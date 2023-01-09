ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunter Mountain to host 48th Annual FDNY races

By Ben Mitchell
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

HUNTER, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Hunter Mountain will be hosting the 48th Annual New York City Fire Department races on January 31. All tickets include a donation towards the Burns Center of New York.

A team must consist of five members wearing turn-out gear, skiing a GS (2-run) course. Helmets and turnout coats are mandatory except for retiree teams. There will be a five-second penalty for a missing item (there will not be a penalty if a helmet drops after the start of the race).

At last three members completing all gates must finish the race to qualify. Each member who does not finish holding onto the hose will receive a five-second penalty. Trophies will be handed out to top-place finishers after the calculation of results.

For more information or to register for the races, click here . If you register before Sunday, January 28 at 1 p.m., buffet tickets will be included.

NEWS10 ABC

