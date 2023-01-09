ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
bethesdamagazine.com

No shared water bowls, no boarding: As canine flu cases increase, county officials offer guidance

Cases of canine influenza virus have been reported by several veterinary practices in Montgomery County and the Washington, D.C., area. The disease is caused by a specific strain of the Type A influenza virus and is highly contagious, according to a county news release. The symptoms include cough, runny nose, eye discharge, fever, lethargy and poor appetite.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Kite To Bring New Jobs To Frederick County

The company is expanding its facility in Urbana. Baltimore, Md (KM) Some new jobs are coming to Frederick County. Kite, which has a facility in Urbana, has announced plans to expand its global cell therapy supply chain operations, and that’s expected to create 100 new jobs; with 500 new full time jobs by the end of 2026.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Cuts, bruises after cafeteria fight at Governor Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said a high school student faces charges and others face disciplinary action after a cafeteria fight Tuesday. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said the fight started around 11:30 a.m. at Governor Thomas Johnson High School cafeteria. Several students were involved. Things started with […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Maryland state trooper based in Hagerstown accused of trying to sell inside information about drug operations

BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police suspended one of its Hagerstown-based troopers without pay after an FBI investigation led to federal charges against him. Cpl. Justin Riggs, who is assigned to the Criminal Enforcement Division Western Region Narcotics, was accused of selling inside information about operations aimed at stopping drug trafficking. An […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
washco-md.net

Hagerstown/Washington County Approved to Renew and Expand Enterprise Zone

HAGERSTOWN, MD (January 11, 2023) – The Washington County Department of Business Development announces the Maryland Department of Commerce has officially approved the County’s application to renew and expand the Hagerstown/Washington County Enterprise Zone. The Enterprise Zone is an economic development incentive administered by the Department of Business...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
Washingtonian.com

Canine Influenza Is on the Rise in the DC Area—Here’s What You Can Do

This post has been updated. Canine influenza is on the rise in the area. The Montgomery County Animals Service and Adoption Center recently released a warning to all dog owners that multiple cases have been reported already this year—it recommends that they avoid pet grooming services, dog parks, and other places where pups might come into contact with one another.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

1 dead in South Capitol Street double shooting

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man is dead and another is hospitalized after a double shooting in southwest D.C. The shooting was reported around 9:35 p.m. in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street near a 7-Eleven store. No suspects or motives have been identified. Metropolitan Police officials say at...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy