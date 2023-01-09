Read full article on original website
Experts Say This Is The Absolute Best New Jersey Town To Move Into
We hear all the time that people are leaving New Jersey as quickly as they can and moving just about anywhere else. But experts say there is a town in New Jersey that's the best to move into. There are a thousand reasons to stay in New Jersey, but unfortunately,...
This Great Diner Just Might Be The Oldest One In New Jersey
When you say the word diner, we all know you’re talking about New Jersey. After all, we are the diner capital of the world, and as the song once said, if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere. So, what is the oldest diner in the state? Which one has made it the longest.
3 New Jersey Counties Named Among The Richest In America
We know a few things about New Jersey for sure. There's always going to be a lot of traffic, taxes are high, and if you go to the right places you are going to find a lot of money. While most people in the Garden State are just struggling to...
7 summer camp fairs scheduled for NJ, to help parents choose best fit
Seven camp fairs are scheduled throughout New Jersey over the next several weeks. It's like a wedding expo. But instead of bridezillas looking for the best photographer and DJ, families look for the perfect summer fit for their kids. The events are free, and parents are encouraged to bring their...
These Are New Jersey’s Top 25 Breweries According To Residents
What is the best brewery in New Jersey? It's a hard question to answer, but we've narrowed down what appear to be the top 25 most popular breweries in the Garden State. It's not a secret, especially if you listen to my afternoon show on 105.7 The Hawk, that I'm a huge fan of beer.
Babies R Us returns! Opens new NJ flagship store
EAST RUTHERFORD — Years after closing all its remaining stores, a beloved brand is returning to the U.S. with a flagship location in New Jersey at American Dream — Babies R Us. The news was announced on Tuesday by WHP Global, which added both Babies R Us and...
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One Of America’s Best Buffets
When you think of great food, New Jersey is one of the first states that come to mind. It's not just about diners and pizza, however. One major website has named a New Jersey restaurant among the top buffets in the whole nation. When you think of buffets, the first...
This Amazing Little Town in New Jersey is the Perfect Day Trip
I love when I can share information that might help you enjoy life just a little bit better here in the Garden State. Just sharing tidbits of info for you to maybe go out and experience new things in New Jersey that are fun, exciting, and perfect for you and the family. This article is just one of those stories to help you find new adventures in Jersey.
This Little Beach Town Voted The Absolute Coolest In New Jersey
This, according to some experts is the coolest beach town along the Jersey Shore, but between you and I I'm not totally convinced!. Now, I think it goes without saying that most beach towns are cool in and of themselves. When you go to the beach you're escaping the hustle...
Free NJ naloxone on-demand program will soon be launched
New Jersey residents will soon be able to anonymously get the opioid antidote drug naloxone for free at many pharmacies across the Garden State. The initiative, announced Tuesday y Gov. Phil Murphy during his State of the State address, is part of an effort to combat the ongoing opioid crisis in New Jersey.
This Amazing New Jersey Hidden Gem Is Gaining National Attention
New Jersey is home to a couple of hidden gems, but one was just ranked among the top 23 must-see hidden gems in the entire country!. There are a bunch of really cool hidden gems in Jersey for example, one that always comes to my mind is Lucy the Elephant in Margate.
This Gorgeous Town Has Been Named The Best To Live In In New Jersey
It's a brand new year in New Jersey. Wouldn't you like to start the year living in the best town to live in in the Garden State?. There are so many amazing towns to call home and raise a family right here in the Garden State, and you would be lucky to live in any of them. But a national publication has singed one of our great towns out and named it the best town to live in New Jersey.
America’s Best Breakfast Sandwich is Right Here in New Jersey
Breakfast sandwiches take many different shapes and forms. For most in the Garden State, a breakfast sandwich equals pork roll egg and cheese on a bagel. A hard roll is also completely acceptable, but I prefer a doughy bagel. And yes, I said pork roll. We're not getting into that...
NJ couple leaves dog in single digit cold when pipes burst, officials say
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The owners of a rottweiler who left her outside in the bitter Christmas cold for three days face a count of animal cruelty and the anger of MCSPCA Executive Director Ross Licitra. The residents of a Neptune Township home, Iquan Carson and Shonquel Lindsey, left for...
Pretty Tasty! The Oldest Candy Distributor is Right Here in New Jersey
When you think of novelty candy, what types do you think of?. The iconic Pop Rocks, Ring Pops, Push Pops, etc. I think of my all-time favorites the wax with the juice inside, crazy how old they are and they still sell them. These are just some of the novelty...
Stores in N.J. would have to offer paper coupons under proposed bill
New Jersey could be the first state in the nation to require retailers to offer paper coupons after consumer groups expressed outrage over digital coupons that they say leave some shoppers out of the best supermarket sales. A bill that will be introduced on Thursday in the state Assembly would...
A Charming Barnegat Restaurant Was Named One of New Jersey’s Hidden Gems
Have you heard of this charming Barnegat restaurant?. Deep in the back roads of route 539 lies the most adorable restaurant you'll ever see. When you step inside, you'll be wondering if you're still in New Jersey, or if you've been transported into a quaint town somewhere in the countryside. And of course, the food looks incredible too.
How Many of These Old New Jersey License Plates Do You Remember?
From different colors to different sizes, New Jersey license plates have gone through a lot of changes over the years. Judge me all you want, but I'm not a fan of New Jersey's license plates. The yellow and black clash too much and are plain in comparison to states like New York, whose plates have pretty designs on them. Although there is meaning to the color scheme, which you'll find out about later on, it just doesn't do it for me.
Survey Says NJ LOVES Trader Joe’s; Can We Get 1 Near The Beach Now?
It's a statement that's sad but true. There are probably A LOT of awesome stores that we will never end up having here in Atlantic or Cape May Counties. I might even extend that out to Cumberland and Salem counties, too. You can't deny that the rest of the Garden...
New Jersey’s most educated counties, ranked
More than half of residents 25 or older in five New Jersey counties reported having at least a bachelor’s degree, well above the national average of 35%, according to U.S. Census data. New Jersey ranked 5th in the U.S. for percentage of residents a bachelors degree or higher at...
