Growler Wolf
4d ago

My ex uses T-Mobile home internet, totally wireless, modem connects cellular like your cell phone. I give it a good grade. For a rural area,

Chris Cain
4d ago

I don't understand how they're still in business. my internet only works for about 10min then stops. I'm only 2 miles from the tower.

Retired Recluse
3d ago

T-Mobile internet modem is somewhat questionable with constant dropped connections and failures requiring us to unplug he modem, wait for a few minutes and then replug it in. This is certainly a big concern for those who travel, have businesses which are closed at night and have security systems, monitors and other Wi-Fi devices which must be on a reliable network. So far, not so good. We’ve gone back to a reliable network source in which when we do experience an outage, I can call the ISP who can and does resolve the issue from their end.

