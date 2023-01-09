Read full article on original website
Related
Remi Bader Says She 'Gained Double the Weight Back' After Stopping Weight-Loss Drug Ozempic
The content creator and model, 27, opened up about her doctor prescribing the medication, and how it eventually made her binge eating worse Remi Bader is getting candid about her past experience with Ozempic now that she noticed it's become "this trendy drug." The content creator and model, 27, was a guest on the latest episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast and revealed to host Amanda Hirsch that she was a bit annoyed that the medication has become so popular recently after she was previously prescribed it for "actual...
Diabetes drug set to be approved for weight loss could become best-selling drug in history
A drug that treats Type 2 diabetes could become the best-selling medication in history if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat obesity. The drug, tirzepatide, was created by Eli Lilly and approved as a diabetes treatment last year. While studying the drug as a treatment for diabetes, researchers also found it showed impressive results in clinical trials for weight loss.
People with diabetes struggle to find Ozempic as it soars in popularity as a weight loss aid
Tammie Rachell Largent-Phillips, 52, has Type 2 diabetes. For the past two years, she's managed the condition using a drug called Ozempic, which helps people with diabetes keep blood sugar levels in check. But in November, she was forced to switch to another medication, insulin. The Ozempic she needed was...
Detroit News
Dr. Roach: Bariatric surgery can be considered to help keep weight off
Dear Dr. Roach: I have had a BMI over 40 for the last 20 years, and I have not been able to lose weight or keep the weight off. My doctor prescribed Ozempic, which is helping, but as soon as I stop, in a few weeks, all the weight creeps back on. I was always wary of surgery for weight loss, but recent studies seem to indicate better long-term health outcomes. What are your thoughts?
EatingWell
Celebrities Are Apparently Taking Ozempic, a Drug Intended for Diabetes, to Help Them Lose Weight Rapidly—But Is That Safe?
Every year, we seem to be presented with new solutions for weight loss that promise to help people shed pounds rapidly. From the old-school grapefruit diet to the ever-popular keto diet, there's no shortage of trendy diets to lose weight—especially in Hollywood. But now, instead of hearing about a...
Experts Say You Should Stop Using This Type Of Oil ASAP (It Causes Inflammation And Weight Gain!)
Vegetable oils, such as soybean, corn, and canola oil, have long been a staple in many people’s diets. These oils are commonly used for cooking, baking, and as ingredients in processed foods. However, many health experts agree that vegetable oils may contribute to inflammation and weight gain, which means you may want to cut them out of your diet (which should be rich in anti-inflammatory foods) as much as possible in order to keep your body happy and healthy.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Found Gene Responsible for Fighting Obesity Caused by High Calorie Binge Eating
An obesity gene has been found to be responsible for governing our tendency to binge eat high calorie food, according to a new study by scientists in Japan. The study emphasizes that the presence and proper function of the gene could determine if one could become obese or not through excessive eating.
MindBodyGreen
Does Protein Make You Gain Weight? How To Use It To Gain Muscle & Lose Fat
Protein is the nutrient of choice when it comes to both muscle growth and fat loss. However, you may wonder, "Does protein make you gain or lose weight?" While protein is often touted for its weight loss benefits, it can also contribute to weight gain by helping your body build and maintain muscle mass.
Are polishes, acrylics and powders bad for my fingernails? Do I need a breather between manicures?
People are increasingly opting for regular manicures – with vibrant layers of polish, gel, acrylic or powder. Australians spend more than $22 billion a year on beauty treatments. And it’s not slowing down – the beauty and personal care market is expected to grow at around 2–5% in the next year. Manicure popularity (velvet nails are among the latest looks) could be down to fashion, social media influencers or our desire for small luxuries. But should we hold off from treatments, and give our nails a break every now and then? ...
MedicalXpress
The nose knows: Study suggests it may be wise to screen for smell loss to predict frailty and unhealthy aging
In a study using data from nearly 1,200 older adults, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers have added to a growing body of evidence that loss of the sense of smell is a predictive marker for an increased risk of frailty as people age. Building on previous research showing that olfactory dysfunction is a common early sign of brain-linked cognitive decline, the new findings suggest the link to frailty is likely not just in the brain but also in the nose itself.
labroots.com
Intermittent Fasting May Reverse Type 2 Diabetes
A randomized controlled trial published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism has shown that intermittent fasting may lead to complete diabetes remission in patients diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. The study included 32 individuals ages 38 to 72 years who had been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. The...
Weightlifting Your Way to Weight Loss
It may seem counterintuitive, but weightlifting can help you lose weight, especially if you are obese or overweight. Why? Muscle burns more than twice as many calories as fat does. Still, you will not lose weight if you don't also watch your food intake, experts say. THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023...
Harvard Health
Low-carb diet helps cut blood sugar levels in people with prediabetes
Several health measures — including blood glucose levels and weight — improved. For most people, there’s no single healthy way to eat, though there are healthy foods and eating patterns. Yet for people with prediabetes, a low-carb diet could quickly bring elevated A1C levels back to a healthier range, a trial published in JAMA Network Opensuggests.
msn.com
TikTokers are taking a diabetes drug to lose weight. Now it’s in short supply
Injecting Ozempic can cause you to shed the pounds, but you won’t be able to ‘hack’ your way into a healthy body. Every new year, many people vow to lose weight—and 2023 is no different. Pledging to eat healthy or hit up the gym are two of the top resolutions among Americans this year. If you’ve been scrolling through TikTok, however, you might have seen a third option for your weight loss goals: several TikTokers are injecting themselves weekly with a Type 2 diabetes drug called Ozempic, claiming it can help quickly trim your tummy. Kim Kardashian is rumored to have used the drug to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress for the Met Gala (though she has denied this) and Elon Musk has tweeted that he’s a fan.
KXLY
Three in 10 Adults With Chronic Pain Use Cannabis to Manage Condition
TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Three in 10 adults with chronic pain in states with medical cannabis laws report using cannabis to manage their pain, according to a study published online Jan. 6 in JAMA Network Open. Mark C. Bicket, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of Michigan...
Pregnant women who eat Mediterranean diet ‘less likely to develop potentially fatal condition’
Mothers-to-be who follow a Mediterranean-style diet are more than a quarter less likely to develop a potentially fatal pregnancy condition, according to a new study.Scientists found that following the eating pattern, which consists mainly of fruit, vegetables, nuts, olive oil, whole grains and fish, reduces the risk of pre-eclampsia by 28 per cent.The positive impact was particularly noticeable among older mothers aged 35 or more, according to the findings.Researchers from the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, California, discovered that women who conceived while adhering to the anti-inflammatory diet had a “significantly lower” risk of developing the...
Timing of Meals for Diabetes
When it comes to diabetes, it’s not just what you eat that’s important in controlling your blood sugar, but also when you eat.
Medical News Today
Low-carb diet reverses type 2 diabetes in 51% of participants to new study
Studies have shown that weight loss by reducing calorie intake can lead to the remission of type 2 diabetes, involving the return of blood glucose (sugar) levels to prediabetic levels in the absence of medications. A recent primary care-based cohort study showed that about 97% of type 2 diabetes patients...
mpo-mag.com
Allurion's Swallowable Gastric Balloon Linked With 14% Average Weight Loss
Study also found the Allurion Program significantly improves metabolic parameters. A study conducted in 3,716 patients from 26 centers in nine countries treated with Allurion's swallowable gastric balloon and lifestyle program revealed a 14% average total body weight loss (TBWL) after four months. The study is the largest of its kind ever conducted and reports a weight loss that is now recognized as sufficient to put patients into remission of Type 2 diabetes, according to the company.
I use banana peel to keep wrinkles at bay – it may be gross but it’s cheaper than Botox and really works
IF you want your skin to look and feel youthful, we’ve got just the hack for you. While many women will resort to often uncomfortable and expensive methods to keep their youthful appearance, by using filler and Botox to smooth their lines, one woman has taken to TikTok to share her cheap and effective hack to keep wrinkles at bay.
Comments / 0