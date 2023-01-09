Life has always been based on the decisions made in it, with some of the most important choices coming when things are going bad. BigXthaPlug is now one of Texas' most popular new rappers, despite only rapping for two years. Spending time in and out of jail for aggravated robbery and other charges, he started writing raps in solitary confinement to retain his sanity. When he was a free man in 2020, he dropped Bacc From The Dead and chose to take rap seriously as opposed to when he sporadically dropped songs in 2019. Originally hoping to become a pro football player (he played on both the offensive and defensive line in college), hip-hop eventually became his road to success.

