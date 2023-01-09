Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireballRoger MarshLexington, SC
South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the ArtsPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
FCSC Hosting Three Trainings for Families with Disabilities in JanuaryPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Corey Rucker, former South Carolina WR, reportedly lands on new program
Corey Rucker is reportedly leaving South Carolina and returning to Arkansas State, per On3. In December, Rucker announced he was leaving South Carolina after 1 season with the program. For most of the 2022 season, Rucker was dealing with a foot injury and he had foot surgery in November. Rucker appeared in 2 games this season against Charlotte and South Carolina State.
WIS-TV
Publix supporting South Carolina Specials Olympics with torch icons
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Starting January 11 - January 23, you can support the Special Olympics by purchasing a torch icon from your local Publix. Cashiers at every Publix location in South Carolina will be selling the torches. All proceeds will go towards Special Olympics and to the 30,000 + athletes the South Carolina Special Olympics serves statewide.
WIS-TV
Gamecock women head to Kentucky to face Wildcats in renewed rivalry game
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The South Carolina women’s basketball team is heading to the Bluegrass State to face the University of Kentucky in a renewed rivalry game. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Kentucky. The Gamecocks are 13-20 against the Wildcats in Lexington all-time, but South Carolina has won the last seven games between the two teams on the Wildcats’ home court.
WIS-TV
Clemson, South Carolina finish season ranked in AP Top 25
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -Both Clemson and South Carolina finish the 2022 season as ranked teams as the final Associated Press Top 25 poll was released early Tuesday morning. The Tigers, coming off another ACC Championship, finish the season at 13th in the country. Dabo Swinney’s team fell 3 spots from the previous poll after their Orange Bowl loss to Tennessee last month.
247Sports
College football recruiting: Where the top 15 prospects in South Carolina have signed
The Early Signing Period is officially in the rearview, and many of the top players around the country have already finalized their college plans. With that in mind, we have decided to check in on the top recruits in the state of South Carolina and where they are heading for college.
WMBF
SCBCA releases latest girls, boys high school basketball state rankings
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association released the top 10 state rankings for boys and girls high school basketball on Tuesday. Among the ranked, Horry County and Pee Dee schools include Conway, Carolina Forest, Wilson, West Florence, Marlboro County, Lake City, Hannah-Pamplico and Johnsonville for the boys. Girls’ teams include South Florence, Hartsville, Lake View, Carvers Bay and Latta.
WIS-TV
Piney Woods Elementary School named to SC-SICs Honor Roll
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Piney Woods Elementary School has been named by the South Carolina School Improvement Council’s (SC)SIC) 2023 honor roll. and is a finalist for the annual Dick and Tunky Riley Award for School Excellence. The elementary school’s school improvement council made the honor roll due to...
SCBCA high school basketball rankings, January 10
COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The next set of South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association state rankings came out on Tuesday. Below are the Top 10 boys & girls squads from across the state with our local ones highlighted in bold. 5A Boys Top 10 1. Dorman 2. Conway 3. Byrnes 4. Goose Creek 5. Lexington 6. TL […]
Banks settles in at South Carolina
Defensive back Kajuan Banks has settled in at South Carolina. It took some time for the freshman, who joined the program last summer, but he had a role on the team in 2022 and he will have the opportunity to expand that role in 2023. There were 25 players on...
saturdaydownsouth.com
John Calipari tries to explain loss to South Carolina, sends message to fans
John Calipari lamented Kentucky’s loss to South Carolina on Tuesday night, which snapped a 28-game winning streak in Rupp Arena. South Carolina won 71-68 after it came in as a 19.5-point underdog, and had lost 85-42 at home to Tennessee on Saturday. “I imagine our fans are mad, I...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky fan ejected from Wildcats game vs. South Carolina game for 'Please Go To Texas' sign aimed toward John Calipari
Kentucky’s game against South Carolina has taken a bit of a turn. The Wildcats trailed the Gamecocks, 42-32, at halftime. Kentucky is looking to avoid its 1st loss at Rupp Arena this season. Meanwhile, South Carolina is coming off of a blowout loss to Tennessee on Saturday that saw it score 42 points all game.
WIS-TV
Richland Two announces early dismissal for high schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow, Jan. 12, all Richland Two high schools will have a half day. The district made the announcement on its Twitter page. The Tweet states that schools will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here...
WYFF4.com
Weather update for South Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Strong winds, heavy rain and freezing temperatures are all in the forecast for the rest of the week and weekend. (Watch the latest forecast in the video player above) Let's start with Thursday. Most of the Upstate and all of northeast Georgia is at the medium...
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From South Carolina
South Carolina is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from South Carolina!
golfmonthly.com
Best Golf Courses In South Carolina
The best golf courses in South Carolina include two of the finest public courses on the southeastern seaboard – The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island and Harbour Town Golf Links at Sea Pines Resort. Both these tracks have hosted some of the best golfers in the world, Harbour Town for the annual Heritage Classic, now known as the RBC Heritage, on the PGA Tour, and Kiawah Island hosted the War On the Shore Ryder Cup of 1991 as well as two PGA Championships. But there are many other great golfing layouts in the Palmetto State, as we recount below.
Where does all the rainwater go in South Carolina?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — When it rains, you often see water running down the side of the streets. Well, where does it go? The answer is into a watershed. A watershed is an area of land that drains into a larger common body of water. Columbia is made up of...
1 South Carolina City Named Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes one city right here in South Carolina.
kiss951.com
The Food Network Says This Is South Carolina’s Best BBQ
South Carolina is known for its BBQ. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state. But if anyone is a qualified judge for the best BBQ it has to be the Food Network right? Well, they have released their pick for South Carolina’s best BBQ. The results were posted on their website in an article titled the 50 States of Barbeque . And they chose Jackie Hite’s in Leesville South Carolina. Here is how they described BBQ in the state and their choice:
Charlotte Stories
Earthquake Strikes Center of South Carolina Last Night
Last night at around 11:03pm, a 1.9 magnitude earthquake struck the heart of South Carolina, just east of Columbia. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 33.942°N 80.791°W and a depth of 6 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte region over...
cn2.com
Renovated Chic-Fil-A in Rock Hill Has a Lot to Moo Over!
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The new Chic-Fil-A on Cherry Road in Rock Hill has a lot to Moo Over!. The restaurant has been transformed and offering new technology that leaders say will help customers receive their orders more quickly while maintaining their friendly service the company is known for.
Comments / 6