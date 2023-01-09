ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Good Time Oldies 107.5

Romantic Getaway at Arkansas’ Newest Luxury Condo in Hot Springs

Have you heard about the Roxbury, Hot Spring Arkansas' newest luxury condo on beautiful Lake Hamilton?. If you are looking for a great weekend getaway to the horse races this year, a winter break, or a week-long stay this Spring, The Roxbury is just the place for you, your family, or your friends. Oaklawn Racing Resort and Casino and the historic Bathhouse Row in historic downtown Hot Springs are just minutes away from your stay.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
talkbusiness.net

St. Louis Fed names changes to Little Rock Branch board

The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis has announced the following changes to its Little Rock Branch board of directors, effective Jan. 1:. Vickie D. Judy, chief financial officer and vice president at America’s Car-Mart Inc. in Rogers, has been elected board chair for 2023 by the Branch board of directors. She has served on the board since 2018.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Silver Alert activated for Pulaski County man

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Silver Alert has been activated for a 77-year-old Pulaski County man. Arkansas state police said that Alonzo Moses was last seen at 1508 S. Pulaski St. He was last seen wearing a Tan cap, dark green coat, and plaid pants. Moses is described as...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
KATV

Victim identified in Stagecoach homicide in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 20-year-old victim in Little Rock's third homicide of the year has been identified. Little Rock police have identified the victim as Kevin Rauls. Police originally responded to 9400 Stagecoach road on Jan. 6 at 6:40 p.m. for a shooting. When officers arrived they discovered...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Bucket List: The Oyster Bar

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The New Year continues with another stop on the Healthy Eating Bucket List. This week on KARK 4 Today, Heather and Nicole stopped at The Oyster Bar in Little Rock on the AY Magazine’s Bucket List, Healthy Eating List.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: December drought buster

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a dry and hot summer that continued into fall, December’s rainfall has been very beneficial to statewide drought conditions. Three months ago, the drought was at one of its worst parts. After a dry July and August, fall began just as dry. By mid-October, much of the central part of the state was under an extreme drought, with severe and moderate drought covering the rest of the state.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Little Rock police searching for missing 57-year-old woman

The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a 57-year-old Black woman. Rosa Swain was last seen in Little Rock and is described as 5-feet-5-inches tall and about 160 pounds. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Boyd at (501) 404-3016, Detective...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Stone Co. man arrested for threatening to kill bus full of people

A Stone County man has been arrested after shouting racial slurs at a man and threatening to kill a bus full of people. Forty-four-year-old Brandon Davis is facing three felony counts of terroristic threatening after he was picked up from a facility in Conway and began causing havoc on the community bus traveling to Mountain View.
STONE COUNTY, AR
THV11

Two employees arrested at Pulaski Co. Regional Detention Facility

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — On January 6 and 7, two employees at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility were arrested on unrelated charges. 25-year-old Tiera Pruitt, a kitchen supervisor for Trinity Services, the detention facility's food service provider, was arrested on January 6 for giving prohibited items to inmates— including tobacco and earphones.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR

