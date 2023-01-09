ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

IA Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lotto America

27-32-34-39-43, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 2

(twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-three; Star Ball: seven; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $34,070,000

Lucky For Life

03-05-24-26-31, Lucky Ball: 5

(three, five, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one; Lucky Ball: five)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

3-9-5

(three, nine, five)

Pick 3 Midday

8-5-4

(eight, five, four)

Pick 4 Evening

3-5-6-7

(three, five, six, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

0-6-5-2

(zero, six, five, two)

Powerball

18-43-48-60-69, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

(eighteen, forty-three, forty-eight, sixty, sixty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $360,000,000

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Nebraska governor names predecessor to US Senate seat

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — In one of his first acts as Nebraska’s governor, Republican Jim Pillen named his predecessor to the state’s vacant U.S. Senate seat on Thursday. Pillen surprised no one in naming fellow Republican Pete Ricketts to the seat vacated Sunday by Ben Sasse. The governor said 111 people applied for the vacant seat and nine people — all Republicans — were interviewed. He said he chose Ricketts based on their shared conservatism and Ricketts’ promise that he would later run to be elected to the seat. “I don’t believe in placeholders. I believe that every day matters. … Placeholders don’t have any accountability to the people,” Pillen said.
LINCOLN, NE
The Associated Press

Burning Man latest foe of ‘green energy’ project in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Add Burning Man to the list of plaintiffs challenging one of the growing number of “green energy” projects in the works in Nevada. Lithium mines aimed at boosting production of electric vehicle batteries and geothermal power plants that tap underground water to produce renewable energy are at various stages of planning and development in the nation’s top gold mining state.
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

TEGNA and KARE Congratulate Boyd Huppert on Receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Radio Television Digital News Foundation

TYSONS, Va. & MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) and KARE 11 today congratulate Boyd Huppert on his Lifetime Achievement Award from the Radio Television Digital News Foundation (RTDNF) as part of their 2023 First Amendment Awards. These annual awards recognize select journalists “who stood for the values of the First Amendment.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005588/en/ KARE 11′s Boyd Huppert receives 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Radio Television Digital News Foundation (RTDNF). (Photo: Business Wire)
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Donald Blom, killer of Katie Poirier, dies in Minn. prison

OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — Donald Blom, the man convicted in the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk Katie Poirier in a case that shook Minnesota, has died while serving a prison sentence of life without parole, the Department of Corrections said Wednesday. Blom, 73, died Tuesday in the state’s maximum security prison at Oak Park Heights, department spokesman Aaron Swanum said, calling it “an expected natural causes death due to illness.” Corrections officials sent Blom to a Pennsylvania prison for his own safety soon after his conviction for first-degree murder in 2000. He later served time at both Oak Park Heights and a medium-security prison in Faribault. The Richfield man was accused of kidnapping Poirier, 19, of Barnum, from DJ’s Expressway Conoco on Interstate 35 in Moose Lake, where she was working alone. The abduction was caught on a chilling security video that was shown repeatedly on Minnesota TV stations at the time.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Mom accused of killing kids in Idaho says she has an alibi

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A woman charged with conspiring to kill her two children and her new husband’s late wife says she has an alibi, and that the kids were killed while they were at her late brother’s apartment. Attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell made the claim in court documents filed in eastern Idaho last week in the triple murder case. She is also asking for permission to meet with her husband, who is also charged, for “strategy sessions” before the case goes to trial in April. The bizarre and complex case, which involves allegations of doomsday-focused religious...
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
614K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy