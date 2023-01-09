ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

John Deere’s New Tractor Announcement Is a Game Changer for Farmers … But There’s a Catch

By Shelby Scott
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2elbNF_0k8eM28v00
(Photo by: HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

John Deere has relinquished its hold on American farmers’ tractor repairs in a new memorandum. In it, the company provides agriculturalists the opportunity to repair their own equipment. However, the agreement comes with a serious catch, and it’s likely to cause problems for farmers further down the road.

According to The Verge, John Deere signed a memorandum of understanding Sunday with the agricultural lobbying group American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF). The document now enables farmers access to tools that would allow them to repair and maintain their own tractors. In addition, the agreement reportedly allows farmers nationwide to take their John Deere tractors to third-party repair shops.

The new agreement comes after years of John Deere—one of the United States’ most iconic industrial brands—sitting on specified access to equipment repairs. Previously, the renowned company has put software locks on their equipment. This has prevented farmers and third-party repairmen from accessing the mechanics of damaged or disabled machines. Further, John Deere also previously held the ability to remotely shut down their equipment anywhere in the globe. A primary example came last year as Russian troops tried to steal Ukrainian farmers’ equipment amid the ongoing conflict.

Now, however, that heavily restricted access is no more. The new memorandum demands John Deere allow both private farmers and third-party repair shops access to all of its tools, software, and documentation. This better enables agriculturalists to meet annual harvest goals without serious brand interference.

That said, the new memorandum does restrict farmers and repair professionals from tinkering with John Deere’s inbuilt safety features. The statement reads that the company’s copyrighted software “is fully protected from illegal infringement.”

John Deere’s New Memorandum Looking to Skirt Federal ‘Right-to-Repair’ Laws

As stated, John Deere’s new memorandum provides greater opportunities for farmers to fix their own bright green machines. However, there’s still a catch, and it’s one that may cause further uproar among the brand’s consumers.

John Deere has promised to give farmers and private repair professionals access to previously restricted tools and information. But their new memorandum still gives the company a kind of backdoor out of the agreement with the AFBF should state or federal governments require further right-to-repair legislation.

The AFBF wrote in its agreement with the company that it will encourage “state Farm Bureau organizations to refrain from introducing, promoting, or supporting federal or state ‘Right to Repair’ legislation.” However, per the news outlet, if these legislations pass, both the AFBF and John Deere have the ability to withdraw from the memorandum. This is significant because it allows the iconic brand to participate in right-to-repair commitments without pressure from federal or state-level demands.

Long before John Deere met with the AFBF, however, the company’s CTO Jahmy Hindman argued farmers previously had the right to repair their own equipment. Hindman said in a fiery statement, “There’s nothing that prohibits them from doing [the repairs]. Their wrenches are the same size as our wrenches. That all works. If somebody wants to go repair a diesel engine in a tractor, they can tear it down and fix it. We make the service manuals available. We make the parts available, we make the how-to available for them to tear it down to the ground and build it back up again.”

Comments / 68

westdakota
2d ago

This has never truly been about not being able to work on your own equipment. It’s about not being able to communicate with the software that controls the operations of the equipment and diagnosing the problems. Unlike automobiles nobody has been able to build a diagnostics unit that can unlock the software

Reply(3)
9
Jim Karales
2d ago

Tractor cultivating reminds me as a kid up to 18 years old cultivating with IH100 one row cultivator 50 acres of tomatoes.Started at around 12 years old.

Reply(5)
11
John W.
2d ago

I own a 3032e. by far the worst purchase and experience I've had. with the tractor and the company. never buy a deere. tra tor is cheaply and poorly made.

Reply(5)
5
Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes Speaks Out About the End of the Series

Whether Yellowstone fans admit it or not, we’re possibly nearing the end of the Dutton family legacy. Their legacy began in 1883 with James and Margaret Dutton. It continues to endure in the newest prequel, 1923 with family members, Jacob and Cara Dutton. Unfortunately, if we’re really at the end of their legacy, we won’t get that closure until summer. Paramount Network won’t return for several months following Sunday’s midseason finale. In the meantime, Luke Grimes, known in Yellowstone as Kayce Dutton, made an appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. While there, he shared what he knows, or more accurately doesn’t know, about the end of the series.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

US farmers win right to repair John Deere equipment

Tractor maker John Deere has agreed to give its US customers the right to fix their own equipment. Previously, farmers were only allowed to use authorised parts and service facilities rather than cheaper independent repair options. Deere and Co. is one of the world's largest makers farming equipment. Consumer groups...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Wild Hog Fights Off Entire Wolf Pack in Intense Video

A clip featuring rare footage of a wild hog tussling with a wolf pack is leaving internet users scared of their bacon. Slwomir Skukowski, a wildlife photographer, captured the stunning footage in a Polish forest near the small village of Mrzeżyno. Skukowski posted the three-minute clip captured using a trail camera to his Youtube on December 13th. It’s since earned hundreds of thousands of views. This jaw-dropping scene depicts a massive Eurasian boar unyieldingly fending off seven wolves working in tandem to take it down.
Outsider.com

John Wayne’s Granddaughter Speaks Out About Why She Ditched California for Nashville

Jennifer Wayne, who is the granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne, has left California for the beauty of Nashville. In the meantime, she’s also gearing up to be in a new TV show titled Flip U. Wayne also is looking back on why she ditched living in California, too. You can catch Wayne as part of the musical group Runaway Jane. Wayne will star in the TV series alongside Brad Rempel. It will be on The Design Network. The show will feature Nashville stars helping some home-flipping hopefuls as they renovate a property. They will hope to turn a profit on their flip.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Dog Walker Fires at Ferocious Coyotes, Accidentally Shoots a Neighbor’s Window

A close encounter with a pack of vicious coyotes resulted in a terrified dog walker, several shots fired, and one shattered window in an Illinois neighborhood. On Sunday evening (January 8), the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding gunfire in a residential area. Arriving at the scene, Yorkville police met with a homeowner whose window was hit and broken by an “apparent stray bullet,” officials reported.
YORKVILLE, IL
Outsider.com

Woman Thrown From Horse, Dies During Tragic Incident at Florida Rodeo

A woman has died after being thrown from her horse at a Florida rodeo. According to local authorities, before the tragedy, 56-year-old Regina Short had competed in a barrel race. The event took place on Saturday at the Baker Arena Community Center. As she was heading down an exit ramp, Short’s horse suddenly bucked her off its back. As a result, the Alabama native fell, hit a pole, and was taken to a nearby hospital. Despite the doctor’s best efforts, she passed away from her injuries.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Nancy Sinatra Celebrates Elvis Presley’s Birthday With Favorite Picture of Her and The King Together

Celebrating Elvis Presley’s 88th birthday this weekend, Nancy Sinatra took to Twitter to share her favorite picture of her and The King together. While reminiscing about her time with Elvis Presley, Sinatra tweeted, “I’m thinking of my dear friend his birthday and wishing he were still here to celebrate with us. This is my favorite picture of Elvis and me. It shows the fun and affection we shared. Oh, God, how I miss him.”
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

631K+
Followers
70K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy