Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Iowa Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:

8-5-4

(eight, five, four)

bleedingheartland.com

Whose priorities for Iowa?

Nick Covington is an Iowa parent who taught high school social studies for ten years. He is also the co-founder of the Human Restoration Project, an Iowa educational non-profit promoting systems-based thinking and grassroots organizing in education. This essay first appeared on Medium. On January 9, Priorities for Iowa, a...
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Daily Iowan

Fact Check | Checking claims in Iowa Gov. Reynolds’ sixth Condition of the State Address

PolitiFact Iowa is a project of The Daily Iowan’s Ethics & Politics Initiative and PolitiFact to help you find the truth in politics. During Gov. Kim Reynolds’s annual Condition of the State Address, she advocated for school choice, parental involvement, increased funding for the health care apprenticeship program, and increased penalties for fentanyl manufacture and distribution.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Sheriff launches investigation of Iowa dog breeder

County law enforcement officials say they are investigating a rural Iowa dog breeder who is being sanctioned by federal regulators. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has fined Henry R. Sommers, who runs the Happy Puppy dog-breeding operation on 141st Avenue in the Appanoose County town of Cincinnati, $12,600. The fine stems from numerous citations for […] The post Sheriff launches investigation of Iowa dog breeder appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CINCINNATI, IA
KCAU 9 News

Iowa high school basketball highlights and scores (1-9-23)

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – GIRLS SCORES South Sioux City – 62, Sioux City West – 54 Storm Lake – 43, Ridge View – 27 Alta-Aurelia – 53, Woodbury Central – 34 Central Lyon – 64, West Lyon – 38 Cherokee – 78, West Monona – 66 Sioux Center – 57, George-Little Rock – 25 […]
98.1 KHAK

Iowa State Fair Announces Second Country Show for 2023

Back in early December, the Iowa State Fair officially announced the very first Grandstand act for 2023. We were thrilled to find out that Eric Church will be headed back to Des Moines on Sunday, August 13th! He and Jackson Dean will take the stage beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $60 and they're on sale now HERE.
kscj.com

WILD ELK SIGHTINGS INCREASED LAST FALL IN IOWA

WILD ELK SEEM TO BE VISITING IOWA MORE FREQUENTLY. MOST OF THESE SIGHTINGS ARE IN WESTERN IOWA DUE TO THE LARGE WILD ELK HERD FOUND IN THE BLACK HILLS OF SOUTH DAKOTA AND IN CENTRAL NEBRASKA. THEY ARE USUALLY YOUNG MALES SEARCHING FOR NEW TERRITORY. JOSH GANSEN OF THE IOWA...
B102.7

Do You Recognize These 10 Iowa Fugitives On The Run?

Crime never takes a vacation. You can never be too cautious when you're out and about. Personal safety should truly be a priority. It almost seems a little silly at times. On the other hand, it's usually best to be alert and to just always let someone know where you are going.
KCCI.com

Proposed bill would return the death penalty to Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new bill introduced in the Iowa statehouse would bring back the death penalty if it becomes law. The bill was authored by State Sen. Brad Zaun, who has tried for multiple years to reinstate the death penalty. This bill would allow a death sentence...
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Tops Ethanol Record

(Updated) Iowa farmers top the state’s ethanol production record by 100 million gallons. The state produced more than four-point-five billion gallons of fuel in 2022. The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association says renewable fuels made up more than five billion dollars of Iowa’s G-D-P in 2021, nearly three percent of the state’s G-D-P for the year.
KWQC

Latest drought conditions across Iowa and Illinois

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Has the recent snow affected drought conditions across eastern Iowa and western Illinois? Not necessarily. The “atmospheric river” impacting portions of California is bringing the state flooding rains and heavy snow. The drought in California is in the “severe” to “extreme” category.
homegrowniowan.com

Rime ice vs. hoarfrost in Iowa

Freezing fog painted a pretty picture in Iowa this morning, but also created icy roads that, tragically, likely contributed to a deadly pileup on Interstate 80 near Iowa City. Fog is forecast again for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Iowa, so take care on the roads. Meteorologists refer to the...
KOEL 950 AM

Largest School District In Iowa Faces Cyberattack

You've heard of school and classes being canceled because of too much snow, freezing cold temperatures, or icy roadways but you rarely hear of classes being canceled because of an internet battle. 30,000 students, in Iowa's largest school district, had their classes canceled for a second day, as technicians continue their battle to restore the computer system.
DES MOINES, IA
The Associated Press

Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right: Class 4A Record Pts Prv 1. Waukee Northwes (7) 10-0 70 1
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

