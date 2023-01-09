Read full article on original website
Little Rock suspends yard waste collection due to truck shortage
Little Rock city officials said that the City of Little Rock Public Works Department has temporarily suspended yard waste collections Wednesday.
Little Rock police conducting death investigation in southwest Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Department is investigating the death of a man found with a gunshot wound on Wednesday evening. LRPD officers responded to a shooting call in the 7800 block of Nolen Drive on Wednesday. Officers said that when they arrived they found a man...
Bridge inspection on Interstate 430 Arkansas River bridge to bring lane closures
Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation have announced that an inspection of the Interstate 430 Arkansas River Bridge will require lane closures.
Romantic Getaway at Arkansas’ Newest Luxury Condo in Hot Springs
Have you heard about the Roxbury, Hot Spring Arkansas' newest luxury condo on beautiful Lake Hamilton?. If you are looking for a great weekend getaway to the horse races this year, a winter break, or a week-long stay this Spring, The Roxbury is just the place for you, your family, or your friends. Oaklawn Racing Resort and Casino and the historic Bathhouse Row in historic downtown Hot Springs are just minutes away from your stay.
St. Louis Fed names changes to Little Rock Branch board
The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis has announced the following changes to its Little Rock Branch board of directors, effective Jan. 1:. Vickie D. Judy, chief financial officer and vice president at America’s Car-Mart Inc. in Rogers, has been elected board chair for 2023 by the Branch board of directors. She has served on the board since 2018.
North Little Rock police need help to identify subject in surveillance video
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Detectives with the North Little Rock Police Department are attempting to identify the subject seen in this video. The police department said the subject may have information regarding a homicide that occurred at the 1200 block of Gregory Street on Jan. 2. According to NLRPD,...
Victim identified in Stagecoach homicide in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 20-year-old victim in Little Rock's third homicide of the year has been identified. Little Rock police have identified the victim as Kevin Rauls. Police originally responded to 9400 Stagecoach road on Jan. 6 at 6:40 p.m. for a shooting. When officers arrived they discovered...
Bucket List: The Oyster Bar
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The New Year continues with another stop on the Healthy Eating Bucket List. This week on KARK 4 Today, Heather and Nicole stopped at The Oyster Bar in Little Rock on the AY Magazine’s Bucket List, Healthy Eating List.
Little Rock businesses feeling the impact of high grocery prices
With the price of groceries soaring many are reevaluating their budgets, including local restaurant owners.
Hot Springs School District elementary school's soft lockdown has been lifted
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Hot Springs Police Department advised the HSSD to put three elementary schools into a soft lockdown. According to the police. the elementary schools were placed under a soft lockdown due to a disturbance a few blocks from the school. The three schools were Oaklawn...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: December drought buster
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a dry and hot summer that continued into fall, December’s rainfall has been very beneficial to statewide drought conditions. Three months ago, the drought was at one of its worst parts. After a dry July and August, fall began just as dry. By mid-October, much of the central part of the state was under an extreme drought, with severe and moderate drought covering the rest of the state.
Little Rock police searching for missing 57-year-old woman
The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a 57-year-old Black woman. Rosa Swain was last seen in Little Rock and is described as 5-feet-5-inches tall and about 160 pounds. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Boyd at (501) 404-3016, Detective...
Man killed in Monday night shooting at Arkansas intersection, police say
Police in Pine Bluff are investigating after a Monday night shooting at an intersection left one man dead.
Stone Co. man arrested for threatening to kill bus full of people
A Stone County man has been arrested after shouting racial slurs at a man and threatening to kill a bus full of people. Forty-four-year-old Brandon Davis is facing three felony counts of terroristic threatening after he was picked up from a facility in Conway and began causing havoc on the community bus traveling to Mountain View.
Two employees arrested at Pulaski Co. Regional Detention Facility
PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — On January 6 and 7, two employees at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility were arrested on unrelated charges. 25-year-old Tiera Pruitt, a kitchen supervisor for Trinity Services, the detention facility's food service provider, was arrested on January 6 for giving prohibited items to inmates— including tobacco and earphones.
