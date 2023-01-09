Read full article on original website
Related
bethesdamagazine.com
No shared water bowls, no boarding: As canine flu cases increase, county officials offer guidance
Cases of canine influenza virus have been reported by several veterinary practices in Montgomery County and the Washington, D.C., area. The disease is caused by a specific strain of the Type A influenza virus and is highly contagious, according to a county news release. The symptoms include cough, runny nose, eye discharge, fever, lethargy and poor appetite.
wfmd.com
Kite To Bring New Jobs To Frederick County
The company is expanding its facility in Urbana. Baltimore, Md (KM) Some new jobs are coming to Frederick County. Kite, which has a facility in Urbana, has announced plans to expand its global cell therapy supply chain operations, and that’s expected to create 100 new jobs; with 500 new full time jobs by the end of 2026.
WDTV
Fentanyl organizations shut down by indictments, 21 West Virginians federally indicted
MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Two drug trafficking organizations with ties to West Virginia have been dismantled by separate federal indictments, officials said. The two Baltimore-based organizations supplied large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and caused at least two deaths, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. They were dismantled...
Williamsport one of several rural Maryland communities on the rebound
WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (DC News Now) — The pandemic took its toll on small businesses just about everywhere. It has been a rough road to recovery for most. Williamsport is one of several Maryland communities on the rebound. A new $15 million National Park Service headquarters is helping. The Conococheague aqueduct was also just rebuilt. “We’ve […]
WTOP
As more dogs get canine flu, Montgomery Co. urges dog owners to consider skipping dog parks
More dogs in the D.C. region are getting sick, and the Montgomery County Office of Animal Services in Maryland is encouraging pet owners to consider skipping dog parks until the spike in canine influenza begins to come down. Suspected cases of canine flu appear have been on the rise, and...
Cuts, bruises after cafeteria fight at Governor Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said a high school student faces charges and others face disciplinary action after a cafeteria fight Tuesday. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said the fight started around 11:30 a.m. at Governor Thomas Johnson High School cafeteria. Several students were involved. Things started with […]
Maryland state trooper based in Hagerstown accused of trying to sell inside information about drug operations
BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police suspended one of its Hagerstown-based troopers without pay after an FBI investigation led to federal charges against him. Cpl. Justin Riggs, who is assigned to the Criminal Enforcement Division Western Region Narcotics, was accused of selling inside information about operations aimed at stopping drug trafficking. An […]
washco-md.net
Hagerstown/Washington County Approved to Renew and Expand Enterprise Zone
HAGERSTOWN, MD (January 11, 2023) – The Washington County Department of Business Development announces the Maryland Department of Commerce has officially approved the County’s application to renew and expand the Hagerstown/Washington County Enterprise Zone. The Enterprise Zone is an economic development incentive administered by the Department of Business...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore activist says Maryland law could lead preteens to commit more crimes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — House Bill 459 was passed in June of 2022. It's known as the Juvenile Justice Reform Act. The bill states that a child under the age of 13 may not be charged with a crime. Last week a 12-year-old brought a loaded gun to MacAuthur Middle...
Ziobrowski and Schroy to run for Franklin County Commissioner
Franklin County Commissioner Bob Ziobrowski and Greencastle resident Cameron Schroy have announced their candidacies, as a team, for Franklin County Commissioner in the 2023 Democratic Primary. Ziobrowski has been a Franklin County Commissioner since 2008. A real estate appraiser by profession, he previously served as President of the Chambersburg School...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Baltimore (MD)’s Oldest Firehouse Named Historic Landmark; Eligible for $5M for Renovations
Baltimore’s Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation unanimously voted Tuesday for Engine Company 14 to become a historical landmark for being the oldest operating fire station in the city, clearing the way for millions in state money to renovate the building, thebaltimorebanner.com reported. The firehouse — which is more...
Washingtonian.com
Canine Influenza Is on the Rise in the DC Area—Here’s What You Can Do
This post has been updated. Canine influenza is on the rise in the area. The Montgomery County Animals Service and Adoption Center recently released a warning to all dog owners that multiple cases have been reported already this year—it recommends that they avoid pet grooming services, dog parks, and other places where pups might come into contact with one another.
fox5dc.com
DC government employee shot and killed 13-year-old Karon Blake, says DC Mayor
WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed Wednesday that the man who shot and killed 13-year-old Karon Blake early Saturday morning is a D.C. government employee. Bowser said in a press conference Wednesday that the employee is currently on administrative leave and is not someone who works in public safety.
fox5dc.com
1 dead in South Capitol Street double shooting
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man is dead and another is hospitalized after a double shooting in southwest D.C. The shooting was reported around 9:35 p.m. in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street near a 7-Eleven store. No suspects or motives have been identified. Metropolitan Police officials say at...
Missing Chambersburg Teen With Maryland Ties: Pennsylvania State Police
The second girl from Chambersburg and the fourth Pennsylvania teenage girl has been reported as missing by Pennsylvania state police in a release on Tuesday, January 10. Kylese Anna Seman, 15, was last seen in the Chambersburg area on Jan. 9, according to the release. Her current whereabouts are unknown,...
alxnow.com
Notes: New bill could kill snow days in Virginia for good
🌥 Today’s weather: Overcast throughout the day. High of 45 and low of 34. ⛅ Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy throughout the day. High of 45 and low of 34. Sunrise at 7:28 am and sunset at 5:06 pm. 🚨 You need to know. A new bill could mean...
Son accused of fratricide by mother in Fairfax County
Fairfax County Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Mclean that happened outside a family home.
WTOP
Frederick Co. students expected to have up to 3 virtual learning days for inclement weather
Students in Frederick County, Maryland, are expected to have up to three virtual learning days in the event of inclement weather for the remainder of the school year. The virtual learning days will be asynchronous, meaning there won’t be live instruction by teachers and students will complete tasks independently.
Wbaltv.com
Some police concerned over state law that prevents youth from facing certain charges
Some Maryland police departments are expressing concerns over a new state law that prevents a child younger than 13 from being charged with certain crimes. The law precludes youth from being charged with crimes that involve assault, weapons violations and drugs, among other charges. Last year, children under the age...
Young Bald Eagle Rescued By Howard County Authorities
A young bald eagle was rescued by Howard County authorities after being found injured, officials say. Officials tweeted out a picture of the eagle with Howard County PFC Burgoon after the raptor was found injured in the area of Woodbine Road, Monday, Jan. 8. The eagle was transported by officials...
Comments / 0