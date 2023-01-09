Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
“King Ry” + ”Tank” = A 2023 Fight to Remember
Ryan Garcia. Gervonta Davis. In a ring. Together. With gloves and trunks. Though there’s been far more talk recently about fights that don’t get made than ones that do, it appears – gasp! – as if this one’s actually got a chance to get past the SOUCRES SAY stage.
worldboxingnews.net
Mayweather CEO calls ‘superior’ Eddie Hearn ‘racist’ for Tank views
Eddie Hearn has again faced the wrath of Mayweather Promotions boss Leonard Ellerbe after another storm brewed over boxing. Hearn put his foot in his mouth this week and got a direct response to his comments from Pay Per View star Gervonta Davis for his trouble. The Matchroom boss is...
worldboxingnews.net
The most iconic boxing moments of 2022
As always, the boxing world provided us with some masterful and magical examples of pugilism throughout the calendar year. Whether it was huge shocks, jaw-dropping knockouts or blistering back-and-forth action, boxing delivered yet again. Whether it was the completion of one of the greatest trilogies of the last two decades,...
Women's boxing: Ramla Ali, Ebanie Bridges, Gabriela Fundora and others to watch in 2023
Who are the women that could have an impact in boxing in 2023?
Boxing Scene
Spence-Thurman Nearly Finalized, Conditionally Approved To Take Place Above Welterweight Limit
A fight that previously came with the blessing of two sanctioning bodies is now nearly done—though no longer with any titles at stake. BoxingScene.com has learned that plans are in place for WBA/WBC/IBF welterweight champ Errol Spence and former unified titlist Keith Thurman to meet in an April clash to headline a Pay-Per-View event. The fight was previously ordered by the WBC as a mandatory title fight during its annual convention last November in Acapulco, Mexico.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: Ryan Garcia Crazy To Think He'd KO Me In 2 Rounds, He Has High Hopes
It’s one Garcia down, another one to go for Gervonta Davis. Fresh off dismantling Hector Luis Garcia via ninth-round stoppage on Jan. 7, “Tank” Davis has another Garcia waiting in the wings. Davis is slated to face Ryan Garcia on April 15 to headline a Showtime pay-per-...
Boxing Scene
Blair Cobbs Rips Jaron Ennis: “Why Is He Not Fighting Fighters That Think They Can Beat Him?”
The spectacular KOs have come in droves for Jaron Ennis. The switch-hitting star out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has made it look incredibly easy in the ring, at least thus far. On Saturday tonight, the welterweight up-and-comer went the distance, but won just about every round against unheralded Karen Chukhadzhian. News...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: 'I’d Rather Beat Someone Up for 12 Rounds Than Get the Knockout'
One of boxing’s most lethal punchers apparently is not nearly as enamored with knockouts as some might think. Gervonta Davis, the hard-hitting lightweight southpaw from Baltimore, says he would derive more satisfaction from dragging out a beating through 12 rounds than curtailing a fight with a stoppage. Davis, 28,...
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder's Trainer: Most Likely The Next Fight is Andy Ruiz
Last year, the World Boxing Council set down a four man tournament of eliminators to determine a new mandatory challenger to WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. In the first stage, former unified champion Andy Ruiz picked up a twelve round decision win over Luis Ortiz. And Wilder, a former WBC champion, demolished Robert Helenius in one round.
Boxing Scene
Calvin Ford On Ryan Garcia: You Gotta Give Him His Credit; He’s Where He At For A Reason
WASHINGTON – Calvin Ford doesn’t view Ryan Garcia as some overmatched Instagram star who talked his way into one of the biggest fights in boxing. Gervonta Davis’ trainer considers Garcia dangerous and recognizes that his fighter’s showdown with the taller puncher will present plenty of challenges. Davis secured his spot in their Showtime Pay-Per-View main event early Sunday morning, when the unbeaten WBA world lightweight champion stopped Hector Luis Garcia after the eighth round of their 12-round, 135-pound championship bout at Capital One Arena.
Boxing Scene
WBC Prez: Garcia Made Very Wise Decision To Stop Gervonta Davis Fight
World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman is praising Hector Luis Garcia for deciding to sit on the stool, prior to the ninth round of last Saturday's lightweight clash with Gervonta Davis. In what became a grueling fight that saw success for both boxers, Davis rocked Garcia with several heavy punches...
Boxing Scene
Ernesto Mercado vs. Hank Lundy on February 4 at LumColor Center in Ontario
Undefeated NABA super lightweight champion, Ernesto "Tito" Mercado (8-0, 8 KOs), is ready to start his 2023 off with a bang as he returns to the ring February 4. Mercado faces his toughest opponent to date, "Hammerin" Hank Lundy (31-12-1, 14 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA, in a scheduled 10-round co-main event at the LumColor Center in Ontario, CA. RED Boxing Promotions is the promoter.
Boxing Scene
Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Smith To Be Streamed By DAZN in U.S., Other Countries
DAZN have announced that it will broadcast the all-British dust up, Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith, Saturday, January 21st, from BOXXER in association with Wasserman Boxing, Live from AO Arena in Manchester. The event will be available to all DAZN subscribers in the US, Canada, DACH and Japan. Chris...
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano Expects a Bell-To-Bell War With Erika Cruz
Brooklyn, New York – With the motivation of adding a golden page in the achievements of Puerto Rican professional boxing, Amanda Serrano, the unified 126-pound champion, will seek to be the undisputed champion at the same weight, when she faces the world champion of the World Boxing Association (WBA), Erika 'Dinamita' Cruz of Mexico, in a war between Puerto Rico and Mexico, on Saturday, February 4 at the Hulu theater in Madison Square Garden.
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis reacts to Eddie Hearn’s “not a deep thinker” comment
By Allan Fox: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis took issue with promoter Eddie Hearn’s recent interview in which he told DAZN that he’s “Not a deep thinker, not articulate.”. Tank (28-0, 26 KOs) responded by saying that he didn’t accept the offer Hearn gave to him because of not being not a “deep thinker.” Hearn and Tank have been seemingly going back and forth since he turned down an offer.
Anthony Joshua set to name Errol Spence Jr and Charlo twins’ trainer Derrick James as new boxing coach
ANTHONY JOSHUA is set to name American Derrick James as his new boxing trainer. The ex-heavyweight champion once again went on the scout for a fresh coaching team following defeat to Oleksandr Usyk. And after time spent in California and Texas before Christmas, SunSport understands AJ has chosen trainer of...
Boxing Scene
Matty Harris Pumped For Return on Eubank Jr. vs. Smith Card
Heavyweight ‘Magic’ Matty Harris (3-0, 2 KOs) will face off against Czech Republic’s Jiri Surmaj (3-2, 2KOs) on the undercard of the domestic clash of the year between Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith on January 21 at the AO Arena, Manchester. For his last scheduled bout,...
Boxing Scene
Austin Trout Gears Up For Bare Knuckle Clash Against Diego Sanchez on February 17
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) formally announced the welterweight clash between cross-state arch-rivals; Boxing World Champion Austin ‘No Doubt’ Trout of Las Cruces, NM and UFC Legend Diego ‘The Nightmare’ Sanchez of Albuquerque, NM at KnuckleMania 3, on Friday, February 17 at the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque.
Boxing Scene
Kim Clavel vs. Jessica Nery Plata - Carrying Momentum
One of the best stories of 2022 was an explosion of top-tier matchmaking in women’s boxing. While women’s boxing may not have the depth of the men’s side as yet, the most anyone can ask for is to see the best in the sport facing off regularly.
Boxing Scene
William Silva Returns on January 28 Against Lamptey in Lowell, MA
Lightweight Willian “Babyface” Silva returns to action Saturday, January 28 when he faces durable veteran Benjamin Lamptey in Lowell, MA. Fighting out of Sao Paolo Brazil, Silva’s 29-4 with 17 knockouts. In October, he scored an impressive second round knockout against Carlos Gaston Suarez. Silva’s battled the likes of Arnold Barboza Jr., Cletus Seldin, Teofimo Lopez and Felix Verdejo.
