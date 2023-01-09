Read full article on original website
After More Than 80 Years Smaha’s in South Portland Closes Their Door
Another piece of Maine's history is closing. Smaha's legion Square Market in the Knightville neighborhood in South Portland is closing after more than 80 years. The Portland Press Herald reports that after it sells off its inventory, it will close. Then they will put the building at 101 Ocean Street on the market. Everything is on sale starting today, Wednesday, January 11. The owner Alan Cardinal and his wife decided to sell the business after 11 years to focus on family.
This New Hampshire Store With Old School Candy, Specialty Sodas Is Worth the Road Trip
I don't know if it is a tradition from when I visited North Conway as a kid, but still, to this day I cannot take a drive to North Conway without stopping at this store. Heck, I will sometimes even take a drive there just to go to this store.
WMTW
Emergency shelter at South Portland hotel to close
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Residents of the emergency shelter at the South Portland Comfort Inn are searching for a new place to live. Shelter residents in the city of Portland were moved to the hotel in 2020 to avoid the spread of COVID-19, according to MaineHousing. The agency distributed...
Eastern Trail completes final trail easement between Scarborough and South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The Eastern Trail Alliance announced it has worked out an easement agreement with a landowner for its “Close the Gap” project. “Close the Gap” is a trail development plan to build a new section of trail that will connect the Eastern Trail in Scarborough to South Portland. The closing of this trail “gap” will create an entirely off-road trail from Bug Light Park in South Portland to Thornton Academy in Saco.
A New, Royal Brewery is Coming to Dover, New Hampshire, in the Shape of a Palace
A new(ish) brewery is coming to Dover, New Hampshire, in 2023. Be prepared to get the royal treatment while stopping in for a brew at this place. Czar's Brewery was founded in 2018 in Exeter, New Hampshire. The place has a "royal' feel to it, and they lean into it with purple colors, crown and kinglike imaging, and even communication that aligns with medieval times.
Portland police plea for public’s help in solving 13-year-old cold case
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police plea for tips that could help solve a 13-year-old cold case of a woman who was fatally shot in her home in Portland. Darien Richardson, 25, and her boyfriend, Corey Girard, were sleeping in their apartment at 25 Rackleff St. when intruders reportedly came in and shot both of them early in the morning on Jan. 8, 2010, according to a Facebook post by the Portland Police Department.
I Have the Best Idea for a New Animal Shelter in Portland, Maine
We all know the infamous saying, “adopt don’t shop!” and I stand by that. Rather than get a pet from a breeder, you should rescue one from a shelter that needs a home. I recently spent time at the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland and fell in love with every single four-legged pal in the building.
To the Guy in the Dunkin Line in Portland, Maine — Sorry, Not Sorry
You looked less than pleased. I mean, you didn't even crack a smile. Actually, you don't even come close. But, like the headline says -- sorry, not sorry, guy. It was probably around 8:30a this morning. And since it's Thursday, we've probably both already dealt with semi-hellacious weeks. We're tired. The weekend is in our sights. We just want to get through the next couple of workdays to have free time to do whatever we want.
WMTW
New search finds no sign of missing Maine man
BOOTHBAY, Maine — There were new searches Wednesday for a Boothbay man who hasn't been seen in more than a week, but there were still no signs of him. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says Thomas Harris, 60, was last seen on the evening of Monday, Jan. 2, working in his yard outside his home on Butler Road.
lcnme.com
Southport Resident Involved in Fatal Crash
A Southport resident was serious injured in a fatal head-on collision at the north end of the Sagadahoc Bridge in Woolwich on Friday, Jan 6. Witnesses reported a 2021 Subaru Legacy, operated by Robert A. Payzant Jr., 55, of Lewiston, was traveling south on Route 1 when it veered across the roadway and into the path of a 2017 Ford F150 operated by Joseph Pickul, 69, of Southport, according to a press release from the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office. Both drivers were the only people in their respective vehicles, and the Ford F150 was towing an empty horse trailer.
Can You Make Sense of This Really Weird Online Review of Portland, Maine?
Now that Portland, Maine, has become such a hot destination, there's bound to be some people who come visit the city and leave with negative feelings after a bad experience. There are plenty of places on the internet to vent those feelings, including a city-review website called BestPlaces.net. But this particular review was shared on Reddit by sidewaysplanet, and it's so spectacularly odd that it simply can't be real.
lcnme.com
Luxury Property Company Names New Chief Executive Officer
Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, Maine’s leading luxury property company with offices in Portland, Kennebunk, Brunswick, Damariscotta, Camden, and Northeast Harbor, has named Andrew “Andy” Lynch chief financial officer. Lynch is entering his fifth year with the company, having joined as the financial controller in 2018....
WMTW
Dexter the dog is 'the happiest, wiggliest guy ever'
WESTBROOK, Maine — This week's featured animal from theAnimal Refuge League of Greater Portland is Dexter the dog. The Refuge League says Dexter is 6 years old and came to Maine on a transport from Georgia. The shelter describes him as "the happiest, wiggliest guy ever" and says he even smiles! He was very happy with his squeaky toy while visiting the WMTW studio Wednesday.
mainebiz.biz
2023 Forecast: Brunswick Landing’s goals include early tech development and new space
The team that oversees Brunswick Landing has been proactive in attracting great companies that are focused on innovation and the future. “Our job is to create a solid foundation that can support new companies, new housing and new recreation opportunities,” says Kristine Logan, executive director of Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority, which manages Brunswick Landing.
mainebiz.biz
2023 Forecast: Rock Row expects to add new tenants in 2023
Things continue to look up for Rock Row, the $600 million, 110-acre, mixed-use development in Westbrook. Rock Row’s tenants include not only retail, but also hospitality, medical and housing, which are “all different verticals when it comes to real estate,” said Alexander White, senior vice president and head of leasing at Waterstone Properties Group, the developer of Rock Row.
Portland parks project getting over $2M for waterfront development
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Harbor Common Open Space Project is one of 140 Maine projects that will receive funding after the signing of the federal Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Package. The Portland Parks Conservancy will receive $2,145,000 to support the transformation of Portland waterfront property into a...
WMTW
'It's happening everywhere': Studying homelessness in Maine's smaller towns
Homelessness is not just a problem in big cities. Smaller towns are also dealing with people living on the streets, in tents and in their cars. It's becoming such a problem in the town of Scarborough that officials are taking action after learning about homeless encampments in the woods behind Marden's, off Payne Road and in the parking lots of big box stores.
UPDATE: Memorial Bridge In Augusta Has Reopened
Original story follows... We are now hearing that the bridge has partially re-opened. Traffic is moving slowly. You may still want to find an alternate route. Original story follows... Memorial Bridge is Augusta is currently closed. This has caused traffic backups on both rotaries in the area around the rotaries....
bestattractions.org
Life-changing Things to Do in Ogunquit, Maine
There are a lot of great things to do in Ogunquit, Maine. This beautiful seaside town is in southern Maine, surrounded by the ocean. Visitors will find sandy beaches and grassy dunes. You can also enjoy a cliff walk and the lighthouse that is located nearby. The southern Maine town...
Resident dies at Mountain View Correctional Facility
CHARLESTON, Maine — A resident at the Mountain View Correctional Facility died on Tuesday. Dennis Vanwart, 71, of Hiram died around 2 a.m., the Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC) confirmed in a news release Tuesday. The Attorney General's Office, Maine State Police, and the state medical examiner were notified...
