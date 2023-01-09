A fight that previously came with the blessing of two sanctioning bodies is now nearly done—though no longer with any titles at stake. BoxingScene.com has learned that plans are in place for WBA/WBC/IBF welterweight champ Errol Spence and former unified titlist Keith Thurman to meet in an April clash to headline a Pay-Per-View event. The fight was previously ordered by the WBC as a mandatory title fight during its annual convention last November in Acapulco, Mexico.

