Houston, TX

Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton seemingly crossed off 1 team’s list

Sean Payton is expected to meet with teams in the coming days about potential head coaching jobs, but it does not sound like a return to the New Orleans Saints is a realistic possibility for him. Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Monday that he has been given the impression he will be... The post Sean Payton seemingly crossed off 1 team’s list appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Has Scary Message For The Cowboys

It's not often a Tom Brady-led team enters the postseason as an underdog. And if the Bucs are going to have any chance at a deep playoff run they're going to need all hands on-deck. Unfortunately for the Cowboys that could be the case come Monday. Speaking on his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady said ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Mike McCarthy

Next Monday, the Cowboys will face the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. This game will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.  While on 105.3 The Fan this Tuesday morning, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about the Cowboys' upcoming playoff game.  Many ...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
New York Post

NFL playoffs and Super Bowl 2023 predictions: Post’s NFL expert picks

The notorious Serby Crystal Ball that before this wild and wacky NFL season foresaw a Bills-49ers Super Bowl matchup has been dusted off just in time for the playoffs.  Much has changed for both teams, of course: Trey Lance (ankle) was lost Week 2 and Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) was lost Week 13 and the football world was introduced to Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy.  The Bills endured the emotional roller coaster of a near-tragedy to the uplifting, inspirational, heartwarming story of Damar Hamlin, who was remarkably released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday, one week after suffering cardiac arrest making...
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision

Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless.  During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ girlfriend Mallory Edens

Aaron Rodgers is the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. The NFL legend has spent his entire career in Wisconsin, playing since he was selected with the 24th pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. His accolades include a Super Bowl ring and a Super Bowl MVP to cap off the 2010 season, four regular-season MVPs, […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ girlfriend Mallory Edens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Report names Rams’ potential Sean McVay replacement

Sean McVay has not decided if he will return to the Los Angeles Rams as head coach next season or not. However, he is serious about considering his future, and the Rams would be doing themselves a disservice if they did not give any thought to what they might do if McVay does walk. According... The post Report names Rams’ potential Sean McVay replacement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Report: Sean Payton's Feelings On Kyler Murray Revealed

Over the past few days, three NFL teams have requested permission to interview former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. The Denver Broncos were the first, followed by the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans today. According to a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Payton was ...
GLENDALE, AZ
The Spun

Top Texas A&M Transfer Announces New Destination

A top Texas A&M defensive lineman has found a new home.  Anthony Lucas, who was one of the top defensive players in the portal, announced his commitment to USC on Wednesday afternoon. It comes a little over a week after he entered the portal. Lucas played in seven games as a true freshman ...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
