public’s Help Locating Son Reported by Casper YCC as a Runaway
Late last night, Jan. 11, a concerned mother took to Facebook to post a message on the Missing People of Wyoming page. "My son has been missing since Friday the 6th. His name is Josiah Decker. He's about 5'7 dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. If you see him or...
Casper Homicide Suspect’s Bond Set at $600,000; He and Victims are Relatives
The suspect in the killing of a husband and the serious wounding of his wife -- the suspect's mother-in-law -- during the weekend was placed on a $600,000 cash-only bond during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon. A longtime friend of the wounded woman --...
Casper Man Arrested for Selling 500 Fentanyl Pills a Week Pleads Not Guilty
A Casper man pleaded not guilty to five counts in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. Torrey Miller-Topping, who was born in 1997, heard the following charges in arraignments in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday morning, Jan. 10:. Conspiracy to delivery of a felony amount, punishable by up to...
Casper Woman Charged with 2 Counts Drug Delivery, Taking Meth into Jail
A Casper woman was charged with four counts in Initial Appearances at Natrona County Circuit Court in Casper on Friday, January 6. Phoebe Soundingsides, 37, was read the following charges:. Taking controlled substances into the jail, punishable by up to 3 years imprisonment. Posession of a controlled substance - 3rd...
Casper Fire-EMS Responds to Crash, Vehicle Arsons at Events Center
Casper Fire-EMS responded to several vehicle-related incidents Monday evening that resulted in the hospitalization of one person and alleged arson of several vehicles in a separate incident, according to a news release from the department on Tuesday morning. These incidents occurred after the structure fire in the 2300 block Breck...
Suspect in August Double Homicide Near Casper Pleads Not Guilty
The Casper man accused of shooting to death of two people -- Kameron Johnson and Acacia Colvin -- in August pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in Natrona County District Court on Friday. Luke Young, who was 26 when arrested, entered the pleas to two counts of first-degree murder and...
UPDATE: Structure Fire on Breck Ave. Displaces Two, One Pet Deceased [PHOTOS]
Two occupants were inside the residence of the reported structure fire on the 2300 block of Breck Ave, said Public Information Officer Dane Andersen with the Casper Fire-EMS Department. Andersen said one of the persons was taken to Wyoming Medical Center for evaluation. The body of the fire was found...
Crash Blocks Northbound I-25 North of Casper
Motorists should prepare to stop or expect delays due to a crash that has blocked all lanes on northbound Interstate 25 north of Casper on Wednesday morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The crash occurred near I-25 milepost 210 at the interchange with Natrona County Road 259, which...
Amber Alert Suspect Bound Over for Trial; Bond Still $500,000 Cash
The Casper man accused of illegally taking of a 14-year-girl to Arizona prompting an AMBER Alert in November was bound over for trial in Natrona County District Court on Thursday, but not before his attorney asked for a lower bond. James Warren Martin, 36, will be tried on 17 felony...
Kelly Walsh High School Drop Off Causes Major Traffic Issues During Recent Casper Snow
Since the first major snow of the year (on January 4th, 2023), the morning traffic for the drop off at Kelly Walsh High School has been atrocious (at best). Quite a few residents have sent us photos (and even more sent complaints), concerning how dangerous the situation is, but also how discourteous the majority of drivers are, which in turn has either caused or nearly caused accidents at the school and even as far down as the intersection of 12th Street and Beverly.
Be Aware of Stalled Semi on Southbound Interstate 25
Motorists on southbound Interstate 25 south of Casper should proceed with caution because a stalled semi truck is blocking the right lane, according to an alert from the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The stalled truck is near milepost 181, which is about a mile southeast of the I-25 and Hat...
Harvey’s Dragon: Casper Man Creates 9′ Long Snow Sculpture for Family Friend
It's no secret Casper has some serious artistic talent. Just drive around and you're likely to see something that catches your eye: murals, statues...even the electrical boxes!. Casper's known to host the Chalk Fest on its sidewalks downtown, and even the snow becomes a medium for creative-types around these parts.
WATCH: Casper Couple Free Buck Tangled in Barb Wire Fence
Casper has many "Good Samaritans", especially during this time of year when the weather is at its worst. While a good many stories of friendly local heroes involve helping drivers with stuck vehicles, that is not always the case. A video was recently posted to YouTube alternative website, Rumble.com (via...
Take it Slow in the Snow
We got snow, so take it slow. So say the Casper Police Department and the Casper Fire-EMS Department in news releases issued Wednesday morning. The Riverton office of the National Weather Service has declared a winter weather advisory for Casper, nearly all Natrona County, most of Johnson and Campbell counties, and southeastern Wyoming.
‘Sextortion’ Documentary to be Shown in Wyoming; Casper on April 4
Federal and state authorities will show the documentary "SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic" in communities throughout Wyoming in the coming months. “Sextortion is a serious crime that occurs when someone threatens to distribute your private and sensitive material if you don’t provide images or favors that are sexual in nature, or money,” Wyoming Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo said in a news release.
Mills Police Asking for Public’s Help Locating a Stolen Vehicle
The Mills Police Department is asking for your assistance in locating a stolen vehicle. Police say a black 2010 Chevrolet Suburban bearing Wyoming License Plate (1-P-74474 exp 02/23) was taken from a business off of Salt Creek Highway in the early morning hours of 01/04/2023. It has black rims, a...
Natrona School District Board Approves $1.4 Million for Major Maintenance
The Natrona County School District's board of trustees on Monday approved more than $1.4 million of major maintenance projects for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The district's infrastructure planning committee recommended these projects, and Major Maintenance Funds will pay for them. The following projects were developed by project manager Doug Tunison,...
Wind Gusts as High as 70 mph in Casper, Chance of Snow Tuesday and Wednesday
The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch Warning for Natrona County. They wrote:. Tonight through Tuesday...Strong winds are possible across the central Wyoming wind corridor from eastern Sweetwater County through Natrona County. Wind gusts to 60 mph are forecast, with higher gusts in excess of 70 mph...
