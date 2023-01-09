Read full article on original website
Sean Payton seemingly crossed off 1 team’s list
Sean Payton is expected to meet with teams in the coming days about potential head coaching jobs, but it does not sound like a return to the New Orleans Saints is a realistic possibility for him. Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Monday that he has been given the impression he will be... The post Sean Payton seemingly crossed off 1 team’s list appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Look: Tom Brady Has Scary Message For The Cowboys
It's not often a Tom Brady-led team enters the postseason as an underdog. And if the Bucs are going to have any chance at a deep playoff run they're going to need all hands on-deck. Unfortunately for the Cowboys that could be the case come Monday. Speaking on his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady said ...
Look: Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Mike McCarthy
Next Monday, the Cowboys will face the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. This game will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. While on 105.3 The Fan this Tuesday morning, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about the Cowboys' upcoming playoff game. Many ...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
CNN suggests racism behind firing of Texans' Lovie Smith, other Black NFL coaches: 'Trend emerges'
"CNN This Morning" dedicated a segment to putting a spotlight on a Black NFL head coach being fired while largely ignoring White coached who suffered the same fate.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
NFL playoffs and Super Bowl 2023 predictions: Post’s NFL expert picks
The notorious Serby Crystal Ball that before this wild and wacky NFL season foresaw a Bills-49ers Super Bowl matchup has been dusted off just in time for the playoffs. Much has changed for both teams, of course: Trey Lance (ankle) was lost Week 2 and Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) was lost Week 13 and the football world was introduced to Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy. The Bills endured the emotional roller coaster of a near-tragedy to the uplifting, inspirational, heartwarming story of Damar Hamlin, who was remarkably released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday, one week after suffering cardiac arrest making...
Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision
Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless. During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Others Purchase First of Five Farms
Top athletes across North America’s “big four” sports are trying something new: farming. Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Kevin Gausman, Anders Lee, and around 20 other athletes are purchasing a farm in Iowa for roughly $5 million. The group is purchasing a 104-acre, corn- and soy-focused farm in...
Aaron Rodgers’ girlfriend Mallory Edens
Aaron Rodgers is the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. The NFL legend has spent his entire career in Wisconsin, playing since he was selected with the 24th pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. His accolades include a Super Bowl ring and a Super Bowl MVP to cap off the 2010 season, four regular-season MVPs, […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ girlfriend Mallory Edens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why Did Texans Fire Lovie Smith? Sources Reveal Motivation
By all accounts, it appears Lovie Smith's old school nature got the best of him.
Former Cowboys Wide Receiver Reportedly Signs With Rival Team
The New York Giants added a former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver to their practice squad on Wednesday. New York signed James Washington to its taxi squad, according to multiple reports. Washington spent much of this season with the Cowboys before being released in late December. The fifth-year ...
Za’Darius Smith gets massive injury update as Minnesota prepares for Giants playoff game
The Minnesota Vikings are gearing up for a huge playoff showdown against the New York Giants at home this coming Sunday in the NFC Wild-Card Round. The Giants can be a very tough customer to deal with, but the Vikings can expect edge rusher Za’Darius Smith to be out there to help them stop Daniel Jones and company.
Report names Rams’ potential Sean McVay replacement
Sean McVay has not decided if he will return to the Los Angeles Rams as head coach next season or not. However, he is serious about considering his future, and the Rams would be doing themselves a disservice if they did not give any thought to what they might do if McVay does walk. According... The post Report names Rams’ potential Sean McVay replacement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Sean Payton's Feelings On Kyler Murray Revealed
Over the past few days, three NFL teams have requested permission to interview former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. The Denver Broncos were the first, followed by the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans today. According to a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Payton was ...
2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Bears don't go QB in first round, but rival Packers do
The offseason is here for over half of the league, which means a whole lot of fans will be turning their attention to the 2023 NFL draft and the leadup to it. There are a handful of quarterbacks that might go in the first round, but a pair of defensive linemen have a great chance to get the festivities started with the first overall pick.
Top Texas A&M Transfer Announces New Destination
A top Texas A&M defensive lineman has found a new home. Anthony Lucas, who was one of the top defensive players in the portal, announced his commitment to USC on Wednesday afternoon. It comes a little over a week after he entered the portal. Lucas played in seven games as a true freshman ...
Check Out Paige Spiranac’s Game-Day Outfits for the College Football Playoff Final
TCU takes on defending national champion Georgia tonight.
Cardinals, Texans ask for permission to speak to former Saints coach Sean Payton about head-coaching job
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton continues to get a lot of attention around the league. Days after it was reported the Denver Broncos were interested, two other teams have requested permission to speak to Payton about a head-coaching role. Those teams are the Arizona Cardinals and Houston...
