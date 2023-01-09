John Deere’s New Tractor Announcement Is a Game Changer for Farmers … But There’s a Catch

(Photo by: HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

John Deere has relinquished its hold on American farmers’ tractor repairs in a new memorandum. In it, the company provides agriculturalists the opportunity to repair their own equipment. However, the agreement comes with a serious catch, and it’s likely to cause problems for farmers further down the road.

According to The Verge, John Deere signed a memorandum of understanding Sunday with the agricultural lobbying group American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF). The document now enables farmers access to tools that would allow them to repair and maintain their own tractors. In addition, the agreement reportedly allows farmers nationwide to take their John Deere tractors to third-party repair shops.

The new agreement comes after years of John Deere—one of the United States’ most iconic industrial brands—sitting on specified access to equipment repairs. Previously, the renowned company has put software locks on their equipment. This has prevented farmers and third-party repairmen from accessing the mechanics of damaged or disabled machines. Further, John Deere also previously held the ability to remotely shut down their equipment anywhere in the globe. A primary example came last year as Russian troops tried to steal Ukrainian farmers’ equipment amid the ongoing conflict.

Now, however, that heavily restricted access is no more. The new memorandum demands John Deere allow both private farmers and third-party repair shops access to all of its tools, software, and documentation. This better enables agriculturalists to meet annual harvest goals without serious brand interference.

That said, the new memorandum does restrict farmers and repair professionals from tinkering with John Deere’s inbuilt safety features. The statement reads that the company’s copyrighted software “is fully protected from illegal infringement.”

John Deere’s New Memorandum Looking to Skirt Federal ‘Right-to-Repair’ Laws

As stated, John Deere’s new memorandum provides greater opportunities for farmers to fix their own bright green machines. However, there’s still a catch, and it’s one that may cause further uproar among the brand’s consumers.

John Deere has promised to give farmers and private repair professionals access to previously restricted tools and information. But their new memorandum still gives the company a kind of backdoor out of the agreement with the AFBF should state or federal governments require further right-to-repair legislation.

The AFBF wrote in its agreement with the company that it will encourage “state Farm Bureau organizations to refrain from introducing, promoting, or supporting federal or state ‘Right to Repair’ legislation.” However, per the news outlet, if these legislations pass, both the AFBF and John Deere have the ability to withdraw from the memorandum. This is significant because it allows the iconic brand to participate in right-to-repair commitments without pressure from federal or state-level demands.

Long before John Deere met with the AFBF, however, the company’s CTO Jahmy Hindman argued farmers previously had the right to repair their own equipment. Hindman said in a fiery statement, “There’s nothing that prohibits them from doing [the repairs]. Their wrenches are the same size as our wrenches. That all works. If somebody wants to go repair a diesel engine in a tractor, they can tear it down and fix it. We make the service manuals available. We make the parts available, we make the how-to available for them to tear it down to the ground and build it back up again.”