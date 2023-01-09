ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Missouri Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:

8-5-1

(eight, five, one)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

